Euro Q4 Fundamental Forecast: More Euro Weakness Likely Lies Ahead

Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
Dollar Index (DXY), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (U.S. Tech) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-01 10:56:00
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Supply Fears, Grim Market Mood
2021-10-01 06:05:00
Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound
2021-09-30 06:01:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC Bets Ahead of PCE Data, Non-Farm Payrolls
2021-10-01 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
US Dollar Holds Gains Ahead of PCE, Consumer Confidence, and ISM Data
2021-10-01 09:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
USD/JPY Correction Takes Shape amid Failure to Test 2020 High
2021-10-01 15:00:00
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Harker Speech due at 17:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-01
  • Gold prices have been carving out a series of ‘lower lows’ throughout September as US Treasury yields march higher. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/A4ig37jJkz https://t.co/UA88D9Dmtj
  • UK military likely to be deployed to assist with fuel crisis this weekend - Sky News
  • Google abandons plans to offer bank accounts to users - DJ
  • 🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 4.4% Expected: 4.5% Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-01
  • Biden admin is reportedly looking to regulate stablecoin issuers as banks
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate (AUG) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.5% Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-01
  • Sometimes, having a definitive and recognizable term for an abstract financial risk that could roil markets improves awareness, which can in turn reduce its potential market impact. Good example: "taper" versus "downgrade" (US debt ceiling risk) https://t.co/TBZrWkatNj
  • I had a chance to speak with @thebradsmith from @cheddar this morning about the latest with the Federal Reserve, the swoon in stocks, and what to expect for markets in October: https://t.co/NK1hnvRpZQ
  • Fed's Harker - Penciling in significant upside risk for inflation - Forecast is that PCE inflation would run up to around 4% this year and then edge down to 2% target over next couple of years
Euro Q4 Fundamental Forecast: More Euro Weakness Likely Lies Ahead

Euro Q4 Fundamental Forecast: More Euro Weakness Likely Lies Ahead

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Euro Talking Points:

  • Below is a preview from the Q4 Fundamental Forecast for the Euro.
  • To access the full forecast for the Euro, click on the link below.

As the third quarter of 2021 was ending, there was still no indication that the European Central Bank was considering changing its view that Eurozone inflation will be “transitory.” There remains every chance, therefore, that it will begin to tighten its monetary policy long after the US Federal Reserve and many other central banks, and that the EUR/USD weakness seen in Q3 will continue.

The ECB staff spelled this out clearly in their macroeconomic forecasts for the Eurozone published in September. “The inflation outlook remains characterised by a hump in 2021 followed by more moderate rates in 2022 and 2023. Inflation is expected to average 2.2% in 2021, driven by temporary upward factors,” they said. The team then predicted that inflation would drop to 1.7% in 2022 and 1.5% in 2023, both well below the central bank’s target of 2% over the medium term.

This relaxed attitude to rising consumer prices contrasts strongly with the attitude of the Federal Reserve, which argued soon after that tapering policy “may soon be warranted” – leading to the inevitable conclusion that it will likely move in November or December and that EUR/USD will continue on its path lower.

To get the full Euro Forecast for Q4, click on the link below:

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

Source: IG

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

