Swiss Franc Forecast: Why CHF May be at Risk Despite Wobbly Stocks, Eyes on SNB

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Erases FOMC Driven Gain as ECB Warns of Euro Area Recession
2021-03-19 14:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
2021-03-19 00:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Tumble, Uptrend at Risk? Gold Outlook Remains Bleak
2021-03-19 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-19 03:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats amid Tech and Oil Rout, Will the Hang Seng and ASX 200 Fall?
2021-03-19 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound to Endure After Break Above Key Resistance
2021-03-19 23:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook - Battling with Resistance, Sentiment Remains Bearish
2021-03-19 11:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Defends March Open Range Ahead of UK Jobs, CPI Report
2021-03-19 16:00:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Coil Tightens Post-BoE/Fed– Breakout Levels
2021-03-18 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Eyes BoJ as Yield Volatility Hastens
2021-03-18 22:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/WeLIneHAHd https://t.co/SAz5g4sIvJ
  • Natural gas prices face a diminishing fundamental backdrop which could accelerate the recent technical breakdown in prices, with the 200-day SMA in focus. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/L3daE1jbMp https://t.co/NxbgbzSAVG
  • RT @FxWestwater: Canadian Dollar Forecast: $USDCAD, $AUDCAD Spotlight on Technical Levels Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2021/03/20/Canadian-Dollar-Forecast-USDCAD-AUDCAD-Spotlight-on-Technical-Levels.html https://t.co/1s8uM…
  • Gold prices have rebounded robustly higher in recent days, and may extend gains in the coming weeks after breaching key resistance. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/jUlbq9aALj https://t.co/zEiq0eMz4I
  • The last week of March brings about a quieter economic calendar for Australia, with the trio of PMI reports the sole focus. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/FTLPmVEcCU https://t.co/67GyTRbddY
  • The US Dollar’s rebound against the British Pound, Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar may prove short-lived. Key levels to watch for AUD/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/Xyqhzn5UxN https://t.co/KMEgGx2s49
  • Key data prints coming out of the UK may keep the British Pound within the monthly range as the Bank of England (BoE) retains the current course for monetary policy. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/jzcY0a6wg4 https://t.co/6nGHjFNusm
  • The US Dollar could rise versus the Singapore Dollar and Thai Baht if the Fed remains sanguine about rising Treasury yields. Bank of Indonesia may step in to keep USD/IDR in check. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Suw7UIipeC https://t.co/cG3Rfsqdkq
  • Retail trader signals hint that the Dow Jones could be at risk ahead. Meanwhile, could the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 face a more optimistic path as upside exposure fades? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/nScYgAFqgs https://t.co/77apxEcd7Z
  • The GBP faces an array of technical levels that may provide decisive turning points in price action against the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar in the coming days. Get your $GBP market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/nt6H3BEjrd https://t.co/uXQasNKYCC
Swiss Franc Forecast: Why CHF May be at Risk Despite Wobbly Stocks, Eyes on SNB

Swiss Franc Forecast: Why CHF May be at Risk Despite Wobbly Stocks, Eyes on SNB

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Swiss Franc Fundamental Forecast: Bearish

  • Swiss Franc has been underperforming despite stock market volatility
  • Prospects of dovish SNB policy in the long run leaves CHF vulnerable
  • Still, risk aversion may trim the Franc’s downward trajectory near-term
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

The Swiss Franc has been struggling to capitalize on recent jitters in global stock markets and it may continue to underperform ahead. CHF tends to do well when market volatility is on the rise and vice versa thanks to its anti-risk attributes, particularly when comparing it against other currencies in Europe. So despite some wobbliness in stocks as of late, especially in the tech sector, what might explain its underwhelming performance?

Before diving into that, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) may actually welcome further declines in CHF, particularly with the next monetary policy announcement coming up on March 25th. Switzerland’s export-oriented economy means that a strong local currency can bring with it deflationary forces. The SNB has been struggling to bring up CPI to its 2% price target for years, intervening in forex markets to keep deflation at bay.

As the coronavirus ravaged global financial markets last year, the central bank had to aggressively step up efforts to prevent its anti-risk currency from appreciating too rapidly. It ramped up total sight deposits, a proxy of foreign exchange reserves, to help cool strength in the CHF – see chart below. But since then, the SNB has been letting off the gas pedal, especially given the currency’s recent depreciation.

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for incoming Switzerland data

Swiss National Bank Total Sight Deposits

Swiss Franc Forecast: Why CHF May be at Risk Despite Wobbly Stocks, Eyes on SNB

Now the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine around the world and massive fiscal stimulus from the United States are bringing with them prospects of reflation. This can be seen by taking a look at longer-term Treasury rates, with the 10-year up almost 240% from August’s bottom. Rising government bond yields have also been seen in Switzerland, though the entire yield curve (from the front-end to the 50-year rate) still remains negative.

In fact, the SNB holds the title as the central bank with the lowest benchmark lending rate, coming in at -0.75%. Vice President Fritz Zurbruegg noted that the country’s deeply negative policy rate and intervention will continue to be necessary. Despite inflation bets rising in parts of the world and markets starting to price in early stages of tapering from the United States as economic data outperforms, the SNB may stay low in the long run.

You can see these expectations by looking at 10-year bond yield spreads between the United States and Switzerland. On the chart below, the Swiss Franc has been depreciating as returns on fixed income rise externally, making the CHF relatively less appealing versus its major counterparts. Meanwhile, prospects of low rates will likely mean that the Franc continues to remain a dominant funding currency in the carry trade.

Ahead, Chair Jerome Powell is due to testify, alongside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, before the Senate Banking Committee this coming week. If asked about bonds, Mr Powell may continue to reiterate similar commentary about them. So while the CHF may be vulnerable from a yield perspective, still it should be noted that risk aversion could slow its depreciation seen as of late.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Why do interest rates matter for currencies?
Get My Guide

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for the latest updates on some these events

Swiss Franc Underperforming as 10-Year Treasury Yield Outperforms Switzerland Counterpart

Swiss Franc Forecast: Why CHF May be at Risk Despite Wobbly Stocks, Eyes on SNB

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Weekly Fundamental Australian Dollar Forecast: RBA on Defense; Data Trends Weakening; PMIs Ahead
Weekly Fundamental Australian Dollar Forecast: RBA on Defense; Data Trends Weakening; PMIs Ahead
2021-03-20 01:00:00
British Pound Defends March Open Range Ahead of UK Jobs, CPI Report
British Pound Defends March Open Range Ahead of UK Jobs, CPI Report
2021-03-19 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will Calming Yields Revive the Tech Sector?
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will Calming Yields Revive the Tech Sector?
2021-03-14 12:00:00
Advertisement