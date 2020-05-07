We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest - EUR/USD Sinks Further as Storm Clouds Gather
2020-05-06 09:34:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance amid German Court Ruling
2020-05-06 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-06 18:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch
2020-05-06 12:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
Silver Lags Gold as Covid Haven Thanks to Much Higher Industrial Demand
2020-05-06 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD May Fall as the Bank of England Strikes a Gloomy Tone
2020-05-07 05:00:00
EURJPY Drops to 3-Year Low as EU Recession Weighs, BOE Ahead
2020-05-07 02:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains as S&P 500 Falls, Australian Dollar Vulnerable
2020-05-06 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakdown at Multi-week Low, NFP Levels
2020-05-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Balance of Trade due at 06:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: €-5.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Industrial Production MoM due at 06:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -12.4% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07
  • Bank of England states that Haskel and Saunders had voted to increase QE by £100bln
  • GBP/USD bounces 30-40 pips on BoE announcement #gbp #boe #Sterling GBP/USD +0.30% at 1.2369
  • Bank of England - MPC summary and minutes..https://t.co/S423C5NTwr #boe #gbpusd #Sterling
  • Bank of England - 'The timeliest indicators of UK demand have generally stabilised at very low levels in recent weeks, after unprecedented falls during late March and early April' #boe #gbpusd #Sterling
  • CORRECTION: BoE Quantitative Easing, Actual: £645B Expected: £645B Previous: £645B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07 https://t.co/fKt6XnBSvt
  • Correction: BoE Quantitative Easing, Actual: £625B Expected: £625B Previous: £625B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07 https://t.co/fKt6XnBSvt
  • 🇬🇧 BoE Quantitative Easing, Actual: £645B Expected: £625B Previous: £645B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07
  • Bank of England - Two MPC members voted to increase QE by GBP100 billion #boe #gbp #Sterling
GBP/USD May Fall as the Bank of England Strikes a Gloomy Tone

GBP/USD May Fall as the Bank of England Strikes a Gloomy Tone

2020-05-07 05:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

BRITISH POUND, BANK OF ENGLAND – TALKING POINTS:

  • Bank of England monetary policy announcement in the spotlight
  • Updated economic outlook may foreshadow stimulus expansion
  • GBP/USD may suffer, first layer of support just above 1.22 mark

A monetary policy announcement from the Bank of England (BOE) headlines the economic calendar on Thursday. In addition to the latest decision from the rate-setting MPC committee and the minutes of its meeting, the markets will get an updated quarterly Inflation Report (QIR) laying out the central bank’s latest economic forecasts and the latest guidance on what actions it may take in the months ahead.

UK economic data has echoed the sharp deterioration elsewhere amid the Covid-19 outbreak. News flow has dramatically deteriorated relative to baseline expectations and PMI surveys flag an ‘unprecedented’ downturn. Nevertheless, financial conditions have eased a bit since the Federal Reserve leaned in to arrest credit crisis risk last month, so the BOE may opt to hold back further action of its own for now.

The severity of the downgrade in the central bank’s base-case projections may all but assure that stimulus expansion is in scope. In fact, officials might even say openly – as they have done before – that validation of their preferred scenario would necessitate action. That might weigh on the British Pound as well as undermine broader market-wide risk appetite, boosting the anti-risk US Dollar.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Turning to the price chart, GBP/USD looks to be probing below rising trend line support capping losses over the past month. A break below that sees the next downside barrier at 1.2210, the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion. A breach of that with confirmation on a daily closing basis looks likely to set the stage for a test of the 1.1949-1.2016 area, marked by the October 2016 bottom and the 38.2% expansion.

GBP/USD May Fall as the Bank of England Strikes a Gloomy Tone

GBP/USD daily chart created with TradingView

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Re-Tests Fibonacci Resistance
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Re-Tests Fibonacci Resistance
2020-05-06 19:30:00
US Dollar and Yen May Rebound on Recession Fears, ADP Eyed
US Dollar and Yen May Rebound on Recession Fears, ADP Eyed
2020-05-06 07:00:00
Euro at Risk as German Court Weighs ECB QE Program
Euro at Risk as German Court Weighs ECB QE Program
2020-05-05 06:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Coils into May, Will GLD Buyers Hit the Bid?
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Coils into May, Will GLD Buyers Hit the Bid?
2020-05-04 19:39:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.