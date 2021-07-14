News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EURUSD Outlook Teeters On a Technical Breakdown after CPI, Much More Ahead
2021-07-14 02:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2021-07-13 20:15:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 Amid Tight Supply, Falling Stockpiles
2021-07-14 06:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Hinges on BoC Decision
2021-07-13 22:10:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Retreats after US Inflation Data, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-07-14 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?
2021-07-13 18:40:00
Gold
News
Gold Prices Steady as Inflation Hits 13-Year High, Eyeing 1815 for Breakout
2021-07-14 04:00:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-14 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Hot UK Inflation Data
2021-07-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
2021-07-14 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY May Rise with Short Bets
2021-07-14 05:00:00
US Dollar May Extend Upward as Powell Reiterates Policy Pivot

US Dollar May Extend Upward as Powell Reiterates Policy Pivot

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

US DOLLAR, POWELL, INFLATION, FED, AUD/USD – TALKING POINTS:

  • US Dollar up as June’s fiery CPI report stokes bets on stimulus unwind
  • Fed Chair Powell likely to reiterate anti-dovish pivot in policy guidance
  • AUD/USD may break key support near 0.74, beckoning deeper losses

The US Dollar returned to the offensive yesterday after June’s CPI report topped forecasts, stoking bets on an accelerated timeline for monetary stimulus withdrawal (as expected). More of the same may be in store as the spotlight now turns to semi-annual Congressional testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The central bank chief will sit before the House of Representatives’ Financial Services committee today and return for a repeat performance in the Senate tomorrow. Inflation is likely to be front and center, especially after June’s banner surge to a 13-year high of 5.4 percent on-year.

Powell steered the Fed through an unmistakable pivot away from dovish extremes at last month’s policy meeting. He clearly delivered the message that price growth had exceeded officials’ forecasts and presented updated forecasting introducing 50bps in rate hikes in 2023.

Since then, a steady steam of comments from Fed policymakers highlighted the change in their thinking. Most offered some flavor of admission that the time has come to plot an exit from the ultra-loose posture adopted amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Some called for rate hikes as soon as next year.

This is almost certainly by design. The Fed is acutely aware of the power its words have, and takes great care to wield them strategically. It is not in the habit of introducing a guiding narrative and building it out through numerous officials’ speeches only to suddenly change its mind.

Mr Powell is thus likely to deliver in kind. He will surely modulate his words such as to avoid channeling a sense of urgency, but is nevertheless likely to make clear that the Fed recognizes the inflationary threat and means to do something about if need be. This may encourage the Greenback higher still.

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – SELLERS GRAPPLE WITH KEY LEVEL AT 0.74

Another bout of US Dollar strength could see AUD/USD puncture key support clustered around the 0.74 figure. A daily close under 0.7384 expose the 0.7222-44 inflection zone on route toward the 0.7120-30 target implied by a recently completed Head and Shoulders topping pattern.

Positive RSI divergence warns that downside momentum may be ebbing however. It is unclear as yet whether this speaks to on-coming reversal higher or merely deceleration after the explosive selloff in mid-June. Reclaiming a foothold above 0.75 may speak to the former, opening the door to test 0.76 next.

US Dollar May Extend Upward as Powell Reiterates Policy Pivot

AUD/USD daily chart created withTradingView

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

US Dollar May Resume Rise as CPI Data Drives Fed Policy Bets
2021-07-13 07:02:00
US Dollar May Resume Rise as CPI Data Drives Fed Policy Bets
2021-07-13 07:02:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gears Up for Big Test with Inflation, Powell
2021-07-12 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gears Up for Big Test with Inflation, Powell
2021-07-12 15:30:00
Yen Rallies on Rates Theme: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-07-08 17:08:00
Yen Rallies on Rates Theme: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-07-08 17:08:00
US Dollar May Score Key Break vs. Aussie as Market Mood Sours
2021-07-08 07:00:00
US Dollar May Score Key Break vs. Aussie as Market Mood Sours
2021-07-08 07:00:00
