Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Still Bright After Six Weeks of Gains

Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4zdRa https://t.co/jgvp506IyI

Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8PFrI https://t.co/lpqRj0MbQz

The Bearish Harami consists of two candlesticks and hints at a bearish reversal in the market. Learn how to trade the Bearish Harami here: https://t.co/3qRK7n2KoZ https://t.co/qEY2ZCikIL

UD Dollar outlook for the week ahead⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/08/01/USD-Outlook-Bearish-on-Earnings-Data-Stimulus-Talks-Accommodative-Fed.html

Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/1oygcFv4oS https://t.co/vGJ0GyQG13

Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/ZDwvyzKEyQ

The #Euro rally is poised to mark a sixth week with the advance now testing critical technical resistance. Here are the levels that matter on the $EURUSD weekly chart. Get your #currencies update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/rU6fy1ViaR https://t.co/dwqjlojknb

What financial job opportunity in which location makes the cut for you? Find out! https://t.co/dVhLMOP19x https://t.co/hx2u29UVQ9

The Australian Dollar looks set to extend gains against its major counterparts ahead of the RBA interest rate decision. Get your #currencies update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/OS0ojYKgnF https://t.co/evK3No80h6