Canadian Dollar Outlook: Retail Sales Data May Fuel USD/CAD Downtrend

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-20 18:48:00
EUR/USD Eyes One-Month High, SURE Bonds Garner Huge Demand
2020-10-20 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Higher on Weaker US Dollar, EIA Report in Focus
2020-10-21 06:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-20 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Traders May Chase Declines
2020-10-21 04:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-20 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Tracks Monthly Range as Fed Outlines Outcome Based Guidance
2020-10-21 05:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-20 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-20 18:48:00
IG Client Sentiment Data Sending Bearish Signals for USD/JPY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD | Webinar
2020-10-20 12:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Dollar-Yen Undermined by Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-20 20:35:00
IG Client Sentiment Data Sending Bearish Signals for USD/JPY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD | Webinar
2020-10-20 12:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/AyM4cSDXtC
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.46% Gold: 0.64% Oil - US Crude: -0.93% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HdkcnCBndK
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.58% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.52% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.44% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.32% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.29% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Lh2TJjviR7
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 07:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-21
  • Canadian Dollar Outlook: Retail Sales Data May Fuel USD/CAD Downtrend - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/10/21/Canadian-Dollar-Outlook-Retail-Sales-Data-May-Fuel-USDCAD-Downtrend.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $CAD $CADJPY $USDCAD https://t.co/sCKDAgobER
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.55% Wall Street: 0.46% Germany 30: 0.25% France 40: 0.20% FTSE 100: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wmmWvAUv4Y
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/soVRqRLnrT
  • 🇬🇧 Core Inflation Rate YoY (SEP) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 1.3% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-21
  • 🇬🇧 Inflation Rate MoM (SEP) Actual: 0.4% Expected: 0.5% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-21
  • 🇬🇧 Public Sector Net Borrowing (SEP) Actual: £-36.1B Expected: £-33.6B Previous: £-35.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-21
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Retail Sales Data May Fuel USD/CAD Downtrend

Canadian Dollar Outlook: Retail Sales Data May Fuel USD/CAD Downtrend

2020-10-21 07:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, Bank of Canada, Inflation – Talking Points:

  • Progress in US fiscal aid talks appeared to firm market sentiment during APAC trade.
  • Retail sales and inflation data may dictate the outlook for the Canadian Dollar.
  • USD/CAD poised to extend declines as price tracks within price channel.
  • CAD/JPY eyeing a push to fresh monthly highs.
Advertisement

Asia-Pacific Recap

The haven-associated US Dollar and Japanese Yen continued to lose ground against their major counterparts during the Asian trading session, as progress in US fiscal stimulus negotiations appeared to firm market sentiment.

Gold and silver prices edged higher despite US 10-year Treasuries yields soaring above 80 basis points for the first time since June.

Australia’s ASX 200 index rose 0.12% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index pushed back above the 23600 mark, as S&P 500 futures continued to trek higher.

Looking ahead, Canadian inflation data for September headlines the economic docket alongside speeches from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard.

Canadian Dollar Outlook: Retail Sales Data May Fuel USD/CAD Downtrend

Market reaction chart created using TradingView

Retail Sales Data to Dictate CAD

Upcoming retail sales and inflation data may dictate the near-term outlook for the Canadian Dollar, after the Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook Survey showed that “business sentiment has improved but remains weak across all regions [and] businesses expect the pace of the recovery in their sales to slow”.

Surprisingly, despite business sentiment remaining “well below its historical average” and manufacturing sales for the month of August falling 0.6% more than the expected 1.4% decline, the Canadian Dollar has continued to outperform the haven-associated Japanese Yen and US Dollar in recent days.

Of course, this could be down to the recent resiliency seen in oil prices this month, in tandem with the renewed hopes of a pre-election fiscal stimulus package out of the US.

Nonetheless, the cyclically-sensitive currency has erased the losses it took after Tiff Macklem suggested that taking interest rates into negative territory is still a possibility, with the Bank of Canada Governor stating that although the central bank is “not actively discussing negative interest rates at this point”, it is still in “our toolkit and never say never”.

Canadian Dollar Outlook: Retail Sales Data May Fuel USD/CAD Downtrend

Canadian Dollar comparison chart created using TradingView

However, Macklem also voiced that “as much as a bold policy response was needed, it will inevitably make the economy and financial system more vulnerable to economic shocks down the road”, adding that “the bottom line is that the private and public sectors together need to be acutely aware of financial system risks and vulnerabilities as the economy recovers”.

This could indicate that Canadian policymakers are becoming more sensitive to the potential impact of alternative monetary policy measures and may hesitate to ease further in the absence of a notable deterioration in economic data.

With that in mind, the Canadian Dollar may continue to outperform the haven-associated Japanese Yen and US Dollar, if upcoming economic data encourages the Bank of Canada to retains it wait-and-see approach to monetary policy.

Canadian Dollar Outlook: Retail Sales Data May Fuel USD/CAD Downtrend

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Chart – Descending Channel Guiding Price Lower

From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD exchange rate’s outlook remains skewed to the downside, as price continues to track within the confines of a Descending Channel after failing to break back above confluent resistance at the 21-day moving average (1.3200) and 38.2% Fibonacci (1.3228).

The development of the RSI and MACD indicator hints at swelling bearish momentum, as both oscillators continue to track firmly below their respective midpoints.

With that in mind, a daily close below the October 13 swing-low (1.3099) would probably signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and carve a path for price to test key support at the 50% Fibonacci (1.3039).

Conversely, a reversal higher could be in the offing if the psychologically imposing 1.3100 mark successfully stifles buying pressure, with a break back above the 21-DMA (1.3200) potentially generating a test of Descending Channel resistance and the October 15 swing-high (1.3259).

Canadian Dollar Outlook: Retail Sales Data May Fuel USD/CAD Downtrend

USD/CAD daily chart created using TradingView

CAD/JPY Daily Chart – Eyeing a Push to Fresh Monthly Highs

CAD/JPY rates appear to be gearing up for a push to fresh monthly highs, as price bounces away from the sentiment-defining 200-MA (79.75) and breaks back above resistance at the July high (80.14).

With the RSI strengthening above its neutral midpoint and the MACD indicator travelling comfortably in positive territory, the path of least resistance seems higher.

That being said, given the RSI has yet to snap its downtrend extending from the June extremes and price hasn’t breached the October high (80.60), a near-term pullback is certainly not out of the question.

Nevertheless, a daily close above the monthly high (80.60) would probably generate a more impulsive topside push and potentially bring key resistance at the August high (81.58) into focus.

On the other hand, failure to break to fresh monthly highs may inspire would-be sellers and ignite a short-term pullback towards the Ascending Triangle uptrend, if support at the July high (80.14) gives way.

Canadian Dollar Outlook: Retail Sales Data May Fuel USD/CAD Downtrend

CAD/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Index Trades in Price Channel Ahead of US Stimulus Deadline
US Dollar Index Trades in Price Channel Ahead of US Stimulus Deadline
2020-10-20 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Support, AUD/CAD Breakdown
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Support, AUD/CAD Breakdown
2020-10-19 17:00:00
S&P 500 Index to Track Progress on US Stimulus Ahead of Deadline
S&P 500 Index to Track Progress on US Stimulus Ahead of Deadline
2020-10-19 07:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Vulnerable to Further Losses on Muted Inflation
EUR/USD Outlook: Vulnerable to Further Losses on Muted Inflation
2020-10-16 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

CAD/JPY
USD/CAD
Bullish