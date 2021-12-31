News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2021-12-31 15:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Will Euro Run Higher Into 2022?
2021-12-31 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Dips After Record-Breaking Year as US Dollar Sidelined. Where to for WTI in 2022?
2021-12-31 07:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fading Omicron Concerns Buoy Outlook
2021-12-30 18:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2021-12-31 13:30:00
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2021-12-31 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Outlook – Can XAU Get into Gear in 2022?
2021-12-31 13:30:00
Gold Price Extends End of Year Rally While Safe Haven Bets Tumble
2021-12-31 09:54:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2021-12-31 00:00:00
Bank of England Hiking Cycle: FTSE 100, FTSE 250, GBP/USD, GBP/EUR Analysis
2021-12-30 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2021-12-31 04:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-12-30 20:10:00
More View more
Crude Oil Dips After Record-Breaking Year as US Dollar Sidelined. Where to for WTI in 2022?

Crude Oil Dips After Record-Breaking Year as US Dollar Sidelined. Where to for WTI in 2022?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, OPEC+, China PMI, Hang Seng Index, HSI, US Dollar - Talking Points

  • Crude oil weakened today after making a monthly high overnight
  • APAC equities were subdued but Hang Seng outperform after data beat
  • The OPEC+ meeting is due next week.What will be the impact for WTI prices?

Crude oil slipped today, but it is set to have had its’ best annual rally since 2009.

The market expects that at the OPEC+ meeting on the 4th January, that they will stick to their plan of adding 400,000 barrels per day.

The pull back today comes after 7 trading days of rallies. Overnight, China announced a reduction for oil import quotas for the start of 2022.

Other energy commodities were slightly lower while iron ore had a slight blip up.

Chinese data was better than expected today with the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) increasing from 50.1 to 50.3 against 50.0 expected. The non-manufacturing PMI increased from 52.3 to 52.7 beating forecasts of 52.0.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) was more than 1% higher while mainland Chinese equities were only marginally higher. Japanese and Australian equites were slightly lower after a negative lead from Wall Street.

At the time of going to print, the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq futures were all looking at a slightly negative start.

Currency markets remained subdued throughout the Asian session with the US Dollar index (DXY) only fractionally higher.

Most exchange traded markets will be closed or closing half day, and there is no data out in North America today.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI crude has struggled to overcome the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) in recent sessions as it made a new high for December.

This move has seen volatility slowly increase going into year-end, as illustrated by the widening of the 21-day SMA based Bollinger Bands.

Support could be provided at the previous lows and pivot points of 74.96, 74.76, 73.34 and 66.12.

On the topside, if the 55-day SMA is overcome, resistance could be at the previous highs of 77.44, 79.33, 81.81, 84.97 and 85.41.

CRUDE OIL CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The Australian Dollar Edges Up as US Dollar Struggles. Can AUD/USD Continue Higher?
The Australian Dollar Edges Up as US Dollar Struggles. Can AUD/USD Continue Higher?
2021-12-30 06:00:00
Crude Oil Jumps Up While Equities Aim Higher For Year End. Can WTI Continue To Climb?
Crude Oil Jumps Up While Equities Aim Higher For Year End. Can WTI Continue To Climb?
2021-12-29 06:00:00
Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street to Record High, Gold Prices Up on Inflation Bets
Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street to Record High, Gold Prices Up on Inflation Bets
2021-12-28 07:30:00
DXY Index Weakens as US Dollar has Mixed Fortunes Before PCE Data. Will it Recover?
DXY Index Weakens as US Dollar has Mixed Fortunes Before PCE Data. Will it Recover?
2021-12-23 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
Hong Kong HS50
USDOLLAR