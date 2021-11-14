News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Fall Further in Week Ahead, 1.14 Likely
2021-11-14 01:00:00
Dollar Extends Its Run and EURUSD Slips 1.1450 as US Rate Forecasts Soar
2021-11-12 03:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: WTI at Risk as Biden Weighs SPR Release to Tame Prices
2021-11-13 16:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-12 17:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-11-13 10:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-12 17:00:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Dollar Strength
2021-11-12 20:00:00
Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation
2021-11-12 06:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD Setups
2021-11-13 22:00:00
GBP Forecast: GBP/USD Plummets to Fresh 2021 Lows, Consolidation Ahead
2021-11-12 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Further Upside on Japan GDP
2021-11-14 04:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Further Upside on Japan GDP

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • Japanese Yen eyes Q3 GDP data to kick off the week
  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s stimulus package also in focus
  • USD/JPY upside could resume if GDP and stimulus fail to impress

The Japanese Yen is in focus to kick off the trading week, with potentially high-impact economic data due out Monday morning. Japan will report preliminary figures for third-quarter gross domestic product. Analysts expect to see a contraction in growth for Q3 on both a quarterly and annualized basis, at -0.2% and -0.7%, respectively. That would be down from 0.5% q/q and 1.9% y/y in Q2.

The coming quarter’s weakness is thought to be induced by a sharp drop in consumer activity on the back of heightened Covid-19 restrictions put in place through the three months up to September. The Yen has conceded significant ground to the US Dollar during that time, which is hardly a surprise given the Greenback’s underlying fundamentals. That trend may continue, especially if this week’s GDP data comes in short of analysts’ expectations.

Meanwhile, Japan’s new Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, is finalizing an economic stimulus package targeting the areas hardest hit by the aforementioned restrictions. That stimulus package is expected to be announced sometime late this week. This will give market participants their first taste of how aggressive Mr. Kishida and his government intend to tackle the country’s economic woes. Yen traders may respond positively to an outsized package.

However, Japan faces a tough road ahead compared to its G-7 peers, with the lowest projected rate of growth for this year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The supply-chain issues plaguing the global economic landscape have hit Japan especially hard. Toyota, a major domestic company, cut output sharply in September due to the ongoing chip shortage.

japan gdp

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

