EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Still Bearish But Bounce Due
2020-09-27 04:00:00
S&P 500 Break Risk and Dollar Charge Sees Accelerants Next Week
2020-09-26 06:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending
2020-09-24 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebounds at 23.6% Fibonacci Level, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Climb
2020-09-25 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Sellers Drive as Q4 Open Nears
2020-09-24 14:01:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Rising US Dollar Sinks XAU/USD, Will Losses Extend?
2020-09-26 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Plummets, Are the Bulls Done For?
2020-09-25 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Sell-off Set Up to Continue
2020-09-27 00:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Cautious Optimism Signals a Brexit Deal is Near
2020-09-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY & AUD/JPY Rates Diverging
2020-09-26 19:05:00
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
EURUSD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Bearish

  • Faced with a strong US Dollar on safe-haven demand and fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic washing across Europe, the outlook for EUR/USD remains bearish even after its steep recent losses.
  • A bounce will likely come soon as profit-takers realize their gains and bottom-fishers move in, but a substantial rally is still nowhere in sight.

Euro price outlook bleak

The Euro has little going for it at present amid fears of a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping across Europe and concerns that the nascent economic recovery in the Eurozone will be washed away. Adding to the downward pressure on the EUR/USD pair, the US Dollar continues to benefit from buying by risk-averse investors looking for a safe haven.

That said, no trend lasts for ever and a bounce will likely come soon even if a fully-fledged recovery remains far away.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (June 24 – September 24, 2020)

EURUSD Price Chart

Source: Refinitiv (You can click on it for a larger image)

As the chart above shows, the 20-day moving average looks close to crossing below the 50-dma and any such bearish crossover would confirm the downward momentum in the pair. There is near-term optimism though from the 14-day relative strength index, at the bottom of the chart, which is now below the 30 mark suggesting EUR/USD is currently oversold.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -9% -4%
Weekly 26% -14% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Eurozone inflation in focus

As for the European Central Bank, its Chief Economist Philip Lane made clear last week that it has inflation clearly in its sights. The baseline scenario in our staff projections indeed factors in that a medical solution [to the pandemic] is found over the course of next year, he said, adding:This would support a recovery in the service sector and put upward pressure on service-sector inflation.

September inflation data due this week will therefore be significant, with numbers due Tuesday from Germany and Wednesday from France and then the Eurozone as a whole. In Germany, year/year inflation is widely expected to have remained at zero while in the Eurozone the ‘flash’ HICP measure could well stay at minus 0.2% – ensuring that ECB policy remains highly accommodative.

Note, though, that despite Lane’s comment market pricing suggests the ECB’s minus 0.5% deposit rate could still be close to that level at the end of next year – another negative for the Euro.

You can find a forex trader’s guide to the ECB here and how inflation affects currency rates here

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

