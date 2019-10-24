We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: ECB Meeting Now in Focus After Mixed PMIs
2019-10-24 08:03:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD Eye ECB Rate Decision, Eurozone PMI
2019-10-24 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rallies May Not be Finished - Positioning Shifts Around Latest Brexit Deal Progress
2019-10-23 21:30:00
GBP/USD Volatility in Freefall, US Dollar Tests 200DMA - US Market Open
2019-10-23 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen May Fall After Tesla Earnings Beat as USD/CAD Eyes 2019 Low
2019-10-23 23:00:00
Gold, USD, USD/JPY Ahead of FOMC: Will the Fed Deliver Another Cut?
2019-10-23 17:06:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up As Markets Eye Fed, Oil Prices Pare Gains
2019-10-24 05:42:00
Gold, USD, USD/JPY Ahead of FOMC: Will the Fed Deliver Another Cut?
2019-10-23 17:06:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up As Markets Eye Fed, Oil Prices Pare Gains
2019-10-24 05:42:00
Oil Price Breaks Out as US Crude Inventories Unexpectedly Contract
2019-10-24 01:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-23 03:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/vMmWr2FIbn
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/4SXpeg3wpc
  • ECB President Draghi in 8yrs - "Whatever It Takes" - Deposit Facility Rate cut 125bps - Main Refinancing Rate cut 150bps - Marginal Lending Facility Rate cut 200bps - EUR 2.6 trillion of assets purchased - Rate tiering - 3 TLTRO programmes
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP BBA Loans for House Purchase (SEP) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 42200 Previous: 42576 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-24
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.88%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/N8OR8Q67j1
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit Eurozone Composite PMI (OCT P) due at 08:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 50.4 Previous: 50.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-24
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit Eurozone Services PMI (OCT P) due at 08:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 51.9 Previous: 51.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-24
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (OCT P) due at 08:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 46.0 Previous: 45.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-24
  • IHS Markit highlight that the German services PMI dropped to the lowest since September 2016 https://t.co/5PSX62MOIt
  • Germany Oct Flash Manufacturing PMI Actual: 41.9 Forecast: 42.0 Previous: 41.7 Services Actual: 51.2 Forecast: 52.0 Previous: 51.4 Composite Actual: 48.6 Forecast: 48.8 Previous: 48.5
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD Eye ECB Rate Decision, Eurozone PMI

Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD Eye ECB Rate Decision, Eurozone PMI

2019-10-24 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Euro Price Chart, EUR/GBP, EUR/USD, Brexit, ECB – Talking Points

  • Euro may fall on ECB outlook, Draghi commentary
  • Eurozone PMI report may magnify market volatility
  • US factory orders could amplify global growth fears

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

The Euro may fall against the US Dollar if the ECB rate decision, commentary and outlook on growth spook regional investors. EUR/USD’s decline could be amplified by the release of Eurozone PMI data, though its fall could also be tempered by a weaker US Dollar if local factory orders disappoint. Meanwhile, sporadic Brexit developments continue to haunt markets which could trigger market-wide volatility as the clock ticks.

ECB Rate Decision: Mario Draghi’s Parting Words

The October ECB meeting will carry particular significance because it will be the last press briefing Mario Draghi will hold as the central bank’s president. His successor, the former Director of the IMF Christine Lagarde, is expected to follow in his footsteps and continue to implement powerful easing. However, inflationary prospects in the Eurozone are showing a gloomy picture and a hefty challenge for Ms. Lagarde.

The Euro may therefore end the day in the red if shy hopes of an economic recovery are eclipsed by the shadow of trade wars and geopolitical uncertainty. The US and EU’s horns are still locked in an economic fight with the former having recently slapped multi-billion Dollar tariffs against the latter. Slower growth out of Germany and restrictive Eurozone fiscal rules – with interest rates in negative territory – leaves policymakers anxious.

EUR/USD Outlook

EUR/USD may briefly oscillate before ending the day lower if the downward pressure on the Euro from the ECB and Eurozone PMI data overwhelms the weight of underperforming US factory order reports on USD. The Greenback’s sharp decline for the past three weeks has helped push EUR/USD to break above downward-sloping resistance, though the pair’s ascendancy may soon lose steam and resume its previous downtrend.

EUR/GBP Forecast

With Brexit “in limbo” – to quote John Bercow – the British Pound may continue to hover until more clarity is given on the situation. Therefore, the pressure from the ECB and PMI data could push the pair lower as Sterling trades sideways. However, if major Brexit updates are announced, the volatility it could elicit from the Pound could overwhelm the Euro’s moves and send EUR/GBP in whatever direction Sterling chooses.

Market Analysis of the Day: Eurozone, German Manufacturing PMI Falling Alongside German Bund Yields

Eurozone PMI Data

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Runs into Resistance
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Runs into Resistance
2019-10-23 12:30:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP Eyes BoE Testimony Amid Brexit Drama
British Pound Outlook: GBP Eyes BoE Testimony Amid Brexit Drama
2019-10-23 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-10-22 12:38:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD May Rise with Euro Stoxx 50, DAX Index
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD May Rise with Euro Stoxx 50, DAX Index
2019-10-22 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish
EUR/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.