News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Steady as Risk Asset Prices Diverge Ahead of ECB and BoJ Meetings. Will EUR/USD Gain?
2022-07-19 05:00:00
S&P 500 Earnings-Fed Breakout Falls Apart, EURUSD Extends Parity Reversal
2022-07-19 02:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Steady as Risk Asset Prices Diverge Ahead of ECB and BoJ Meetings. Will EUR/USD Gain?
2022-07-19 05:00:00
Gold Prices Muted, Crude Oil Rises on USD Pullback as APAC Stocks Fall
2022-07-19 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Push Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Continues
2022-07-18 13:26:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-17 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Muted, Crude Oil Rises on USD Pullback as APAC Stocks Fall
2022-07-19 03:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Gold, Silver & Oil Outlook
2022-07-18 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Climbs as APAC Traders Eye RBA Minutes, China Developments
2022-07-18 23:00:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Grabs a Bid as the US Dollar Wilts
2022-07-18 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2022-07-18 18:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-18 11:00:00
More View more
Euro Steady as Risk Asset Prices Diverge Ahead of ECB and BoJ Meetings. Will EUR/USD Gain?

Euro Steady as Risk Asset Prices Diverge Ahead of ECB and BoJ Meetings. Will EUR/USD Gain?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, Crude Oil, ECB, BoJ - Talking Points

  • The Euro remains above 1.0100 as markets question USD strength
  • APAC equities went lower while AUD pulled commodity currencies up
  • All eyes on ECB from Thursday.Will a hike lift EUR/USD?

The Euro has started the week on solid footing as the US Dollar slipped on perceptions that the Fed rate hike path might have peaked in expectations.

Through the Asian session we have seen most equity markets go lower while growth and commodity linked currencies moved north. Japan equities were the exception, with small moves into the green.

The Australian Dollar got a boost from RBA meeting minutes revealing their hawkishness prior to very strong domestic data released since that meeting. The Kiwi went along for the ride while the Loonie and NOK were less enthralled.

Commodities continue to be whippy in the aftermath of Russia’s Gazprom call force majeure on some of their European gas customers.

Yesterday’s surge in crude oil has mostly remained intact, with the WTI futures contract trading above US$ 102 today and the Brent contract is approaching US$ 106 again.

Gold continues to languish near US$ 1710 an ounce. Treasury yields remain benign with the 2-10 year part of the curve inverted by around 18-basis points.

Treasury International Capital (TIC) data released overnight showed China’s holdings of Treasuries fell below US$ 1 trillion.

There have been some reports emerging out of China that mortgage holders there might have a grace period on repayments and that builders could get funding to finish existing projects.

Looking ahead today, after UK jobs data, Euro zone CPI data will be released. Later in the week, the focus will remain on the ECB and BoJ meeting on Thursday.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has rallied back through parity and crossed above the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) which might suggest a pause in short term bearish momentum.

The 21-day remains a long from the price, currently just below a potential resistance zone at 1.0340 – 1.0360.

The descending trend channel remain intact and all SMAs maintain a negative gradient. Support might be at the weekly close 1.0008 or at last week’s low of 0.9952.

EURUSD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps for 1700 Following Five-Week-Plunge
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps for 1700 Following Five-Week-Plunge
2022-07-18 14:00:00
British Pound Gains Ground Amid Rosy Outlook Ahead of CPI. Will USD Dominate Again?
British Pound Gains Ground Amid Rosy Outlook Ahead of CPI. Will USD Dominate Again?
2022-07-18 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-14 14:50:00
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Shocker Provides Headaches for the Fed
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Shocker Provides Headaches for the Fed
2022-07-14 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude
AUD/USD
Bullish