US Dollar Drop Before FOMC Meeting May Not Last

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Euro Area 1Q GDP Report & ECB Meeting
2020-04-27 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-26 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
2020-04-27 06:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-26 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
2020-04-27 06:10:00
Gold Price Fails to Test November 2012 High Ahead of FOMC Meeting
2020-04-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE Rally as PM Mulls Lockdown Modifications
2020-04-27 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Up, Nikkei 225 Down After BOJ Expands Policy Support
2020-04-27 04:00:00
Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?
2020-04-27 01:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @IGSquawk: Oil futures starting to slide once again this morning: #Oil - WTI (JUN) 1464 -13.89% #Oil - WTI (JUL) 1934 -9.03% #Oil - Bre…
  • Join @MBForex 's at 8:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT for his weekly strategy #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/DqHKiSZ6S2
  • RT @anasalhajji: 1- Is shale dead? No 2- Is shale growth dead? No 3- Will it grow again like in the past? No 4- Do Saudi want to kill sh…
  • US Dollar Drop Before FOMC Meeting May Not Last - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/04/27/US-Dollar-Drop-Before-FOMC-Meeting-May-Not-Last.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #Dollar #FOMC #Coronavirus #earnings #Fed https://t.co/9TW9SLgXnA
  • Missed today's cross-market weekly outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/TNOWPrZHwV
  • Apple delays mass production of 2020 flagship iPhones, according to WSJ $AAPL
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.70%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FaZt6RbYVU
  • $AUDUSD: avanza apoyado por un soporte que se mantiene ante los datos favorables de #Covid_19 #aud #usd #trading https://t.co/hHc30a4xXE https://t.co/jjlLBJqHCj
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for insight on major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/X8TIhpKxtF https://t.co/bIdEzuRJ2N
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.05% Gold: -0.69% Oil - US Crude: -12.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pFpptbhNDS
US Dollar Drop Before FOMC Meeting May Not Last

US Dollar Drop Before FOMC Meeting May Not Last

2020-04-27 07:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

US DOLLAR, FOMC, FED, STOCKS, COVID-19 – TALKING POINTS:

  • US Dollar under pressure as credit market stress continues to ease
  • Pre-positioning ahead of the FOMC policy decision may be at work
  • Grim earnings and economic data, wait-and-see Fed may lift USD

The US Dollar faced broad-based selling pressure at the start of the trading week as funding costs continued to decline, easing worries about credit access. That has cooled cash demand, a key source of support for the ultra-liquid Greenback amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Indeed, the TED spread – a measure of USD funding cost – has dropped to the lowest level in six weeks. At just under 29 basis points, it is now below the average that has prevailed in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis (approximately 33bps).

US Dollar falls as credit market conditions (TED spread)

Chart created with TradingView

Newswires are attributing the easing credit market backdrop to hopes for a turn toward improvement in the battle against Covid-19. The daily cases count appears to be showing some tentative signs of stabilization and some major economies – like Germany, France and Italy – are easing lockdown rules somewhat.

Daily tally of Covid-19 cases appears to be stabilizing

Source: Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University

US DOLLAR MAY REBOUND AS THE FOMC DISAPPOINTS EXPECTANT MARKETS

Prepositioning ahead of the upcoming FOMC rate decision may also be at play, with markets holding out hope for more stimulus. That seems unlikely: the Fed’s success thus far will probably keep officials on the sidelines, wanting to save as much as ammunition as possible in the event that credit stress returns.

Indeed, the central bank conspicuously signaled it will slow the pace of QE uptake to $10 billion per day through May 1, down from about $15 billion in the prior week. That seems to suggest officials feel no sense of urgency to up the ante in the near term.

That might mean the markets are in for disappointment, warning that investors’ currently rosy disposition may not prove lasting. A flood of heavy-duty Q1 corporate earnings reports begin to cross the wires Tuesday, with the grim tone in the accompanying guidance threatening sentiment even as the Fed idles.

Thus far, with about a quarter of the bellwether S&P 500 having reported, results trail baseline forecasts by about 5.3 percent. Another wave of lackluster results and coupled with now overarchingly soft economic data flow and a Fed willing to adopt a wait-and-see approach might put USD back on offense.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After Dismal PMI Cascade
Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After Dismal PMI Cascade
2020-04-24 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Price Analysis: Can AUD/USD Bulls Take on .6500?
Australian Dollar Price Analysis: Can AUD/USD Bulls Take on .6500?
2020-04-23 19:35:00
Euro Volatility Likely on EU Leaders Summit, Markit PMI Data
Euro Volatility Likely on EU Leaders Summit, Markit PMI Data
2020-04-23 07:00:00
US Dollar Two-Week-High, EUR/USD Support Test - FOMC, ECB Next Week
US Dollar Two-Week-High, EUR/USD Support Test - FOMC, ECB Next Week
2020-04-22 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.