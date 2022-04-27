Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Double Top Support Breached - What's Next?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q2 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes Further Weakness on Ugly Technicals
2022-04-27 10:30:00
US Dollar Eyes Pandemic Peak - GBP/USD, EUR/USD Selling Persists
2022-04-27 08:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Recovers on Russian Energy Cuts Amid Global Growth Turmoil. Where to for WTI?
2022-04-27 05:00:00
DAX 40 Recovers as Risk Sentiment Sways Markets Ahead of Fed Meeting.
2022-04-26 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Appear Vulnerable as Retail Traders Increase Bullish Bets
2022-04-27 03:30:00
Alphabet Q1 Earnings: Google Stock Drops on Disappointing Earnings Report
2022-04-26 20:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trading at Support, USD Breather Could Help
2022-04-27 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast Q2 2022: Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-04-27 08:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Eyes Pandemic Peak - GBP/USD, EUR/USD Selling Persists
2022-04-27 08:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-26 15:38:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY May Target 2015 High Next
2022-04-27 12:30:00
Crude Oil Recovers on Russian Energy Cuts Amid Global Growth Turmoil. Where to for WTI?
2022-04-27 05:00:00
More View more
Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Double Top Support Breached - What's Next?

Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Double Top Support Breached - What's Next?

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Nasdaq 100 Talking Points:

  • The Nasdaq 100 is bouncing this morning after a stark sell-off yesterday drove down to fresh yearly lows. Corporate earnings are on the radar with Meta/FB and Paypal reporting this afternoon, followed by a big day tomorrow with Apple, Amazon and Intel all reporting after the bell. This may provide some further bounce but the backdrop remains bearish in US equities.
  • The Nasdaq 100 has shown a stark sell-off in the first month of Q2, currently down by more than -14% from the prior March high.
  • I looked at bearish US equities setups as my Top Trade for Q2 and that’s continued to fill-in and next week brings the FOMC rate decision that’s expected to bring a 50 bps hike.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

The Nasdaq 100 set a fresh yearly low after a brutal session yesterday. Prices pushed below the swing point from the March bounce, which took place around the FOMC rate decision in the middle of last month, and with the FOMC rate decision on the calendar for a week from now, there’s the threat of more pain.

Between here and that Fed meeting is a slew of corporate earnings reports and as we saw yesterday from Microsoft all hope is not yet lost on the short-term front. And later today brings a few more reports from big tech with Meta/FB and Paypal, although tomorrow is the big day with all of Apple, Amazon and Intel reporting.

At this point, the Nasdaq 100 is grasping on to support after yesterday’s breach. I’m tracking this support from 12,894-13,050, and this area has been in-play since first showing as resistance in December of 2020. It eventually became support the following May as prices launched up to fresh all-time-highs; but it came back into the picture in late-February as sellers were starting to gain control of the matter. A quick bounce developed in late-Feb but price immediately returned a couple of weeks later and this was the spot that held the lows ahead of the FOMC rate decision.

Sellers pushed through this area late in yesterday’s session to set a fresh yearly low in the Nasdaq 100.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

Nasdaq 100 daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Nasdaq 100 on Tradingview

Nasdaq 100 – Double Top Breached

Taking a step back to the weekly chart and there’s a double top formation that’s been brewing in early 2022 trade. The early-February and late-March swing highs match fairly closely together around 15,300, and the low in between those two points was around 13,000. That provides for approximately 2,300 points of deviation from the top to the neckline.

The setup triggers with a breach of support, such as we saw yesterday, and traders will often project targets based on the size of the formation. And in this case, given the 2,300 points of deviation that would provide for a targeted move of 2,300 points, which points to support potential down to around 10,750. Perhaps coincidentally, that level correlates with a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and a price swing from September of 2020.

So, the risk aversion situation would need to get even worse to drive this scenario towards fruition but, given the Fed’s stance of recent, a move of that magnitude cannot be ruled out.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

nasdaq 100 daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Nasdaq 100 on Tradingview

Nasdaq 100 Shorter-Term

That intrusion on support has been faded overnight with prices popping back above that support zone. And given the earnings releases on the calendars combined with how well companies have learned to manage investor expectations, there could be more topside here as shorts cover following a strong downside thrust.

And given how aggressively this sell-off priced-in yesterday and last Thursday and Friday, a bounce could be a welcome respite here. But, there’s remaining resistance potential here that’s already started to come into play at 13,184, a swing-low turned swing-high that’s currently being traded through. This puts focus higher, towards the level around 13,321. And if that doesn’t hold, there’s a third zone that I’m following from 13,466 up to 13,500.

Nasdaq 100 30 Minute Price Chart

Nasdaq 100 30m chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Nasdaq 100 on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Recovers on Russian Energy Cuts Amid Global Growth Turmoil. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Recovers on Russian Energy Cuts Amid Global Growth Turmoil. Where to for WTI?
2022-04-27 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-26 15:38:00
DAX 40 Recovers as Risk Sentiment Sways Markets Ahead of Fed Meeting.
DAX 40 Recovers as Risk Sentiment Sways Markets Ahead of Fed Meeting.
2022-04-26 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bears Threaten Bigger Break After 2k Reversal
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bears Threaten Bigger Break After 2k Reversal
2022-04-25 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100