US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-07-28 15:30:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-07-28 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Risk Forming a “Lower High” on Viral Concerns, Stockpiles Fall
2021-07-28 04:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Remain Pointed Higher
2021-07-28 12:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Investors Intensify Bearish Exposure, Now What?
2021-07-28 05:00:00
Gold Latest - Price Action on Hold as Traders Wait for the Latest FOMC Announcement
2021-07-28 09:30:00
Gold Prices Climb Ahead of FOMC as Traders Anticipate Status Quo, USD Falls
2021-07-28 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-07-28 15:30:00
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-28 11:00:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-07-28 09:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.86.
2021-07-28 09:23:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar Talking Points:

The US Dollar is putting in a bounce from yesterday’s lows, following a week-long pullback as the FOMC gears up for their July rate decision.

With this being a non-quarterly meeting, there’s scant expectation for anything new. As outlined by our own Rich Dvorak, given the rise in covid variant numbers and the risk of continued expansion there, this seems like a meeting where Chair Powell may continue to bias towards caution when discussing policy parameters.

Perhaps with that expectation being priced-in, the US Dollar has spent much of the past week pulling back from fresh three-month-highs. Those highs printed just above a zone of previously unfilled gap from early-Q2, with the 93.00 psychological level also coming into play on DXY.

The pullback thus far has found support around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 sell-off, plotted at around 92.46. A hold of higher-low support through this afternoon’s FOMC rate decision keeps the door open for bullish strategies in the USD.

To learn more about Fibonacci, check out DailyFX Education

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD

On the long side of the US Dollar, EUR/USD remains compelling. The pair came very close to testing a big spot of support last week, harbored around three-month-lows. After a minor pullback, sellers appear to be showing resistance inside of the 1.1856 Fibonacci level, and this can keep the door open for a re-test of the big spot of support, running from Fibonacci levels around 1.1709-1.1736.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

EURUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD at a Big Spot

There’s a case on both sides of the USD if looking at GBP/USD. The past week of USD-weakness has reflected very well on the long side of GBP/USD, in stark contrast to the EUR/USD scenario looked at above. This highlights how GBP/USD may be a more amenable venue should USD-weakness result from this afternoon’s FOMC rate decision.

The pair is currently testing a Fibonacci level at 1.3879, similar to what I had looked at earlier in the month. And while that resistance test failed, prices have hurried back with renewed vigor, and this keeps the door open for breakout scenarios.

On the long side of the USD, the look would basically be for a resistance hold with respect to the lower-highs set earlier in the month.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

GBPUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Still in the Zone

USD/CAD appears to be lining up attractively for the scenario of USD-strength. Last week saw the pair set a fresh five-month-high while breaking out from a big zone of resistance.

That zone has been in-play for much of 2021 trade, and runs between a Fibonacci level at 1.2622 and the psychological 1.2500 level. Higher-low support has, thus far, held above that 1.2500 spot, and as long as that remains, the door can stay open for longer-term bullish continuation strategies in the pair.

To learn more about psychological levels, check out DailyFX Education

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

USDCAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

