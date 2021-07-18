News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/EUR/2021/07/18/Euro-Forecast-EURUSD-Price-Outlook-Still-Negative-ECB-Meeting-in-Focus.html
2021-07-18 02:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Stalls Ahead of Technical Support
2021-07-16 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Outlook Remains Constructive, $70 is the Line in the Sand
2021-07-17 04:00:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-16 09:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Forecasts For the Week Ahead
2021-07-17 11:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-16 06:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price to Face Fed Blackout Period Ahead of July Rate Decision
2021-07-17 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Up for 4 Weeks Straight – Now What?
2021-07-16 20:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: On Alert for Comments from BOE Members
2021-07-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness to Continue
2021-07-16 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/iXwD9R1C1I
  • The ECB’s Governing Council will make its latest statement on Eurozone monetary policy this coming Thursday and it will likely lead to further losses for the Euro. Get your weekly EUR forecast from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/7kaAy8PsHK https://t.co/bQV6LA2Lj0
  • Rollover is the interest paid or earned for holding a currency spot position overnight. Learn how to earn rollover interest on your open positions here: https://t.co/SRsG8CxjEn https://t.co/HCTJ5itFLQ
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/McraC16OE1
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here: https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/w6WB7V5pvP
  • Swings in risk sentiment may influence the price of gold as the Federal Reserve enters the blackout period ahead of the interest rate decision on July 28. Get your weekly Gold forecast from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/RbvLpCyaO9 https://t.co/ZvtmbfPdeZ
  • Get your snapshot update of the of relative currency strength and exchange status from around the globe here: https://t.co/H19vRDCpUJ https://t.co/TI9Iv8OFpU
  • USD/CAD has been strong lately, but that is about to be put to the test as major confluent resistance lies just ahead. Get your CAD weekly forecast from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/JFjVZhSgLJ https://t.co/1ViUkMInjy
  • Get our analysts’ view on the key fundamentals for indices in Q2. Download now. https://t.co/Etdyanp76f https://t.co/S41wkFmkxx
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/DWm7cBMUg9 https://t.co/Ddhm0sfMOa
https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/EUR/2021/07/18/Euro-Forecast-EURUSD-Price-Outlook-Still-Negative-ECB-Meeting-in-Focus.html

https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/EUR/2021/07/18/Euro-Forecast-EURUSD-Price-Outlook-Still-Negative-ECB-Meeting-in-Focus.html

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Bearish

  • The European Central Bank’s Governing Council will announce its latest decision on Eurozone monetary policy this coming Thursday and all the indications are that it will be one of the last major central banks to tighten policy after the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent recovery.
  • If that continuing dovish stance is confirmed by the ECB and its President Christine Lagarde at her post-meeting news conference, the current weakness of EUR/USD will likely persist even if some of this narrative has already been priced in to the exchange rate.

Euro price at risk of further weakness

This coming Thursday the ECB will leave all its monetary policy settings unchanged. However, its latest policy announcement, and the following news conference by President Lagarde, will be far from routine. Speaking to Bloomberg TV last Sunday, she told investors to prepare for new guidance on monetary stimulus and signaled that fresh measures might be brought in next year to support the Eurozone economy after the current emergency bond program ends.

Speaking just after the ECB raised its inflation goal to 2% and acknowledged it may overshoot the target, Lagarde said the July 22 Governing Council session will have “some interesting variations and changes.”It’s going to be an important meeting, she added, and given the persistence that we need to demonstrate to deliver on our commitment, forward guidance will certainly be revisited.”

Unsurprisingly, this was followed by two days of EUR/USD losses and, after a brief respite Wednesday, there were more losses Thursday after ECB policymaker Ignazio Visco told the same TV station that the ECB should keep monetary policy ultra-easy to support the economic recovery in the Eurozone and insulate its financial markets from higher interest rates in the US.

It therefore seems certain that the ECB will review its policy this week to align it with its new strategy of allowing inflation torise above 2% for some time when interest rates are low. With price growth seen well below that level for years to come, Visco said the ECB had to keep borrowing costs low despite some temporary rebounds in inflation.

The key question remains: has this all been priced in to the EUR/USD exchange rate already? The ECB, along with the Swiss and Japanese central banks, was already seen as one of the most dovish of the major central banks but EUR/USD is still well above its 1.1704 low for the year recorded on March 31 and it would be no surprise if it dropped back to that level soon.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 4 – July 15, 2021)

https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/EUR/2021/07/18/Euro-Forecast-EURUSD-Price-Outlook-Still-Negative-ECB-Meeting-in-Focus.html

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Week ahead: Consumer confidence and flash Eurozone PMIs

Once the ECB meeting is over, EUR/USD traders will still need to be on the lookout for some important data points. First up will be Eurozone consumer confidence data the same day, but more important will be “flash” purchasing managers’ indexes for the Eurozone and its member states in July. As ever, above-forecast readings will be positive for EUR/USD and below-forecast readings will be negative.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price to Face Fed Blackout Period Ahead of July Rate Decision
Gold Price to Face Fed Blackout Period Ahead of July Rate Decision
2021-07-17 20:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: More Upside on Fed Bets, Safe-Haven Flows
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: More Upside on Fed Bets, Safe-Haven Flows
2021-07-17 14:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Sell-Off Into The Weekend, Support Looks Increasingly Fragile
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Sell-Off Into The Weekend, Support Looks Increasingly Fragile
2021-07-17 08:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Australian Dollar Forecast: Nothing to Like, No Saving Grace
Weekly Fundamental Australian Dollar Forecast: Nothing to Like, No Saving Grace
2021-07-17 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish