0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Marks Week Six- Rally at Risk
2020-07-31 22:00:00
Euro Latest: Eurozone Posts Record GDP Contraction, EUR/USD Unfazed
2020-07-31 09:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Eyes OPEC Output Restart, US and China Demand
2020-08-01 01:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-31 14:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-30 16:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Has Bullion Hit Resistance?
2020-07-31 16:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-31 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-07-31 11:30:00
FTSE 100 Pushing Down on Support as GBP/USD Strength Weighs
2020-07-31 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 20:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Volatility risk may offer the US Dollar support against #ASEAN currencies as the Nasdaq Composite nervously eyes key tech earnings, the outcome of extra fiscal support and China PMI data. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/9H0yXH9wqp https://t.co/09xNP8Zf7f
  • New Zealand Dollar may fall as the NZD/JPY and NZD/CAD exchange rates struggle to breach pivotal resistance. Get your $NZD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/9QophdOC6X https://t.co/n2sUVZ7BBu
  • Crude oil prices slid this week This is as #OPEC is expected to curtail output cuts starting in August Will demand from the US and China be able to keep prices lifted? What else is in store for oil in the near term? #CrudeOil #WTI #OOTT https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2020/08/01/Crude-Oil-Price-Outlook-Eyes-OPEC-Output-Restart-US-and-China-Demand.html?CHID=9& https://t.co/l5fu8ZB9om
  • #Gold and silver prices may turn lower based on bearish signals from IG Client Sentiment. Technical signals also warn the XAG/USD may fall, will XAU/USD meet the same fate? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/zzO5Td6Fgu https://t.co/nz9fykSj67
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 00:00 GMT (15min) Previous: $3.67B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-01
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Exports YoY (JUL) due at 00:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -9.7% Previous: -10.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-01
  • The US Dollar remains under pressure against ASEAN currencies. USD/SGD and USD/MYR may extend losses as USD/PHP and USD/IDR face bullish technical signals. Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/C0YoIAOSJd https://t.co/7Au1dyJYE8
  • The Japanese Yen may fall against its major counterparts as it enters the second half of an 8-year cycle. AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY rates eye push to fresh yearly highs. Get your $JPY market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/EZUxcQa9dq https://t.co/zInOkgzhqq
  • Even though Fitch fired the warning shot on the United States' 'AAA' credit rating by lowering its outlook from 'stable' to 'negative', the Dollar looks generally unfazed into these final hours. Reminds me of the casino earthquake scene in Oceans 13: "hit 'em harder"
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.49% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.71% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -1.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/AANWTp7yNO
Crude Oil Price Outlook Eyes OPEC Output Restart, US and China Demand

Crude Oil Price Outlook Eyes OPEC Output Restart, US and China Demand

2020-08-01 01:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:
Crude Oil Forecast

Crude Oil Fundamental Outlook: Neutral

  • Crude oil prices may be exposed to competing fundamental forces
  • US and China Oil demand recovering, OPEC to raise output next
  • All eyes turn to US jobs report which may boost market sentiment

Crude oil prices may struggle finding further upside momentum ahead as the commodity could be exposed to competing fundamental forces. WTI has been slowly recovering from April’s bottom as countries around the world have been gradually easing lockdown measures imposed to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. This has been helping to push up demand for the commodity.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for crude oil in Q3?
Get My Guide

The United States and China, which are the two largest economies in the world, have seen their demand for crude oil rise after finding a bottom during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak. Oil consumption has appeared to recover more swiftly from China as the US contends with a surge in cases and deaths as of late. Still, these two economic powerhouses have been arguably aiding to boost the price of oil.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the two nations combined accounted for about 34 percent of global oil consumption in 2017. 20% of that was from the US. Should cases and deaths continue rising here, that may lead to stricter lockdown measures, reversing progress in restoring oil demand to pre-COVID levels. That may weigh on oil in the near term.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 8% 0%
Weekly 1% 0% 1%
How can trader positioning impact oil prices?
Get My Guide

OPEC+ Gradually Restoring Oil Output

Meanwhile the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is planning on reversing some of the output cuts initiated earlier this year heading into August. According to Bloomberg, the OPEC+ alliance took off about 10 percent of world supply earlier this year. Now in August the cartel, as well as external partners, are expecting to restart roughly 1.5 million barrels of output next month.

All Eyes on US Jobs Report

That may keep prices under pressure as financial markets await the US jobs report on Monday. On the whole, data out of the world’s largest economy continues to broadly outperform relative to economists’ expectations. Higher-than-expected employment gains may boost expectations of future growth, especially with the Federal Reserve in no rush at all to raise rates or unwind its balance sheet any time soon.

With that in mind, it is a neutral call for the crude oil fundamental outlook.

Discover your trading personality to help find forms of analyzing financial markets

World’s Largest Consumers of Oil Are Seeing Demand Recover

World's largest consumers of oil

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Covid-19 Cases Ahead of RBA Rate Decision
Australian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Covid-19 Cases Ahead of RBA Rate Decision
2020-07-31 19:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, US Dollar, FANG, Recessions
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, US Dollar, FANG, Recessions
2020-07-27 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, US Dollar, FANG, Recessions
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, US Dollar, FANG, Recessions
2020-07-26 16:00:00
US Dollar Ripe for Reversal: GDP, Fed, Earnings Raise Volatility Risk
US Dollar Ripe for Reversal: GDP, Fed, Earnings Raise Volatility Risk
2020-07-26 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.