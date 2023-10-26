 Skip to Content
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Break Might be Short Lived for EUR/USD
2023-10-27 01:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Slips Lower
2023-10-26 12:31:15
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
Gold Price Ignores Rising Treasury Yields and a US Dollar Rally. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-26 05:00:00
News
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Rebound from Recent Lows
2023-10-25 10:04:49
News
Gold, Oil Trajectories Lose Momentum Despite Threat of Escalation
2023-10-27 11:30:29
US Q3 GDP Smashes Estimates as the DXY and Gold Adopt a Cautious Approach
2023-10-26 12:50:40
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance
2023-10-26 17:20:00
GBP/USD Falls Ahead of High Importance US Data
2023-10-26 08:03:00
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Testing 150 Resistance Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
2023-10-27 07:42:39
FX Intervention Watch: USD/JPY Breaches 150 Ahead of US PCE
2023-10-26 15:00:28
Gold Price Ignores Rising Treasury Yields and a US Dollar Rally. Higher XAU/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Share:

GOLD, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, - Talking Points

  • Gold hit the high notes again today as it scopes new highs
  • Markets are reassessing the outlook with equity markets reeling
  • If the risk-off sentiment prevails, will XAU/USD break above 2000?
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

The spot gold price has rallied going into Thursday’s trading session, seemingly defying gravity with the US Dollar stronger elsewhere and Treasury yields galloping back after a recent dip.

Sentiment across markets has soured but conditions are choppy with perceived haven assets of gold and the US Dollar rallying while Treasury bonds sail south along with the Japanese Yen.

USD/JPY has crossed the Rubicon so to speak, trading above 150 and inching toward 150.50 for the first time since the Bank of Japan intervened in the FX market in October last year. The lower Yen has seen the Nikkei 225 index trade more than 2% today.

AUD/USD has tumbled to its lowest level since November last year even though the RBA has signalled a rate rise next Tuesday. The market appears to have misinterpreted RBA Governor Michele Bullock’s comments at the Senate estimates hearing today.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) has peeled lower after a rally yesterday on hopes that Chinese Government stimulus measures would kick-start the economy.

Equity markets are under the pump on the prospect that the Federal Reserve might be about to reignite its tightening program after a string of solid economic data points of late.

Meta beat earnings estimates after the bell with revenue of US$ 34.2 billion against estimates of US$ 33.5 billion but warned on the economic outlook.

Crude oil has held the gains going into the North American close as geopolitics continue to plague the energy commodity.

The European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision today will be in focus and despite some hawkish remarks from President Lagarde, the market is expecting the target rate to be left unchanged at 4.50%.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK

Recent moves have seen volatility pick up for gold as measured by the GVZ index. This may suggest that further notable moves in the gold price might evolve.

The GVZ index measures volatility in the gold price in a similar way that the VIX index gauges volatility in the S&P 500.

SPOT GOLD, DXY (USD) INDEX, US 10-YEAR TREASURY AND GVZ INDEX

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Hang Seng Index (HSI) Rallies on China Stimulus While AUD Finds Support on CPI Data
2023-10-25 04:30:00
Gold Price Steadies After Treasury Yields Collapse, Sinking USD. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-10-24 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Eyes New Lows as Markets Speculate on BoJ Action. Intervention Ahead?
2023-10-23 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Teeters Near New Lows as Risks Accelerate Globally. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-19 05:00:00
