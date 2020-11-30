News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
US Dollar Price Action: USD Two-Year-Lows as EUR/USD Tests 1.2000
2020-11-30 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
2020-11-30 06:00:00
US Dollar and Yen Down as Stocks Rise, Crude Oil Down on OPEC+
2020-11-30 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, U.S. NFP, RBA, OPEC Meeting, Gold, UK-EU Negotiations
2020-11-30 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBPUSD Struggles Despite Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2020-11-30 09:36:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
US Dollar and Yen Down as Stocks Rise, Crude Oil Down on OPEC+
2020-11-30 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.29% Silver: -0.48% Oil - US Crude: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AVTHRE9N5O
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UEOXlEgm3H
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.13% FTSE 100: -0.36% France 40: -0.40% US 500: -0.99% Wall Street: -1.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/D3EPCnqvqe
  • How is this real? https://t.co/lo9q9bq13t
  • Hey traders! Get your Monday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/f8LnzgOG9y
  • #Dollar, $EURUSD, $USDCAD, #Gold & #Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels - https://t.co/SKr4t2gpF0
  • While TSLA and Bitcoin started with a smart rally today, the Dow ($DJI) posted its first bearish gap in 5 days and is floating its worst day since Oct 28. This sentiment seems to be spreading https://t.co/8ZJWuwOkfy
  • US Dollar Price Action: USD Two-Year-Lows as EUR/USD Tests 1.2000 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/11/30/US-Dollar-Price-Action-USD-Two-Year-Lows-as-EUR-USD-EURUSD-Tests-1.2000.html https://t.co/ZLBP0l1GEB
  • Crude oil is sliding on reports that OPEC+ will agree to a three month extension of production cuts. There is also suggestion that Saudi Arabia may resign its position as co-chair of the JMMC
  • USD/CAD approaches the yearly low (1.2928) ahead of Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Nsdxyv0484 https://t.co/cAGDh1tuAS
US Dollar Price Action: USD Two-Year-Lows as EUR/USD Tests 1.2000

US Dollar Price Action: USD Two-Year-Lows as EUR/USD Tests 1.2000

2020-11-30 16:30:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar, EUR/USD Talking Points:

  • While US consumers were online shopping in droves, the US Dollar put in a downside break to fresh two-year-lows.
  • Correspondingly, EUR/USD has pushed up for a re-test of key resistance at the 1.2000 psychological level.
  • Will USD-sellers be able to continue driving through December trade, with the ECB expected to make their own stimulus announcement in a week-and-a-half?
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

US Dollar Fresh Two-Year Lows

It’s the final day before the final month of 2020, and on theme for this year’s FX price action the US Dollar is testing a fresh two-year-low ahead of the December open. This morning brought announcement from the Treasury department of an extension of the FOMC’s emergency lending programs: This reverses last week’s announcement that was going to allow those programs to expire at the end of the year due to a lack of use. But, one of the reasons for carrying a big bazooka is for the precise reason that you don’t want to use it, with the simple threat of its use creating the behaviors that’re wanted: And with these programs now extended to March 31 of next year, market participants could have more confidence in taking on more risk knowing that there is a bigger backstop behind markets, if need be.

With those programs now extended through March 31st, which will allow time for incoming Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to get a handle on the situation, there could be scope for even further USD losses. Adding to that bearish potential is the fact that the monthly US Dollar chart is showing a not-yet-completed evening star formation, combined with a test through a very major support zone, which could keep the door open for continued USD-weakness into the end of the year and perhaps even through the 2021 open.

To learn more about evening star formations, join us in DailyFX Education

US Dollar Monthly Price Chart

US Dollar Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

US Dollar Bearish Thesis: What Will the ECB Do?

One of the more interesting aspects of the FX market is one of valuations. Because currencies are the base of the financial system, there’s no other way to value a currency other than other currencies. This is why FX is traded in pairs, and its creates a relative valuation scenario. If a currency as large and widespread as the US Dollar is going to drop in value, then, relatively speaking, other currencies would have to rise in value. The big question is which currencies are primed for strength as pretty much every large Central Bank the world-around is already deep into monetary accommodation.

And pertinent to EUR/USD: With the Euro being such a large allocation of the DXY split, with more than 57% of the US Dollar dedicated to the single currency, there’s an item of interest pertaining to US Dollar bearish scenarios; and that’s whether the EUR/USD spot is going to find fertile ground above the 1.2000 psychological level.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

The ECB is widely-expected to increase their own stimulus allotment at their December rate decision, set for next Thursday (Dec 10th). Normally, an increase in stimulus is the type of thing that can weaken a currency, and the question now is whether EUR/USD will continue to gain ground north of 1.2000 even as the ECB announces an increase in stimulus.

EUR/USD attempted to incline above 1.2000 back in September; but that failed in a very noticeable way. A few weeks later, EUR/USD had worked into a range and that lasted into last week’s trade, with EUR/USD finally putting in a range breakout on Black Friday.

But, now that US markets are open and with the Central Bank focus beginning to move across the Atlantic, the big question is one of continuation potential.

To learn more about psychological levels, please join us in DailyFX Education

Starts in:
Live now:
Dec 01
( 19:12 GMT )
James Stanley's Tuesday Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

EUR/USD Re-Tests 1.2000 Psychological Level

EURUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/USD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Index May Fall as Germany Extends Nationwide Partial Lockdown
DAX 30 Index May Fall as Germany Extends Nationwide Partial Lockdown
2020-11-30 07:30:00
EUR/USD at Risk as ECB Signals Recalibration of Monetary Policy Tools
EUR/USD at Risk as ECB Signals Recalibration of Monetary Policy Tools
2020-11-27 07:30:00
British Pound Outlook Hinges on Brexit Progress Ahead of Key Deadline
British Pound Outlook Hinges on Brexit Progress Ahead of Key Deadline
2020-11-26 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: DXY Eyeing Yearly Lows Ahead of FOMC Minutes
US Dollar Price Outlook: DXY Eyeing Yearly Lows Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2020-11-25 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed