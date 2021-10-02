News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
Dollar Index (DXY), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (U.S. Tech) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-01 10:56:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Oil Q4 Technical Forecast: Downturn in the Works?
2021-10-02 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Supply Fears, Grim Market Mood
2021-10-01 06:05:00
Wall Street
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-01 19:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Outlook Continues to Weaken
2021-10-02 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Defends Support- XAU/USD Breakout Levels
2021-10-01 18:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Q4 Technical Forecast: Have GBP Bulls Run Out of Steam?
2021-10-01 19:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Yen 4Q Forecast: USD/JPY Likely Remains Skewed Higher
2021-10-02 07:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
Gold Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Outlook Continues to Weaken

Gold Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Outlook Continues to Weaken

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

  • Below is a preview from the Q4 Fundamental Forecast for Gold.
  • To access the full forecast for Gold, click on the link below.

Looking ahead for 4Q’21, the forecast for rising real US yields has only improved, leaving gold prices in difficult territory for the rest of the year. In an environment defined by investors seeking out higher yielding and more growth-sensitive assets, gold prices may struggle outside of isolated bouts of risk aversion around China’s Evergrande collapse or the US debt ceiling debate.

While the combination of loose monetary policy and expansionary fiscal policy should theoretically be bullish for gold prices, it appears that we’re nearing the end of this era of pandemic stimulus policies. The Federal Reserve has moved closer to officially beginning its winddown of asset purchases, and the scope and scale of additional government spending by the Biden administration appears more limited than previously anticipated – if anything happens at all.

Gold Futures versus US Treasury Nominal, Real Yields and US Breakevens (September 2016 to September 2021) (Chart 1)

Gold Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Outlook Continues to Weaken

Sources: Bloomberg, Federal Reserve

{{GUIDE|Gold|Get the full Gold Forecast for Q4 from DailyFX}}

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

