Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts Amid Earnings Season

There a many different trading styles that can be applied to trading forex. Learn about different types of traders here: https://t.co/xfzRCzuuKK https://t.co/wlODCz1FtL

This week, uptrend move led the price to a multi-week high. However, the price fell after. Will GBP/USD resume bullish price action next week or will bears comeback? Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/LCXuxjYmrf https://t.co/aNZbeaSinq

GBP/USD Forecast: Uptrend Move At a Crossroads- British Pound Price Outlook More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/04/18/GBPUSD-Forecast-Uptrend-Move-At-a-Crossroads--British-Pound-Price-Outlook-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/opvWsoGELJ

USD/JPY gyrations have calmed , but the calm is bound to give-way soon to another directional move; there are levels to watch to help clue traders in. Get your $USDJPY technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/UxVcvOEdKt https://t.co/3fDMw0RWhe

Signs of weakness beginning to show for global equities as the corrective rally looks to be exhausted. Get your #equities technical analysis from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/t0A6sSTn9p https://t.co/vYt0tizn8O

The petroleum-linked Canadian Dollar may fall as global demand for cycle-sensitive commodities like crude #oil decline. Policymakers have warned that a Depression-like downturn may be ahead. Get your $USDCAD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/OGOhetbPju https://t.co/Akj8FpgmUb

The $USD suddenly seems scarce amid the #coronavirus outbreak. That threatens short-term financing underpinning global supply chains, despite the Fed’s epic efforts. Get your US Dollar market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/D2p2Vl2ORK https://t.co/OtKjgERPmC

#Gold prices well-supported as keeping interest rates ultra-low in response to the 2008 global financial crisis proves problematic for fighting the next one, the #coronavirus outbreak. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/zNpjufGv2b https://t.co/LX3D8YPCdB

What is market volatility and what does a market event volatility look like? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/rPz1iIrcVk https://t.co/UZpVtpddjK