EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Price Remains Pointed Lower on Divergent Monetary Policy
2021-09-22 08:49:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Jumps as Risk Turns On Evergrande Debt Deal, FOMC Ahead. Will Prices Rally?
2021-09-22 07:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch
2021-09-21 19:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ
2021-09-22 01:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold, Copper Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC, Evergrande News Sends Copper Flying
2021-09-22 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-21 19:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stabilizing on Evergrande Relief
2021-09-22 08:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Rebounds Ahead of FOMC, BOJ Unchanged with Bleak Outlook
2021-09-22 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Focuses on Evergrande as BoJ Leaves Policy Unchanged Ahead of FOMC
2021-09-22 03:00:00
Real Time News
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/rJznrX2BzZ https://t.co/Wfr6fQ9PTr
  • Of note, worth being cautious on the authenticity of this report given the source https://t.co/i9jcU0OQF4
  • Sources close to the Chinese Government have told Asia Markets a deal that will see China Evergrande (3333 HK) restructured into three seperate entities is currently being finalised by the Chinese Communist Party and could be announced within days.
  • Shadow MPC as hawkish as ever - They have been calling for the BoE to end QE early since June - Often a big difference in what people think a central bank should do and will do https://t.co/RAakSI8gI6
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqi8ZEe https://t.co/XfrcQXJu0Z
  • IFO lowers German 2021 GDP growth forecast to 2.5% from 3.3% - Raises 2022 forecast to 5.1% from 4.3%
  • 🇿🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 4.9% Expected: 4.8% Previous: 4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • 🇹🇼 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 4.08% Previous: 4.36% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • Heads Up:🇹🇼 Unemployment Rate (AUG) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 4.36% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.8% Previous: 4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
Crude Oil Jumps as Risk Turns On Evergrande Debt Deal, FOMC Ahead. Will Prices Rally?

Crude Oil Jumps as Risk Turns On Evergrande Debt Deal, FOMC Ahead. Will Prices Rally?

Daniel McCarthy,

Crude Oil, Evergrande, PBOC, BOJ, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY, FOMC - Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices find support as China resolves systemic issues, for now
  • APAC equities move higher from early lows, but end mixed on the day
  • Risk-sensitive currencies and commodities rally. Can crude keep going?

Crude oil, and the markets in general, breathed a sigh of relief as Evergrande announced it had struck a deal to pay bond holders on Thursday. The filing was not specific on the details of the deal struck and the market perception is that the coupon payment was not paid in full but that a default had been avoided.

Asian equity markets are ending the day with some red and green on the screens, but they are all higher from where they started before the news out of China.

The PBOC also added liquidity via their reverse repurchase agreements program. The sense

from markets today is that systemic risk appears to have been avoided and the Chinese government could manage the Evergrande situation to avoid contagion.

The commodity currencies of AUD, NZD and CAD all moved higher with NOK the best of the basket, aided by crude oil and energy trading higher. Copper enjoyed a strong bounce back from US session lows and iron ore managed to steady itself for a second day.

The Bank of Japan interest rate decision delivered on expectations of no change. The Yen continued the weakening that already begun with safe-haven currencies abandoned in the risk-on environment. Combined with commodity appreciation, this led to AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY outperforming.

The FOMC meeting is the key event today. The extent of policymakers’ plans to taper stimulus will be the focus for markets, as well as any changes in the “dot plot” – a summary of Fed officials’ forecasts for the direction of the bank’s target interest rate – that hint at the potential for movement in 2022. At the last meeting, 7 of 18 FOMC members projected a 2022 rate hike.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude oil futures broke up through trend line resistance last week. The 21-day simple moving average (SMA) has also just crossed up through the 200-day SMA to form a Golden Cross, which is a potential bullish signal.

There is possible topside resistance at the previous highs of 73.14, 74.23 and 76.90. Below the market, there could be nearby support provided at the previous lows of 67.56 and 67.12.

Crude Oil Jumps as Risk Turns On Evergrande Debt Deal, FOMC Ahead. Will Prices Rally?

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

