EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Breakdowns
2022-05-12 14:25:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Quickly Melting to the 2016 Low
2022-05-12 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai
2022-05-12 08:00:00
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
2022-05-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
2022-05-11 21:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Volatility Ahead as Retail Traders Buy?
2022-05-11 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Climb Further if US PPI Data Disappoints
2022-05-12 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Snaps Opening Range for May
2022-05-11 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: UK Growth Slowing, GBP Risks Remain Lower
2022-05-12 07:06:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-11 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Breakdowns
2022-05-12 14:25:00
USD/JPY to Face Larger Pullback on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2022-05-11 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Breakdowns

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Breakdowns

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar has jumped up to another fresh 19-year high overnight, fueled by a breakdown in EUR/USD below the 1.0500 handle.
  • EUR/USD had held support at 1.0500 for 10 days and finally gave way on the 11th. The momentum on the breakdown was likely helped along by triggered stops and the question now is whether sellers continue to hit the move. The five-year-low is a little lower on the chart, and that 1.0500 spot of prior support becomes resistance potential.
  • USD/JPY began to pullback, testing through a trendline that had held the lows through April trade.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

On the 11th day, it broke…

EUR/USD had held support at the 1.0500 handle for 10 days and yesterday, I highlighted pullback potential in EUR/USD, USD/JPY and the US Dollar. That did not happen for either EUR/USD or USD and it looks like a breach of the 1.0500 level triggered stops that added fuel to the fire as the pair tumbled down to fresh five year lows this morning.

The next spot of support is the 1.0340 level which was the low in January of 2017.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

EUR/USD

The short side of the euro could be a difficult pair to chase. But, on the other side, there’s no sign yet that bears are done so reversals can be similarly complicated.

On a short-term basis, there’s resistance potential around prior short-term swings. The level at 1.0441 is very nearby and this would be an aggressive spot to plot for. If sellers remain aggressive that’d be a point of interest. A bit deeper, there’s a little more context around 1.0469 which was a late-April price swing. And, above that, the 1.0500 level looms large as this was support for more than two weeks before finally giving way.

EUR/USD Two-Hour Price Chart

eurusd two hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

USD/JPY

USD/JPY on the other hand did put in a greater turn. As looked at yesterday, a trendline had started to get breached and that was opening the door to a deeper bearish move. Yen-strength played through overnight and the pair is now setting at a fresh low.

The excitement here is one of continuation potential as those trends in Yen-weakness ran for some time and the current pullback is but a small portion of that prior move. Caution should still be exercised, however, and there’s now resistance potential at prior support, taken from around 128.71 and, if that can’t hold, around 129.42.

USD/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

usdjpy four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDJPY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
2022-05-12 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: Prepping for Pullback? EUR/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: Prepping for Pullback? EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-11 17:05:00
US Dollar Stays Strong on Higher Volatility as Risk Aversion Eases. New Highs Next?
US Dollar Stays Strong on Higher Volatility as Risk Aversion Eases. New Highs Next?
2022-05-11 05:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: US Inflation Data to Make or Break the Market’s Spirit
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: US Inflation Data to Make or Break the Market’s Spirit
2022-05-10 21:30:00
