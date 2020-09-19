Japanese Yen Exhibits Bullish Behavior as BoJ Braces for Negative CPI

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Pressure Building while Anxious Traders Weigh: Did S&P 500 Break
2020-09-19 03:44:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD
2020-09-18 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Recovery Vulnerable below Trend Resistance
2020-09-19 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Climbs to Test 50-DMA in Wake of OPEC+ Update
2020-09-17 19:45:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Tries to Turn Green on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment Data
2020-09-18 14:25:00
Dow Jones Futures Fluctuate, DAX 30 and ASX 200 In Tight Range
2020-09-18 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold – Charts for Next Week
2020-09-18 12:00:00
Gold Price Continues to Rebound from 50-Day SMA Following FOMC
2020-09-18 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Outlook - GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Forecasts
2020-09-18 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trade Talk, New Lockdowns and UK Retail Sales Data
2020-09-18 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Exhibits Bullish Behavior as BoJ Braces for Negative CPI
2020-09-19 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Beware of Currency Intervention Levels
2020-09-18 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/boEI8RuQdC
  • The growth-linked New Zealand Dollar may rise on the upcoming #RBNZ rate decision following rosy economic data. However, downside potential in the S&P 500 could offset $NZDUSD gains. Get your #currencies update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/LfCe6C6G3P https://t.co/kUeBxxeaEf
  • It was a quiet week in Aussie as $AUDUSD put in its second consecutive week of indecision. But taking a more granular look highlights the potential for a reversal scenario. Get your #currencies update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/PPK20nubAf https://t.co/0nfmRRFNnz
  • The S&P 500 pushed the market's comfort with a head-and-shoulders pattern through Friday's close. What should we look for in technical patterns, overlapping fundamental tides and speculative positioning for the likes of $EURUSD next week? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/09/19/EURUSD-Pressure-Building-while-Anxious-Traders-Weigh-Did-SP-500-Break.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/lgVJVwi8th
  • Sterling remains trapped by overarching fundamentals drivers and both $GBPUSD and $EURGBP are going to have to wait until the Brexit dust settles. Get your #currencies update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/vF1K1cy0nd https://t.co/NSA7qiQihc
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here:https://t.co/1oygcFMFNs https://t.co/d9EmTOHyTv
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true.Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/xqbUxwWgTZ
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/Gi8LHCT5sB
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/FFmRYyx4ou
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here: https://t.co/aVAzFypAg1 https://t.co/r7aJb4qpqc
Japanese Yen Exhibits Bullish Behavior as BoJ Braces for Negative CPI

Japanese Yen Exhibits Bullish Behavior as BoJ Braces for Negative CPI

2020-09-19 13:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Japanese Yen Talking Points

The Japanese Yen has gained against most of its major counterparts even though the Bank of Japan (BoJ) sticks to its Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with YieldCurve Control program in September, and the funding-currency may continue to appreciate over the remainder of the month as the central bank appears to be in no rush to alter the path for monetary policy.

Fundamental Forecast for Japanese Yen: Bullish

The Japanese Yen may continue to exhibit a bullish behavior over the coming days as USD/JPY trades to a fresh monthly low (104.53) following the BoJ interest rate decision, and the exchange rate appears to be on track to test the July low (104.19) as the central bank looks poised to retain the current policy for the foreseeable future.

It seems as though the BoJ will rely on its current tools to support the recovery from COVID-19 as “Japan's economy has started to pick up with economic activity resuming gradually,” and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Co. may continue to endorse a wait-and-see approach despite the slowdown in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The BoJ warns that “the year-on-year rate of change in the CPI (all items less fresh food) is likely to be negative for the timebeing, mainly affected by COVID-19 and the past decline in crude oil prices,” but goes onto say that inflation is “expected to turn positive and then increase gradually, as downward pressure on prices isprojected to wane gradually.”

The comments suggest the BoJ will refrain from responding to negative price growth even though the central bank retains a 2% target for inflation, and Governor Kuroda and Co. may ultimately stick to the same script at the next meeting on October 29 as the economy is expected to “follow an improving trend.

In turn, it remains to be seen if fresh developments coming out of Japan will sway the monetary policy outlook as Governor Kuroda insists that “the BoJ will continue to solidly cooperate with the government as it manages policy,” and current market trends may persist throughout the remainder of the year as the Federal Reserve’s longer run interest rate forecast remains unchanged from the June meeting.

With that said, the fundamental outlook for the Japanese Yen may continue to shift as the BoJ tames speculation for additional monetary support, and the funding-currency may exhibit a bullish behavior over the coming day as USD/JPY snaps the range bound price action from earlier this month.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-09-19 07:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD May Rise on RBNZ, Watch S&P 500
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD May Rise on RBNZ, Watch S&P 500
2020-09-19 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-14 11:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish