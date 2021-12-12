News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: More Downside Looks Likely for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-12-09 19:30:00
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-09 19:09:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Price Forecast: Signs of a Major Reversal Appearing
2021-12-11 20:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: More Upside Could be In Store
2021-12-10 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Santa Coming to Town?
2021-12-11 12:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-09 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC as Falling Breakeven Rates Drag Gold
2021-12-12 00:00:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Finds Support at Key Technical Level
2021-12-10 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: GBP/USD in the Eye of the FOMC/BOE Volatility Storm
2021-12-10 16:00:00
UK GDP Prints Slightly Below Expectations In a Quarter Likely to be Affected by Omicron
2021-12-10 07:35:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 at a Record High and Dollar Awaits Breakout with Fed Decision Ahead
2021-12-11 04:00:00
Dollar Ready for a Breakout on CPI and China’s Troubles Bubbling to the Surface
2021-12-10 03:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC as Falling Breakeven Rates Drag Gold

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC as Falling Breakeven Rates Drag Gold

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold Fundamental Forecast – Neutral

  • Gold prices see small bounce after hot US inflation numbers
  • Falling breakeven rates pressure bullish inflation narrative
  • XAU/USD eyes Federal Reserve’s economic projections (SEP)

Gold prices were largely unchanged last week despite the highest US inflation print in nearly 40 years. The consumer price index (CPI) crossed the wires at 6.8%, matching analysts’ estimates. That is up from October’s 6.2% y/y figure. The yellow metal tumbled in late November when the Federal Reserve shifted to a more hawkish stance, and prices have since been contained to a tight range near 1780.

Bullion traders are turning their attention to the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision due out Wednesday. While no change to the benchmark rate is expected, the Fed will update its policy statement as well as its summary of economic projections (SEP). It is also expected that the word “transitory” will be removed from the statement, a concession to the sustained uptick seen in prices across the economy. Sticky inflation readings have effectively forced the Fed to acknowledge it as a threat, which has tempered market-based forward inflation expectations in turn.

The 2-year breakeven rate fell slightly through the past week, while the 5- and 10-year rates rose marginally, although they remain well below levels seen in November. This shows the market expects prices to ease in coming years as central bank rates increase. Still, the market-based inflation measures remain above the Fed’s target range, with the 2-year rate at 3.23%. This will help support bullion, but it likely isn’t enough for a significant rally as traders seek yield elsewhere. That is unless the market losses confidence in the Fed’s ability to tame rising prices.

gold versus breakeven rates, gld, xau

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) – Down But Not Yet Out
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) – Down But Not Yet Out
2021-12-11 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar, RBA, Fed. Is AUD/USD Sidelined?
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar, RBA, Fed. Is AUD/USD Sidelined?
2021-12-11 00:00:00
GBP Forecast: GBP/USD in the Eye of the FOMC/BOE Volatility Storm
GBP Forecast: GBP/USD in the Eye of the FOMC/BOE Volatility Storm
2021-12-10 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Yen, AUD/USD, RBA, USD/CAD, BoC
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Yen, AUD/USD, RBA, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-12-06 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed