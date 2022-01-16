News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on the Offensive, but Road Ahead Remains Tough
2022-01-15 23:00:00
2022-01-15 23:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: Next Leg Lower Beginning? Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-01-14 20:00:00
2022-01-14 20:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI at Risk of Brief Pullback Before the Next Leg Higher
2022-01-15 13:00:00
2022-01-15 13:00:00
Crude Oil Surges as US Dollar Wilts Under CPI Burden. Where to Next for WTI?
2022-01-13 06:00:00
2022-01-13 06:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2022-01-15 07:00:00
2022-01-15 07:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 16:30:00
2022-01-12 16:30:00
Gold Price Tracks January Opening Range Going Into Fed Blackout Period
2022-01-15 17:00:00
2022-01-15 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Trading Around Big Resistance
2022-01-14 19:00:00
2022-01-14 19:00:00
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Exhaustion- Cable Levels
2022-01-15 20:00:00
2022-01-15 20:00:00
UK Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels: Nov GDP + 0.9%
2022-01-14 09:00:00
2022-01-14 09:00:00
What Drives the Dollar, Breaks the Nasdaq 100 in Quiet Before FOMC Storm?
2022-01-15 04:30:00
2022-01-15 04:30:00
Dollar Slides and Nasdaq 100 Reverses as Fed Officials Lean Into March Hike
2022-01-14 04:30:00
2022-01-14 04:30:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Tests Big Levels

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Tests Big Levels

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

AUD/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral

  • AUD/USD remains bounded by trendline resistance
  • US Dollar strength holds the Australian Dollar at bay
  • Can bulls trading AUD/USD reclaim possession of the primary trend?

The AustralianDollarhas remained under pressure against its US Dollar counterpart as traders price in rising geopolitical tensions and easing USD strength.

Although fundamental factors continue to drive risk sentiment, additional catalysts for price action include commodity prices and China’s economy which will likely continue to impact AUD/USD prices for the foreseeable future.

Visit DailyFX Education to Discover How AUD is Impacted by China’s Economy

While the Federal Reserve has taken a more hawkish stance to tackle the effects of inflation, the RBA has remained relatively dovish, hindering the Aussie’s ability to climb higher.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

Since December 2020, AUD/USD has been on a downward trajectory as lockdowns and restrictions boosted demand for the safe-haven Dollar.

However, after rebounding off of the key psychological level of 0.70 at the end of Q4, prices have made a slight recovery towards trendline resistance which continues to hold bulls at bay.

With prices now trading around the 23.6%Fibonacci retracement levelof the 2021 move at 0.723, the MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) remains below the zero line on the weekly time-frame, a potential indication that the bears are still in control of the trend, at least for now.

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Tests Big Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

While the Fibonacci levels from the above-mentioned move continues to provide additional zones of support and resistance, the 50-day moving average is currently providing an additional layer of support with resistance holding firm at 0.73

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Tests Big Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

