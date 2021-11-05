Australian Dollar Outlook: Commodities, US Dollar and RBA Weigh. Can AUD/USD Hold?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-05 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-11-05 14:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-05 15:00:00
US Dollar Soars on Higher Yields and Bank of England No-Go. Where to for USD?
2021-11-05 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-05 15:00:00
Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2021-11-05 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-05 15:00:00
USD, Gold, US Rates Show Tepid Reaction to Strong US Nonfarm Payrolls
2021-11-05 12:57:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of UK GDP Report
2021-11-05 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-11-05 14:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-05 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-11-05 14:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.53% US 500: 0.33% France 40: 0.24% FTSE 100: 0.12% Germany 30: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wGR4CHIELE
  • NFP is now in the books and both of this week’s major drivers of FOMC and NFP meetings produced a strong impact for stocks. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/7iwq3cIjyo https://t.co/yihxyN9Q4D
  • took a while, but infrastructure week is finally here.....House voting on the bill today $SPX https://t.co/nTdf5Rl4ss
  • 🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change (SEP) Actual: $29.91B Expected: $15.9B Previous: $13.76B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-05
  • 🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change (SEP) Actual: $29.91B Expected: $15.9B Previous: $14.38B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-05
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change (SEP) due at 19:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $15.9B Previous: $14.38B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-05
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.36% Gold: 1.34% Oil - US Crude: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ElmYPk6d8g
  • The update to the UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may produce headwinds for the British Pound as the Bank of England (BoE) expects economic activity to expand in the third quarter of 2021. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/KS8c7YRZkQ https://t.co/lNrtF1RGCn
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 86.62%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NRfF8FvAsW
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.37% US 500: 0.26% France 40: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.04% FTSE 100: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zPuU0o1NXY
Australian Dollar Outlook: Commodities, US Dollar and RBA Weigh. Can AUD/USD Hold?

Australian Dollar Outlook: Commodities, US Dollar and RBA Weigh. Can AUD/USD Hold?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist
Please add a description for the image.

AUTRALIAN DOLLAR FORECAST: BEARISH

  • The Australian Dollar and AU yields weighed by RBA manoeuvring
  • Energy and metal commodities undermined AUD as USD strengthened
  • Yields and commodities teaming up against AUD. Where to for AUD/USD?

The RBA underwhelmed market expectations at their last monetary policy meeting. The market had already witnessed the abandonment of yield curve control (YCC) prior to the meeting.

This inaction was interpreted as a potential indicator of a shift in RBA thinking around inflationary impacts. This led to possible implications for other components of monetary policy.

Turned out, the market was wrong. The RBA confirmed YCC was no longer in play but as far as bond purchasing and rate hikes go, nothing to see here.

The RBA did successfully move away from a timeline of potential rate hikes though. The time frame for a hike was aligned with maintaining YCC. While 2024 is when they see rates lifting off, they may allow for hikes in 2023 if conditions warranted it.

As a consequence, yields fell across the curve. The 10-year went from 1.98% to 1.76% as the 2-year dipped from 0.67% to 0.355%. The Aussie followed suit and went lower.

In the background, commodity markets were under pressure. Iron ore and coal in particular sustained large moves lower.

In addition, the Fed and the Bank of England met, and the biggest surprise was that UK cash rates were not hiked. This saw significant US Dollar buying, pushing the AUD/USD lower.

From here, the fate for AUD/USD appears to be caught in a 3-way tussle between yields, commodities, and the US Dollar.

Bond markets have swung wildly in anticipation of central banks stepping back from super-loose monetary policy. That perception was smashed as central banks maintained their asymmetric bias toward growth, rather than fighting inflation.

The market may or may not have over-corrected to the low side on yields, but it’s hard to see rates going too far north when short-end rates are anchored to the floor.

Iron ore, Australia’s largest export, remains under sustained pressure due to soft economic data coming out of China. It traded below the equivalent of US$ 87 on China’s domestic exchange, from highs above US$ 200 earlier in the year.

Various prices tracking coal futures remain significantly below the highs seen last month. Weather in energy-vulnerable parts of the world may turn the tide on the downtrend, but it is early in the season and less likely for now.

The US Dollar continues to benefit from the heightened uncertainty between interest rates and energy markets. Further instability could see more support for ‘the big dollar’.

Looking ahead, after some business and consumer confidence numbers, the jobs data will be watched on Thursday for clues on any uptick from a partial exit from lockdown in October.

AUD/USD AGAINST AUSTRALIA 10-YEAR YIELD, COAL AND IRON ORE

Australian Dollar Outlook: Commodities, US Dollar and RBA Weigh. Can AUD/USD Hold?

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Rate Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of UK GDP Report
GBP/USD Rate Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of UK GDP Report
2021-11-05 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?
2021-11-01 11:30:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Hawkish Central Banks a Hurdle
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Hawkish Central Banks a Hurdle
2021-10-31 16:00:00
US Stock Rally Braces for Fed to Gradually Taper QE Program
US Stock Rally Braces for Fed to Gradually Taper QE Program
2021-10-31 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR