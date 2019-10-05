We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Trade Wars, Powell & Inflation Eyed
2019-10-04 21:30:00
US Dollar Bounces as NFP Misses Target: Powell on Deck
2019-10-04 14:13:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Trade Wars, Powell & Inflation Eyed
2019-10-04 21:30:00
GBP/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week
2019-10-04 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?
2019-10-05 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?
2019-10-05 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast for 2019 Remains Bullish on Divided FOMC
2019-10-05 19:00:00
Gold Technical Analysis: Rally at Risk Heading into Q4
2019-10-04 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast Q4 Intro
2019-10-05 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Brightens as Support Holds on Firm NFP
2019-10-04 18:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD Price - Possible Test of Monthly Support
2019-10-04 14:47:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • @JohnKicklighter discusses a risk trend-leading turn that the #SPX500 is positioned for here: https://t.co/vaGSaUBRHf
  • The price of #gold may exhibit a bullish behavior over the remainder of 2019 amid falling interest rates along with the inverting US yield curve. Get your $gld market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/BkPzlgO8Yg $XAUUSD https://t.co/naTOY9bH3y
  • @PeterHanksFX discusses how you can use IG Client Sentiment data to spot trends in the DAX 30 here: https://t.co/7gzdItmi0a
  • The Japanese Yen outlook into 2020 versus the US Dollar appears to be bullish as $USDJPY attempts to confirm a bearish continuation pattern that has been in the making since 2016. Get your Japanese #Yen market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/c9AjFa7WU3 https://t.co/QDN6sobjNE
  • NFP data and the #tradewar lurk as the #SPX500 breakdown falters. Get your update from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/gP4OQgbs4J
  • Central bank independence has several advantages. Find out what they are in detail with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/FUo1gedrax
  • RT @Schuldensuehner: Within 3 weeks, the Fed increased its balance sheet by a whopping $186bn, which had previously been painstakingly redu…
  • TIn anything we set out to do, if we intend on it having a shot at success, don’t we plan ahead? Some type of plan? Do you have a trading plan for this quarter? Build yours with @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/EyYMn5XMaZ #FOMOintrading https://t.co/JijkhKlFwF
  • Currency markets may be battered by breakneck volatility if a slowdown in global economic growth triggers a collapse in the fragile market for collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/KfjjtaXs7b https://t.co/Fvkg1Pn0Jz
  • Traders should know how to confidently approach, enter and exit both Bull or Bear markets. Need some insight into it? Get it from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/GhvvFrB3gz https://t.co/sr9lqLTG4k
Gold Price Forecast for 2019 Remains Bullish on Divided FOMC

Gold Price Forecast for 2019 Remains Bullish on Divided FOMC

2019-10-05 19:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold trades at its highest level since 2013, with the price for bullion climbing to a fresh yearly-high ($1557) in September.

In turn, the precious metal may exhibit a bullish behavior over the remainder of 2019 as market participants hedge against fiat-currencies.

The weakening outlook for global growth have pushed major central banks to shift gears this year, and the Federal Reserve may continue to alter the course for monetary policy as the US-China trade war drags on the economy.

FED Dot Plot Graph

The fresh updates coming out of the Federal Reserve suggest the central bank will continue to insulate the economy as a number of Fed officials see the benchmark interest rate around 1.50% to 1.75% ahead of 2020.

It seems as though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will keep the door open to implement lower borrowing costs as the central bank pledges to “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion.

However, a larger dissent may materialize within the FOMC as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard favored a 50bp rate cut in September, while Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren voted to keep the benchmark interest rate on hold.

A greater divide at the Fed may push market participants to hedge against fiat-currencies, and the price of gold may exhibit a more bullish behavior over the remainder of the year on the back of falling interest rates along with the inverting US yield curve.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar 4Q Forecast: US Dollar May Require Systemic Shock to Secure a Direction
Dollar 4Q Forecast: US Dollar May Require Systemic Shock to Secure a Direction
2019-10-05 13:00:00
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast Q4 Intro
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast Q4 Intro
2019-10-05 07:00:00
Japanese Yen May Be Less Comfortable Than It Now Appears
Japanese Yen May Be Less Comfortable Than It Now Appears
2019-10-05 01:00:00
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth
2019-09-30 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.