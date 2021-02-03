News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
January ISM Services PMI Rises to Pandemic High, USD Strength Continues
2021-02-03 15:00:00
GBP Volatility Rises Ahead of BoE, Crude Oil Soaring, NZD Outperforms - US Market Open
2021-02-03 14:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Accelerates- Resistance Lies Ahead
2021-02-03 17:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-03 19:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Trading Signals Analyzed
2021-02-03 03:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tests Key Support - Could Gold Break Down?
2021-02-03 19:19:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Volatility Rises Ahead of BoE, Crude Oil Soaring, NZD Outperforms - US Market Open
2021-02-03 14:55:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-02-02 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY to Rise as 10Y Yields Turn Higher
2021-02-02 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Bullard: -Too soon to talk about tapering bond purchases - No worries about the current levels of equity markets -Comfortable with 4.5% unempl. forecast at year's end
  • https://t.co/3stf5QpF6s
  • The Dollar is slightly weaker today as equities stretch back towards all-time highs $USD $DXY https://t.co/dcuRB7Kmbm
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.34% Oil - US Crude: -0.09% Gold: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XU4i5kMa87
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tests Key Support - Could Gold Break Down? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/02/03/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAU-Tests-Key-Support-Could-Gold-Break-Down.html $Gold $GLD $GC https://t.co/1OojpmeZMj
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.86%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/utpVVwY0En
  • The crude oil rally is approaching multi-year slope resistance just higher and the immediate focus is on a reaction into the 2018 trendline. Get your #crudeoil market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/C8UL1tUhrR https://t.co/ZyGwELJpvI
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.51% Germany 30: 0.29% FTSE 100: 0.22% Wall Street: 0.18% France 40: 0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/91rEdGSnFG
  • Fed's Bullard: - Expects good growth in 2021 provided there are no virus-related setbacks - Yields are so low that there is no need to consider yield curve control - Fed is in a good place with its monetary policy #Fed $USD
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Harker Speech due at 19:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tests Key Support - Could Gold Break Down?

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tests Key Support - Could Gold Break Down?

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Price Forecast Talking Points:

  • Despite the enthralling backdrop around recent moves in Silver, Gold prices have been relatively tame and subdued, spending much of the past two weeks in a range.
  • Price action has pushed below a support trendline making up a symmetrical triangle, which may put more pressure on recent range support.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

After an enthralling bullish theme took over in Gold prices last summer, the yellow metal has now spent almost six full months digesting those gains. And more recently, price action has been even quieter, as near-term Gold prices have built into what’s been a rather consistent range.

From the two-hour chart below we can focus in on that dynamic. Support has had a tendency to hold from around the 1825-1836 levels, with each of those prices coming from a Fibonacci study. And resistance has shown from around 1859 up to 1873, again, with each price represented by a Fibonacci level.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our Q1 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Two-Hour Price Chart

Gold Two Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

The outer bounds of this range, 1825.31 support and 1873.01 resistance, are each derived from the June-August major move in Gold. These are the 50 and 61.8% markers from that major move. And taking a step back, there’s another item of digestion that needs to be addressed, and that’s the symmetrical wedge that’s build over the past year. Prices are currently trading below the support side of that formation, although that’s happened previously as of a few weeks ago when prices hurriedly pushed down to the 1801.47 level.

This could possibly load the argument around support breaks: If buyers are unable to hold range support in the 1825-1836 area, and prices push down to another test around the 1800-handle, there could be deeper breakdown potential as both range and symmetrical triangle support would have been tested through.

To learn more about the symmetrical triangle, check out DailyFX Education

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Strategy Near-Term

When traders find a range, there’s really just a few ways of addressing it. Avoiding it and looking for a trend is certainly one route; but as far as action is concerned, traders can either look for the range to continue or wait for the range to break.

Given that prices are testing below the support side of the symmetrical triangle, there could be enhanced hopes for some breakdown potential. If this shows up, the 1800-1801 area becomes another item of possible support, after which the confluent zone around the 1763-1766 comes into the picture.

For those that are looking for range continuation, a hold of support is key, with focus on the range resistance zone that’s already held a few different tests over the past few weeks.

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

Gold Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Outlook: DXY Strength Hampering EUR/USD Ahead of Inflation Print
Euro Outlook: DXY Strength Hampering EUR/USD Ahead of Inflation Print
2021-02-03 07:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 May Rise on Stimulus Hopes, Vaccination Progress
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 May Rise on Stimulus Hopes, Vaccination Progress
2021-02-02 07:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
2021-02-01 17:30:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Consolidating with GDP, Inflation Data on Tap
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Consolidating with GDP, Inflation Data on Tap
2021-02-01 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed