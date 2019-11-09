We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets into Technical Trend Support
2019-11-09 04:00:00
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-08 20:40:00
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-08 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Surges to Yearly Open Resistance
2019-11-08 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout After Worst Week Since 2016?
2019-11-08 22:00:00
VIX: A Global Volatility Breakout Could Be Around the Corner
2019-11-08 20:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rising US Inventories and Record Output
2019-11-09 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Wilt, Focus to Stay on US-China Trade News
2019-11-08 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $JPY got some impetus from the $USD's broad weakness after the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates. However, that impetus has waned without breaking major trends. Get your USD/JPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/cotqTF6Ej2 https://t.co/qQjVkRXrbi
  • Here is my weekend trading video: 'Dow Outlook Holds Course Despite Trump Trade War Remarks, A Lot to Watch Ahead' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/11/09/Dow-Outlook-Holds-Course-Despite-Trump-Trade-War-Remarks-A-Lot-to-Watch-Ahead.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 https://t.co/KCmV1wLcgm
  • How will the $JPY respond as the BoJ appears to begin walking back from years of assuring the markets that ‘powerful monetary easing’ would be enough to stoke inflation? Get your USD/JPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/lWCGEnpbO5 https://t.co/k5cKbRlr4w
  • The $CAD swooned after the latest Canada jobs report disappointed loonie #forex traders likely owing to a jump in the probability of a BOC rate cut. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/etfgXOLICw https://t.co/dmYPL3bB6s
  • The $AUD could remain quite well supported this week if current optimism around an interim US-China trade accord doesn’t dissipate. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/cfM4IycO21 https://t.co/2EQW6xPxml
  • Trading #gold is much like trading #forex if you use a spread-betting platform. Get your gold trading tips and strategies from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/sIclJpnDWo https://t.co/d1kZGN1Ykz
  • The drop from gold this past week was the largest loss over such a period in three years: https://t.co/UCTcatuIKe
  • Brazil held what was meant to be a transformative auction of offshore crude #oil drilling rights this week. It fell flat. The global trade war may be to blame. Get your crude oil market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/NLqNllH9BQ #OOTT https://t.co/GosX3bPj11
  • Traders should know how to confidently approach, enter and exit both Bull or Bear markets. Need some insight into it? Get it from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/GhvvFrB3gz https://t.co/CPplz5HQzG
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rising US Inventories and Record Output

Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rising US Inventories and Record Output

2019-11-09 07:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil 2-hr Price Chart

Crude Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil pulls back from the weekly high ($57.88) despite signs of a looming US-China trade deal, with the outlook for crude mired by signs of growing supply.

Fundamental Forecast for Crude Oil: Bearish

Developments coming out of the US have drag on the price of oil as crude inventories ballooned for the second week, with stockpiles growing 7929K in the week ending November 1 versus forecasts for a 2000K expansion.

Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

At the same time, weekly field production of oil held steady at the record-high of 12,600K during the same period, and the data may become a growing concern for theOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) amid the weakening outlook for demand.

It remains to be seen if OPEC and its allies will make a meaningful announcement at the next meeting starting on December 5 especially as most recent Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) warns of lower consumption in 2019.

In turn, OPEC and its allies may implement additional cuts to production to keep oil prices afloat even though the US and China, the two largest consumers of oil, appear to be making progress in reaching a trade agreement.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow revealed that “if there’s a phase one trade deal, there aregoing to be tariff agreements and concessions,” and the narrowing threat of a trade war may give oil prices a boost as it instills an improved outlook for energy consumption.

However, a further pickup in US crude inventories along with the expansion in non-OPEC supply may negatively impact energy prices, with the price of oil at risk of giving back the advance from the previous month.

With that said, oil prices remain at risk of a bear market ahead of the next OPEC meeting amid the stickiness in US crude output.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups.

Oil Daily Chart

Daily Crude Oil Price Chart

Source: Trading View

The broader outlook for crude oil remains tilted to the downside as a ‘death-cross’ formation took shape in July, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlighting a similar dynamic as the oscillator snaps the upward trend from June.

However, the flattening slopes in the 50-Day ($55.55) and 200-Day SMA ($57.26) warn of range-bound conditions as the moving averages converge with one another, with decline from the September-high ($63.38) failing to produce a test the 2019-low ($50.52).

In turn, the string of failed attempts to close above $57.40 (61.8% retracement) may lead to a larger pullback, with the Fibonacci overlap around $54.90 (61.8% expansion) to $55.60 (61.8% expansion) on the radar.

Next area of interest comes in around $51.40 (50% retracement) to $51.80 (50% expansion), which sits just above the October-low ($50.99).

Will keep a close eye on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as it falls back towards trendline support, with a break of the upward trend offering a bearish signal.

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other markets the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Could Gain if US-China Trade Hopes Hold Up
Australian Dollar Could Gain if US-China Trade Hopes Hold Up
2019-11-09 01:00:00
Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?
Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?
2019-11-04 13:30:00
Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook Improves as Fed Eliminates Rate Hike Potential
Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook Improves as Fed Eliminates Rate Hike Potential
2019-11-04 03:15:00
Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?
Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?
2019-11-03 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.