GBP May Fall on CPI as Brexit Hopes Fizzle. USD Eyes Retail Sales

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-16 12:34:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Gains Build, EUR/GBP Losses Accelerate on Latest Brexit Deal Progress
2019-10-16 18:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Uptrend at Risk, Japanese Yen May Gain as Stocks Sink
2019-10-16 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Range Breakout Imminent- GLD Outlook
2019-10-16 15:30:00
Gold Propels; Dollar Drops After US Retail Sales Disappoint
2019-10-16 14:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Builds, Can Sellers Push Through?
2019-10-16 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on Cooling Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-16 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Australian Dollar and ASX 200 Trend Hinges on RBA, Fed Rate Cuts - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/10/17/Aussie-Dollar-and-ASX-200-Trend-Hinges-on-RBA-Fed-Rate-Cuts.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #ASX
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.39% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.17% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fV2xxEk8ml
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.02% Wall Street: -0.16% France 40: -0.20% Germany 30: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/v10gfIXweU
  • #CAC: A consolidation, then breakout could provide a platform for fresh longs. In the event of higher prices, there isn’t anything until a swing high from late-2007 located at 5865. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX https://t.co/XqtCnj89qG
  • Overnight index swaps are pricing in an 84.2% probability that the #fed will cut rates during its next meeting on 10/30/2019. #USD #Fed
  • Longer-term Elliott wave forecast for $EURUSD - 1.18? 1.25? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/elliott_wave/eur-usd/2019/10/01/eur-forecast-large-rally.html
  • Asian equities update: Nikkei 22503.97 (+0.14%), Hang Seng 26891.76 (+0.86%), CSI 300 3928.88 (-0.16%). [Delayed]
  • The #Euro has breached resistance guiding it lower for nearly four months, setting the stage for gains. Any near-term rise is unlikely to derail the long-term downtrend, however. Get your $EUR market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/5Cdw2gJ3ON https://t.co/Q88ySolKZt
  • RT @DavidInglesTV: China sold the most U.S. treasuries in 3 years. https://t.co/GcgCbcbnFc https://t.co/JhcCd4C0Ot
  • $TNX: US10YR yield headed lower? Hugging broad downtrend line and so far seems to be finding confluent resistance after another 61.8% Fib retracement of its past bearish leg (similar to June-Sept leg retracement). I’m watching for a break below support around the 1.7 handle. https://t.co/WO19SfT95h
GBP May Fall on CPI as Brexit Hopes Fizzle. USD Eyes Retail Sales

GBP May Fall on CPI as Brexit Hopes Fizzle. USD Eyes Retail Sales

2019-10-16 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

GBP Outlook, US Dollar, Brexit, US Retail Sales – Talking Points

  • The British Pound may fall on UK CPI data amid fizzling Brexit hopes
  • Ongoing uncertainty over EU-UK divorce may force BoE to cut rates
  • USD may fall on retail sales unless demand for liquidity overwhelms

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

The British Pound may fall on a cascade of UK CPI data if price growth for September shows a soft print. A contributing factor behind weaker inflation and business confidence has in large part to do with the uncertainty associated with the UK’s future. BoE Monetary Policy Committee Member Gertjan Vlieghe said that stimulus may be required if uncertainty about Brexit continues to negatively impact the economy.

Business and consumer confidence continue to be bruised by prolonged EU-UK negotiations which has in turn pressured the BoE to consider easing measures. Furthermore, the external backdrop has not been doing favors for the UK economy either. Last week, IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva warned of a “synchronized slowdown” with new growth forecasst for 2019 at a new post-recession low of three percent.

Today, BOE Governor Mark Carney will take part in a panel discussion at the annual IMF conference in Washington. His commentary – particularly in the context of Brexit – may pressure the British Pound. ECB Executive Board Member Philip Lane will also be speaking at the event which could pressure Euro crosses if it further undermines growth prospects in the Eurozone.

Market volatility may also be amplified by the publication of a series of US retail sales reports. Since June, economic data out of the US has improved, but more recently its been slumping. A lower-than-expected print in retail sales may boost what are already ultra-dovish Fed rate cut bets. Overnight index swaps are currently pricing in a 74 percent probability of a 25bps cut by the end of this month.

While easing expectations at this particular point in time may weigh on the US Dollar, demand for liquidity amid a recent setback in US-China diplomatic relations may overwhelm the pressure of Fed rate cut bets. The Greenback may also get an additional tailwind if speakers at the Institute of International Finances’ annual meeting induces risk aversion if their findings reveal growing vulnerabilities in the global financial system.

Market Analysis of the Day: Australian Dollar, Off-Shore Yuan Fall After China Threatens Retaliation for US Hong Kong Bill

Chart showing USD/CNH

AUD/JPY chart created using TradingView

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-16 12:34:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-15 12:30:00
Euro and GBP Outlook: Volatility Ahead of BoE Testimony, ZEW Data
Euro and GBP Outlook: Volatility Ahead of BoE Testimony, ZEW Data
2019-10-15 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Prices Bounce, Can Bulls Continue to Push?
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Prices Bounce, Can Bulls Continue to Push?
2019-10-14 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.