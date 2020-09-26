Australian Dollar May Extend Fall Despite Easing Covid-19 Restrictions

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rates May Extend Slide Lower on Covid-19 Second Wave Fears
2020-09-25 06:30:00
EURUSD and AUDUSD Show Divergent Expectations for Technical Breakdowns
2020-09-25 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending
2020-09-24 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Swing Lower on Demand Concerns, Strong USD
2020-09-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebounds at 23.6% Fibonacci Level, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Climb
2020-09-25 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Sellers Drive as Q4 Open Nears
2020-09-24 14:01:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Plummets, Are the Bulls Done For?
2020-09-25 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Sours as Losses Mount
2020-09-24 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Cautious Optimism Signals a Brexit Deal is Near
2020-09-25 16:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Are the UK and EU Nearing a Brexit Agreement?
2020-09-25 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What is the outlook for financial markets ahead of the first presidential debate and how are Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump doing in the polls? Find out from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/QQwAZTxZFg https://t.co/4cRhRCiv3C
  • The US Dollar could gain as it forms bullish technical formations against the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit. USD/PHP may have bottomed, will USD/IDR rise next? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3UIKmbLIvD https://t.co/PY2YyH4vkQ
  • The Indian Rupee may be at risk to the US Dollar as USD/INR attempts to refocus to the upside. This is as the Nifty 50, India’s benchmark stock index, could fall further. Get your $USDINR market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3wsYlSxd26 https://t.co/z2qB9p8IgX
  • A proxy of #EmergingMarket capital flows hit its lowest since July, falling with the #SP500 after some divergence This is as #USD gained against its developing FX counterparts, highlighting potential risk of a spillover outwards Stay tuned for next week's #ASEAN fundy outlook! https://t.co/kAvpnb0EXO
  • 4 consecutive down weeks for the #SP500, last matched over a year ago #Fed balance sheet continues to gain very cautiously, now at its highest since the middle of June. Still, at slower pace than last week Focus shifts to US fiscal stimulus next week in the House of Reps https://t.co/f8zpSILm86
  • #Gold prices have broken lower and while the broader technical structure is constructive, the risk remains for a deeper correction before resumption. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/7p3jPx6nQd https://t.co/nnCSdt6OV5
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/O8Qb7OHZza
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.30% Gold: -0.33% Silver: -0.92% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lEALo4Z1M9
  • The S&P 500 breakdown is testing the first major zone of support and we’re looking for a reaction. Get your S&P500 technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/JrTNmQ5c7g https://t.co/D79T1134P9
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.29%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 65.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lzTHuIgzFQ
Australian Dollar May Extend Fall Despite Easing Covid-19 Restrictions

Australian Dollar May Extend Fall Despite Easing Covid-19 Restrictions

2020-09-26 00:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:
AUDUSD

Chart created with TradingView

Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • The planned easing of coronavirus restrictions in Melbourne – Australia’s second largest city – may temporarily halt the Australian Dollar’s retreat from yearly highs.
  • Growing expectations that the RBA will cut rates in October could continue to weigh on AUD.

The Australian Dollar is at risk of extending its retreat from the yearly high set on September 1 ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s interest rate decision on October 6, despite the planned easing of coronavirus restrictions in Melbourne – Australia’s second largest city.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

Melbourne Transitioning to Next Stage of Reopening Roadmap may Underpin AUD

With the 14-day rolling average of Covid-19 infections falling to 25.1 and the virus growth rate drifting below 0.5, Melbourne is poised to move to the second stage of Victorian Premier Dan Andrews’ reopening roadmap” on September 27.

However, Andrews warned that “Sunday will not be a day of massive steps [and] is not a day when we essentially throw the doors open”, adding that instead it will be a series of “steady and safe steps” to ensure that there is a “gradual and continued decline in these numbers”.

Although the next phase of the roadmap is unlikely to see a return to normalcy in Australia’s second largest city, the consistent decline in infections combined with the gradual easing of restrictions could underpin the Australian Dollar against its major counterparts in the near term.

Australia Daily COVID Cases Melbourne

RBA Expected to Cut Rates in October

Having said that, recent comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s Deputy Governor Guy Debelle appear to suggest that the central bank could ease monetary policy settings further in October “given the outlook for inflation and employment is not consistent with the Bank’s objectives over the period ahead”.

Debelle listed several policy options that “the Board continues to assess” which included adjusting the central bank’s current bond purchasing scheme to supplement the “three-year yield target” and potentially lowering the “current structure of rates in the economy a little more without going into negative territory”.

This suggests that the RBA could be considering cutting the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 0.25% to 0.1% and potentially introducing “a program of government bond purchases beyond that required to achieve the 3-year yield target”. In fact, it seems the market has taken heed of the Deputy Governor’s comments, with futures markets pricing in a 72% chance that the central bank cuts the OCR to 0% in October.

ASX 30 day interba nk cash rate futures

Source – ASX

Nevertheless, there is a distinct possibility that the market could be getting ahead of itself given Governor Phillip Lowe has previously questioned the benefit of easing rates by a miniscule 15 basis points and the Australian Government is scheduled to announce its budget for 2020-2021 on the same day as the RBA rate decision.

Moreover, with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announcing the simplification of the responsible lending laws imposed in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, to ensure that “there are no unnecessary barriers to the flow of credit to households and small businesses”, the need for further monetary stimulus may not be as dire as previously thought.

To that end, the upcoming manufacturing PMI release for September and retail sales data for August could dictate the near-term outlook for AUD, with better-than-expected results probably easing rate-cut bets and in turn underpinning the local currency.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Cautious Optimism Signals a Brexit Deal is Near
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Cautious Optimism Signals a Brexit Deal is Near
2020-09-25 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-21 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bearish on Mnuchin & Powell Testimonies, Key US Data
US Dollar Outlook Bearish on Mnuchin & Powell Testimonies, Key US Data
2020-09-20 10:00:00
Advertisement