Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Bulls to Push Onward
2021-02-13 04:00:00
Euro Stoxx 50 Climbs to Pandemic Record, 10yr Bund Yields Rise to Five Month High
2021-02-12 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Set to Extend Further. Have Prices Ran Too Far, Too Fast?
2021-02-13 07:00:00
Crude Oil Slips as OPEC, IEA Cut Demand Outlook, Gold Eyes US Stimulus
2021-02-12 03:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-12 09:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Surge to Record Highs Running out of Steam
2021-02-12 06:00:00
Gold, S&P 500 Firm Despite Consumer Sentiment Report Miss
2021-02-12 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Giving Back All of This Week's Gains
2021-02-12 10:30:00
DailyFX Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, UK on Track, Upcoming Holidays
2021-02-12 18:45:00
British Pound Outlook: Sterling Continues to Move Higher, Vaccination Program Hitting Target
2021-02-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
2021-02-11 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-11 20:25:00
Crude Oil Prices Set to Extend Further. Have Prices Ran Too Far, Too Fast?

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast: Bearish

  • Crude oil prices continued to rise into the weekend as market structure improved
  • EIA, OPEC reports point to near-term risks, but rosier conditions later this year
  • Market backwardation is encouraging refiners to ramp up available capacity utilization
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices continued to push into fresh multi-month highs last week but prices began to pull back on Thursday as traders digested a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that showed a lower global consumption forecast for 2021. The IEA cut its consumption outlook by 200k barrels per day (bpd), with Covid and its economic impacts cited as the primary headwinds – particularly recent setbacks to Europe’s vaccination efforts. Still, WTI prices pushed over 2% higher on Friday, taking back Thursday’s losses and then some.

The IEA noted that demand will begin to outpace production later this year, helping to erode storage levels even as producers pump out more oil to take advantage of higher prices. OPEC released its monthly report shortly after, projecting that the cartel will need to increases its output for 2021 by nearly two million additional barrels per day to meet the forecasted 27.5 million bpd outlook. Overall, the reports pointed to a still-fragile energy market that is highly susceptible to the course of Covid-19.

WTI Crude Oil Market Structure

WTI Futures Structure backwardation

Chart created with TradingView

While outlooks from the IEA and OPEC bode well for longer-term oil prices, the recent price surge has may have exceeded market expectations and a short-term pullback should help realign those forces. That said, next week may give way to a degree of weakness. Any pullback may be short-lived – outside of large supply or demand shocks – with the current price structure in futures reflecting a tightening supply outlook.

Currently, the oil market is in backwardation. This occurs when spot prices are higher than further-dated contracts. The alternative scenario – spot prices are lower than futures contracts – is referred to as contango. That said, backwardation suggests a near-term bullish market structure with tightening inventory levels. This may encourage refiners to tap deeper into storage as they ramp up production to take advantage of higher - illustrated in the US oil landscape by the chart below. With that said, an increase in output down the road may make it harder for energy prices to maintain aggressive momentum.

US Oil Inventory vs US Refinery Operable Capacity

Oil inventory vs US refinery capacity chart

CRUDE OIL TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

