EUR/USD
Euro (EUR/USD) Price Outlook - Sellers Remain in Control as Support Breaks
2021-03-25 09:39:00
2021-03-25 09:39:00
EURUSD Up or Down...Growth, Stimulus and Risk Trends
2021-03-25 04:00:00
2021-03-25 04:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Levels to Watch as OPEC+ Meeting Looms
2021-03-27 15:00:00
2021-03-27 15:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting amid Rise in US Supply
2021-03-26 14:00:00
2021-03-26 14:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-27 08:00:00
2021-03-27 08:00:00
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, ASX 200 Higher as the Fed Lifts Bank Dividend Restrictions
2021-03-26 01:30:00
2021-03-26 01:30:00
Gold Weekly Price Forecast: XAU Caught Between Treasury Yields and USD
2021-03-27 18:00:00
2021-03-27 18:00:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Big Break Awaits as Gold Goes Range
2021-03-26 20:30:00
2021-03-26 20:30:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP to Follow the Strong Seasonal Playbook?
2021-03-26 16:00:00
2021-03-26 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pushes Higher, EUR/GBP Eyes Multi-Month Lows
2021-03-26 09:00:00
2021-03-26 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rips into Resistance- Bulls Eye 110
2021-03-27 04:00:00
2021-03-27 04:00:00
S&P 500 Hits a Record High and USDJPY Tempts a Massive Pattern
2021-03-27 02:00:00
2021-03-27 02:00:00
Gold Weekly Price Forecast: XAU Caught Between Treasury Yields and USD

Gold Weekly Price Forecast: XAU Caught Between Treasury Yields and USD

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Gold Price Forecast: Neutral

Gold Weekly Price Forecast: XAU Caught Between Treasury Yields and USD

Gold has suffered from directionless price action in the last two weeks after mounting a recovery rally from the 1675 area earlier this March. Since the Federal Reserve reiterated its accommodative policy path at the March Fed meeting, it can be argued little has changed in the fundamental landscape over the period. With that in mind, the precious yellow metal is caught between fluctuating Treasury yields and US Dollar price trends.

Gold Price & US 10-Year Treasury Yield (January 2017 – March 2021)

gold vs 10-year yield

Chart created in TradingView

Last week, US Treasury yields saw their ascent slow giving brief respite to gold as investors were previously shying away from gold exposure amid rising yields. That said, weakness in US Treasurys was combated by considerable strength in the US Dollar which worked to curb gains for the Dollar-denominated commodity.

Gold Price & US Dollar Basket (DXY) (January 2017 – March 2021)

gold vs dxy

Chart created in TradingView

Evidently, a cooldown in US Treasury yields is not enough to spark gold gains if Dollar strength exists simultaneously – evidenced by their consistent negative correlation. Due to the relationship between the three markets, the contradicting moves in Treasurys and the Greenback translate to a lack of direction for gold which has stymied the recovery rally.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (March 2020 - March 2021)

xauusd gold

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

With gold seemingly at the mercy of other markets, gold traders can look to US Dollar analysis for further insight. As it stands, the Greenback is on the verge of, or has already endeavored on, a number of bullish breakouts that could suggest further Dollar strength is ahead which might leave gold grasping for support. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Peter Hanks
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

