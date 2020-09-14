Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Index May Rise Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD at Pivotal Juncture, Biden-Trump Spread Narrows
2020-09-13 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Futures Climb With Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng, LDP Election in Focus
2020-09-14 01:00:00
US Equities Forecast: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Price Setups
2020-09-11 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of FOMC amid Shift in US Dollar Sentiment
2020-09-14 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit, BoE and Heavyweight Data All Collide This Week
2020-09-14 08:00:00
GBP Eyes Brexit Impasse, Nasdaq May Pull Back on US-China Tech Tension
2020-09-14 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-09-12 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Tune in to @nickcawley1 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to prepare for key UK events and markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/xewSeUoDaT https://t.co/9Vh5mQUsMA
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) Actual: -7.7% Expected: -8.2% Previous: -12% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) Actual: -7.7 Expected: -8.2% Previous: -12.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
  • Heads Up:💶 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -8.2% Previous: -12.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/cYlxLmgu3o
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.19%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 75.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8eyTqk79CF
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.95% Silver: 0.72% Gold: 0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/PHNUwwVXWi
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.39% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.25% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fHhcA3twNo
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/xe947SE8BS
  • #Nasdaq100, #SP500 Index May Rise Ahead of #FOMC Rate Decision $NDQ $SPX - https://t.co/4Oxgc8p721 https://t.co/9jA0hWnGAa
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Index May Rise Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Index May Rise Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

2020-09-14 07:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, FOMC Interest Rate Decision, Summary of Economic Projections – Talking Points:

  • A broad risk-on tilt was seen during APAC trade as the haven-associated Japanese Yen and US Dollar lost ground against their major counterparts.
  • Upcoming FOMC interest rate decision could dictate the near-term outlook for US benchmark equity indices.
  • Downside break of Rising Wedge pattern hints at further losses for the S&P 500 index.
  • April uptrend continues to direct the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 higher.

Asia-Pacific Recap

A broad risk-on tilt was seen throughout the Asia-Pacific trading session, as the haven-associated Japanese Yen and US Dollar lost ground against their major counterparts.

The trade-sensitive Australian Dollar followed commodity prices higher, as gold climbed above $1940/oz and crude oil clawed back lost ground.

Australia’s benchmark ASX 200 index rose alongside S&P 500 futures as comments from Pfizer CEO Albert Boula, suggesting that a Covid-19 vaccine could be available by year end, spurred investors’ appetite for risk.

Looking ahead, Euro-zone industrial production figures for July headline a rather light economic docket, as attention turns to the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision on September 16.

Nasdaq 100, S&amp;P 500 Index May Rise Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

Market reaction chart created using TradingView

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 16
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 2 of the DailyFX Summit discussing indices
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 2, Indices
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

FOMC Meeting to Define SPX, NDQ Outlook

The upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting could define the near-term outlook for US benchmark equity indices, as the central bank is expected to provide its updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) and show how it will implement its recent adoption of average inflation targeting (AIT).

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell unveiled the central bank’s updated monetary policy strategy that “will seek to achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time” at the annual Jackson Hole economic symposium on August 27.

This fundamental change to the Fed’s monetary policy framework is likely to be reflected in the interest rate dotplot supplied in the updated SEP release, with a notable lowering of rate expectations in the “longer run” probably buoying risk-associated assets and hampering the performance of the Greenback. The interest rate dotplot for June showed that most US policymakers believe that the Fed Funds rate will normalize at 2.5% post-2022.

Nasdaq 100, S&amp;P 500 Index May Rise Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

Source – Federal Reserve

Having said that, the provision of additional stimulus, outside of forward guidance, seems relatively unlikely despite the lack of progress in Congressional stimulus talks and a Covid-19 death toll in excess of 200,000.

Nevertheless, further clarification of the Federal Reserve’s updated framework may sooth investors’ concerns in the interim and could result in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 climbing back to test their respective yearly highs set earlier this month.

S&P 500 e-Mini Futures Daily Chart – Rising Volume on Sell-Off Ominous

From a technical perspective, the S&P 500 index is at risk of extending its fall from the record high (3587) set on September 2, as price collapses through the 21-day moving average (3425) and the RSI slides below its neutral midpoint into bearish territory.

Above average volume throughout the index’s 6-day slide lower hints at building selling pressure, which could ultimately lead to a more sustained correction, if price is unable to stay constructively perched above confluent support at the 38.2% Fibonacci (3306) and trend-defining 50-day moving average.

A daily close below the psychologically pivotal 3300 level would probably generate a push back towards the sentiment-defining 200-DMA (3094.50).

That being said, the path of least resistance looks to be higher as the MACD begins to swerve away from its neutral midpoint and the RSI bounces away from bearish territory below 40.

Therefore, a daily close back above the 50% Fibonacci (3424.25) may invalidate the downside break of the bearish Rising Wedge pattern carved out since early April and clear a path for price to retest the yearly high (3587).

Nasdaq 100, S&amp;P 500 Index May Rise Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

S&P 500 e-Mini Futures daily chart created using TradingView

US 500 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 8% 8%
Weekly 20% -2% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 Index Daily Chart – April Uptrend Remains Intact

Despite falling over 12% since setting a fresh record high (12467) on September 3, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index remains constructively perched above the July high (11071.2) and continues to scale the uptrend extending from the April 21 swing-low (8345.4).

A resumption of the index’s primary uptrend looks in the offing as the MACD indicator swerves away from bearish territory and the RSI eyes a cross back above its neutral midpoint, which is indicative of swelling buying pressure.

With that in mind, a daily close back above the 21-DMA (11610) could inspire a retest of the psychologically imposing 12000 level, with a close above the 61.8% Fibonacci (12018.5) bringing the yearly high into focus.

On the other hand, a daily close below the 11250 mark could inspire a more sustained correction towards support at the June high (10310), with a break below potentially bringing the 200-DMA (9500) into play.

Nasdaq 100, S&amp;P 500 Index May Rise Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

Nasdaq 100 index daily chart created using TradingView

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: DXY May Extend Losses Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
US Dollar Outlook: DXY May Extend Losses Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2020-09-11 07:00:00
EURUSD Forecast: EUR/USD Jumps as ECB Appears Unphased by Strong Euro
EURUSD Forecast: EUR/USD Jumps as ECB Appears Unphased by Strong Euro
2020-09-10 15:34:00
DAX 30 Index Could Slide Lower as ECB Rate Decision Shifts Into Focus
DAX 30 Index Could Slide Lower as ECB Rate Decision Shifts Into Focus
2020-09-10 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USDCAD Pulls Back to Support post-BoC
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USDCAD Pulls Back to Support post-BoC
2020-09-09 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
US Tech 100