EU Stoxx 50 Index May Slide Lower Ahead of ECB Monetary Policy Meeting

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
2020-09-06 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: Major Resistance Now for EUR/USD at 1.20 as ECB Meets
2020-09-06 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD forecast: Loonie bulls eye trendline resistance ahead of NFP
2020-09-03 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
2020-09-06 16:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Are Bears Back in Control?
2020-09-06 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Recoups Post-NFP Losses amid Ongoing Tilt in USD Sentiment
2020-09-07 05:05:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
2020-09-06 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
2020-09-06 16:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Remains Under Pressure as EU/UK Trade Talks Stall
2020-09-05 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen outlook: Unemployment data may prompt USD/JPY bulls
2020-09-04 11:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Will a Data Heavy End to the Week Spur USD?
2020-09-03 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/3Wked6GBOp https://t.co/x6u6DR2pvv
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/jXKUQKL5kU
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.35% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/V4LfenpbF2
  • $USD and $JPY climbed during #APAC trade as investors mulled Chinese trade data. #ECB’s wait-and-see approach may weigh on regional risk assets. #EUStoxx50 may slide lower as price hovers precariously above key Fibonacci support. $FESX #EUSTX #EUStoxx https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/09/07/EU-Stoxx-50-Index-May-Slide-Lower-Ahead-of-ECB-Monetary-Policy-Meeting--.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/0Bk0jkabJe
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.00% France 40: 0.77% FTSE 100: 0.76% Wall Street: -0.36% US 500: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/x5sdYs2s8i
  • Gold price has formed a "Descending Triangle" in its daily chart. An immediate support level can be found at US$ 1,910 Reading our gold trading guidebook here: https://www.dailyfx.com/free_guide-tg.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Yang&utm_campaign=twr#forecastschoices=GOLD https://t.co/GXbHHlvhae
  • 🇯🇵 Coincident Index Prel (JUL) Actual: 76.2 Previous: 74.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-07
  • 🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Prel (JUL) Actual: 86.9 Previous: 83.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-07
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcB4urE https://t.co/NUec9IKRXd
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Prel (JUL) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 84.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-07
EU Stoxx 50 Index May Slide Lower Ahead of ECB Monetary Policy Meeting

EU Stoxx 50 Index May Slide Lower Ahead of ECB Monetary Policy Meeting

2020-09-07 07:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

EU Stoxx 50 Index, Italian-German Yield Spread, ECB – Talking Points:

  • USD and JPY climbed during APAC trade as investors mulled Chinese trade data.
  • ECB’s wait-and-see approach may weigh on regional risk assets.
  • Widening yield spreads hint at souring market sentiment.
  • EU Stoxx 50 index may slide lower as price hovers precariously above key Fibonacci support.

Asia-Pacific Recap

The haven-associated US Dollar and Japanese Yen nudged higher during Asia-Pacific trade as mixed Chinese trade data for August showed exports soared 9.5% - smashing the estimated 7.2% rise – while imports fell by 2.1% - drastically undershooting the estimated 0.1% increase.

The Australian ASX 200 index clawed back lost ground, climbing 0.33% after collapsing over 3% on Friday while S&P 500 futures drifted lower amid minimal volume. US markets are shut for Labor Day.

Gold dipped back below $1,930/oz while oil slid 1.1%.

Looking ahead, Irish second quarter GDP highlights a rather light economic docket as investor attention turns to the European Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

EU Stoxx 50 Index May Slide Lower Ahead of ECB Monetary Policy Meeting

Market reaction chart created using TradingView

Wait-and-See ECB May Weigh on EU Stoxx 50

Recent comments from Isabel Schnabel suggest that the European Central Bank is reasonably content with its current policy settings, as the Executive Board member stated that “as long as the baseline scenario remains intact, there is no reason to adjust the monetary policy stance”.

Although the central bank’s policies were calibrated “based on the June projections”, Schnabel appears confident that while “we are seeing a certain resurgence of infections, at the moment it looks unlikely that we are going to see a full lockdown again [which] is precisely what we assumed in our baseline scenario in June”.

This suggests that the ECB may save its monetary stimulus ammunition at its upcoming meeting on September 10, unless a surge of Covid-19 infections forces regional governments to impose economically devastating restrictions.

However, with the spread between Italian government bonds and German bunds notably widening in recent weeks, lack of action from the central bank may significantly sour investor sentiment and fuel a more substantial decline in regional asset prices.

EU Stoxx 50 Index May Slide Lower Ahead of ECB Monetary Policy Meeting

Italian-German yield spread chart created using TradingView

That being said, comments from ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane flagging the Euro’s “repricing in recent weeks” could be a sign that policymakers are becoming increasingly more sensitive to the strength of the local currency and its impact on the trading bloc’s exports. The EUR/USD exchange rate surged to a fresh two year high on September 1 (1.2011).

Nevertheless, while Schnabel believes that “there could be surprises on the upside and the downside, which may mean that we have to reconsider our monetary policy stance”, she confirmed that for the time being adjustment is “not on the cards”.

With that in mind, Europe’s benchmark EU Stoxx 50 index may slide lower if the ECB opts to retain its wait-and-see approach to monetary policy at the upcoming September 10 meeting.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

EU Stoxx 50 Daily Chart – Ascending Triangle Remains in Play

EU Stoxx 50 Index May Slide Lower Ahead of ECB Monetary Policy Meeting

EU Stoxx 50 Index daily chart created using TradingView

From a technical perspective, Europe’s EU Stoxx 50 index appears poised to slide lower despite carving out a bullish Ascending Triangle continuation pattern just shy of psychological resistance at the 3400 level.

With price tracking below the 21-, 50- and 200-day moving averages and above-average volume seen over the last two down-days, the path of least resistance looks to be lower.

Moreover, the RSI and MACD indicators hint at fading bullish momentum, as both oscillators slide below their respective neutral midpoints and into bearish territory.

To that end, the European benchmark may slide lower in the coming days, if sellers can overcome confluent support at the 61.8% Fibonacci (3243) and Ascending Triangle hypotenuse.

A daily close below the August 21 swing-low (3215) would probably invalidate the bullish continuation pattern and carve a path to test the August low (3158) and 38.2% Fibonacci (3063).

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Poised to Resume Downtrend Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls Report
USD/CAD Poised to Resume Downtrend Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls Report
2020-09-04 06:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Slumps to Start September, Support in Sight
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Slumps to Start September, Support in Sight
2020-09-03 17:15:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/JPY May Fall as ECB Flags Currency Strength
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/JPY May Fall as ECB Flags Currency Strength
2020-09-03 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Bounce Runs into ST Resistance
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Bounce Runs into ST Resistance
2020-09-02 17:34:00
Advertisement

Rates

EU Stocks 50