Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Ahead of NFP - Loonie Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
EUR/USD Rate Reserves Ahead of May High with NFP Report on Tap
2021-06-03 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Break of March High Negates Double Top Formation
2021-06-03 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Soar on Demand Hopes, US Inventories and Jobs Data Eyed
2021-06-03 07:07:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Charts Rolling Over
2021-06-03 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Threatened Ahead of US NFP - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-03 14:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-03 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Ranges Hold Ahead of US Payrolls Data
2021-06-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-03 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Quarles Speech due at 19:05 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
  • With the Dollar's rally today, $AUDUSD looks like it is completing that short-term (past two month) head-and-shoulders pattern with a 0.77 break. But the market still falls within a much larger H&S pattern with a neckline around 0.7550: https://t.co/llwrMNyqPq
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.07% Gold: -1.79% Silver: -2.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/saw7OzgQ6S
  • USD/CAD has been in a clean sell-off for over a year now, but has recently encountered a major psychological level that’s proving difficult to break. Get your $USDCAD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/2s831HMPj0 https://t.co/IrDNbDfG8w
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 81.52%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/f43Ln07TmK
  • AMC is green. The lower wick at present moment is $20.44 - or 30% of the current spot rate. Just a normal day in the markets.
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.08% FTSE 100: 0.02% Germany 30: -0.09% France 40: -0.12% US 500: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/jVplriZS73
  • He's like the defender contemplating an own-goal because he doesn't agree with the position layout the coach chose https://t.co/xvRu5s6plj
  • Fed's Kaplan: - We would be better off weaning off bond purchases - It is not the Fed's job to monetize the federal debt
  • Fed's Kaplan: - I don't believe the housing market needs the level of support that the Fed is offering - It would be healthy to discuss the Fed's MBS purchases
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Ahead of NFP - Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Ahead of NFP - Loonie Levels

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Canadian Dollar, CAD, USD/CAD Talking Points:

  • USD/CAD has been in a clean sell-off for over a year now, but has recently encountered a major psychological level that’s proving difficult to break.
  • I had looked into this theme early last week but dynamics have begun to shift, with Oil prices breaking out to help keep CAD relatively strong. This can once again make USD/CAD as an attractive candidate for bearish-USD themes.
  • Tomorrow brings headline risk for both USD and CAD on the economic calendar, with jobs reports out of both economies due at 8:30 AM ET.
Advertisement

Sellers have dominated in USD/CAD now for more than a year. And more pertinent to the present tense, that bearish sell-off was very pronounced from late-April and through the first couple weeks of May.

At the core of the move was a fundamental driver, with the Bank of Canada starting to talk about post-pandemic policy while the Fed seemingly shied away from even acknowledging the topic. That doesn’t mean that market participants have rested on their laurels, however, and this topic will again be center stage tomorrow morning when jobs numbers are released from both the US and Canada at 8:30 AM ET.

I had looked into the bearish trend in USD/CAD last week, remarking that the pair was oversold and facing a big spot of support, and environment that could be conducive for pullback scenarios. And while that’s been playing out quite visibly in the US Dollar, USD/CAD has been a bit more subdued.

The first resistance level pointed out in that article did come into play; after which sellers took another swing at support. But, the 1.2000 level remained unfettered, with sellers coming a mere 2 pips away from testing the psychological level. But, when a psychological level like 1.2000 makes an impact without even coming into play, there may be a deductive message that can be gleaned from that, and in the days since that failed test sellers have continued to pull back on the throttle.

To learn more about psychological levels, check out DailyFX Education

USD/CAD Two-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Two Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Not Tracking USD – Attractive for Bearish USD Themes

One important note – while sellers have backed off of USD/CAD, at least for now, it’s not near to the same degree as what’s showing in the US Dollar. This highlights the continued play of CAD-strength, with at least some help from the Bank of Canada. But, also a factor more recently has been the bullish breakout in Oil, with WTI crude oil moving up to fresh two-year-highs, as I’d looked at in the analyst pick last week ahead of the break.

This can keep USD/CAD as an attractive vehicle for strategies behind USD-weakness. And with NFP on the cards for tomorrow, there’s ample opportunity for sellers to go back on the prowl.

For resistance levels in USD/CAD, the same structure as last week applies. The 1.2143 level is very nearby and has already supplied at least one resistance reaction. But, above that, another level of note sits at 1.2203 and a bit-higher, the psychological level at 1.2250 is confluent with a prior swing that keeps this level active as a potential ‘r3’ area of resistance.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro May Fall as CPI Data Sustains Dovish ECB, Dollar Eyes ISM
Euro May Fall as CPI Data Sustains Dovish ECB, Dollar Eyes ISM
2021-06-01 07:08:00
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Strength Outshining Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Recovery
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Strength Outshining Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Recovery
2021-05-27 18:30:00
US Dollar May Rise as Inflation Fears, Fed Outlook Hoard the Spotlight
US Dollar May Rise as Inflation Fears, Fed Outlook Hoard the Spotlight
2021-05-27 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bull Flag Breakout Begins to Pull Back
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bull Flag Breakout Begins to Pull Back
2021-05-26 18:19:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed