EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
EUR/USD Latest: Eurozone Inflation Hits 5%, ECB May Have to Re-evaluate Conservative Policy Timelines
2022-01-07 11:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?
2022-01-07 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
2022-01-06 11:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Dipping Towards Big Support
2022-01-08 09:00:00
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testimony and Inflation Data
2022-01-08 21:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Poised to Breakout of Fibonacci Trap
2022-01-07 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Fundamental Forecast: Sterling May be due a Breather but Remains Bullish
2022-01-07 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Probability of Nasdaq 100 and Dollar Breakdowns Next Week
2022-01-08 05:00:00
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
Gold Prices Eye Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testimony and Inflation Data

Gold Prices Eye Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testimony and Inflation Data

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold Fundamental Forecast: Bearish

  • Gold ends week lower as rate hike bets signal quicker hikes
  • A weak NFP jobs report failed to bolster bullion prices
  • CPI data, Fed Chair Powell testimony in focus next week

The price of gold ended last week on a sour note after a disappointing US non-farm payrolls report failed to spur haven flows into the metal. The US Dollar DXY index dropped nearly half a percent, but that didn’t offer much reprieve to falling bullion prices. Markets are still pricing in an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike path despite the weaker-than-expected NFP print.

Treasury yields continued to climb into the weekend. The 10-year note’s yield rose to its highest level since January 2020 as traders ditch government bonds in preparation for higher rates. A sustained rise in prices across the economy is the driving force bolstering rate hike bets, and some Fed officials are now calling for three rate hikes this year. Gold is expected to perform poorly in rising rate environments, given the asset’s non-interest bearing nature.

That said, the yellow metal may have a hard time moving higher in the near term. However, this week will see the United States report updated inflation data for December. Analysts expect the core consumer price index (CPI) to rise 5.4% on a year-over-year basis, according to a Bloomberg survey. That would be up from November’s 4.9% print.

Core CPI excludes volatile energy and food prices, a measure that Fed officials prefer when assessing policy moves. A hotter-than-expected CPI print could very well lock in a high chance for a March rate hike. That would bode poorly for gold prices. Wednesday’s inflation data will be preceded by several Fed speakers, and Chair Powell is slated to testify before the Senate Banking Committee. Altogether, it should be an action-packed week for the yellow metal.

gold vs 5 year breakeven

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

