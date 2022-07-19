Australian Dollar Gains on Hawkish RBA Meeting Minutes. Will AUD/USD Rally?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Earnings-Fed Breakout Falls Apart, EURUSD Extends Parity Reversal
2022-07-19 02:30:00
EURUSD Continues Higher From Friday’s Rally, Advance Stalls Near 1.02
2022-07-18 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Trades in Descending Channel After Failing to Defend April Low
2022-07-18 20:00:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Gold, Silver & Oil Outlook
2022-07-18 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Push Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Continues
2022-07-18 13:26:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-17 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Gold, Silver & Oil Outlook
2022-07-18 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps for 1700 Following Five-Week-Plunge
2022-07-18 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Climbs as APAC Traders Eye RBA Minutes, China Developments
2022-07-18 23:00:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Grabs a Bid as the US Dollar Wilts
2022-07-18 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2022-07-18 18:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-18 11:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Gains on Hawkish RBA Meeting Minutes. Will AUD/USD Rally?

Australian Dollar Gains on Hawkish RBA Meeting Minutes. Will AUD/USD Rally?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA Minutes, Unemployment, BoC, Fed - Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar nudged higher after RBA minutes for July
  • The RBA could follow other central banks to big hikes with a solid economy
  • If AU CPI has an upside scare, will larger RBA hikes boost AUD/USD?

The Australian Dollar firmed slightly after the RBA meeting minutes revealed little that we didn’t already know.

The subtle nuance could be that the bank was set to hike rates at their August meeting before they saw jobs and trade data. While they noted the strength in both, subsequent releases were much stronger than expected.

The June unemployment rate came in at 3.5% against 3.8% forecast and 3.9% previously.

A trade surplus of AUD 15.96 billion for the month of May was a big beat on AUD 10.85 billion anticipated.

In regard to May’s employment picture, July’s meeting minutes said, “Members noted that the resilience of the Australian economy continued to be evident in the labour market.” The latest data is much stronger.

Many spot prices of commodities have recently moved significantly lower, but Australia’s bulk commodity exports are mostly priced in long term contracts in USD. Agreements can be from 3 months to 15 years.

With AUD/USD moving lower over the last few months, this could be a contributing factor to the large trade surplus. The driving factors behind these commodity movements are the same influences impacting other risk assets such as equites and growth linked currencies such as the Aussie.

The market is currently pricing in a 50-basis point (bp) hike for their 2nd August meeting. Dr Lowe had previously said that the August meeting will be a discussion around a 25 or 50 bp rise in rates.

Second quarter CPI will drop Wednesday 27th July, and this could be the driving force in any variation to that guidance. The RBA said previously that they expect CPI to hit 7% in the December quarter.

As has been outlined here several times before, a red hot Australian CPI number could be arriving next week and that will cause problems for the RBA.

Globally, central banks are front loading rate hikes to counter excessively loose pandemic policy. The idea is to knock out inflation and to allow room for movement further down the track should economic conditions need stimulus.

Last week the Bank of Canada raised rates by 100 bp and the Fed is expected to raise by at least 75 bp next week.

The focus now shifts to next week’s Australian CPI data. If the overseas experience is anything go by 7% inflation might be here before the fourth quarter.

The Australian Dollar could be in for a bumpy ride if the RBA is forced to a more hawkish path against a backdrop of increasing uncertainty around global growth.

AUD/USD 1 MINUTE CHART

AUDUSD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Sinks as Apple Slows Hiring; Netflix & Tesla’s Earnings Eyed for Tech Clues
S&P 500 Sinks as Apple Slows Hiring; Netflix & Tesla’s Earnings Eyed for Tech Clues
2022-07-18 21:30:00
Euro Weakness: Lagarde’s Test
Euro Weakness: Lagarde’s Test
2022-07-15 16:30:00
Trading Earnings Season: 3 Steps for Using Earnings Reports
Trading Earnings Season: 3 Steps for Using Earnings Reports
2022-07-15 15:30:00
The New York Session: Forex Trading Tips
The New York Session: Forex Trading Tips
2022-07-15 12:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
AUD/CAD
AUD/JPY
Bearish