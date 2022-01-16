Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Tests Big Levels

AUD/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral

AUD/ USD remains bounded by trendline resistance

US Dollar strength holds the Australian Dollar at bay

Can bulls trading AUD/USD reclaim possession of the primary trend?

The AustralianDollarhas remained under pressure against its US Dollar counterpart as traders price in rising geopolitical tensions and easing USD strength.

Although fundamental factors continue to drive risk sentiment, additional catalysts for price action include commodity prices and China’s economy which will likely continue to impact AUD/USD prices for the foreseeable future.

Visit DailyFX Education to Discover How AUD is Impacted by China’s Economy

While the Federal Reserve has taken a more hawkish stance to tackle the effects of inflation, the RBA has remained relatively dovish, hindering the Aussie’s ability to climb higher.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

Since December 2020, AUD/USD has been on a downward trajectory as lockdowns and restrictions boosted demand for the safe-haven Dollar.

However, after rebounding off of the key psychological level of 0.70 at the end of Q4, prices have made a slight recovery towards trendline resistance which continues to hold bulls at bay.

With prices now trading around the 23.6%Fibonacci retracement levelof the 2021 move at 0.723, the MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) remains below the zero line on the weekly time-frame, a potential indication that the bears are still in control of the trend, at least for now.

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

While the Fibonacci levels from the above-mentioned move continues to provide additional zones of support and resistance, the 50-day moving average is currently providing an additional layer of support with resistance holding firm at 0.73

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707