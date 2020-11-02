Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, GBP/CAD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/CAD Technical Setups- Election Levels
2020-11-02 19:44:00
Euro Forecast: Bearish Momentum Accelerating in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-11-02 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, All Eyes on Election
2020-11-01 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Pre-Election Outlook: What Sectors Are at Risk?
2020-11-02 19:30:00
Dow Jones Index Boosted by Upbeat ISM Manufacturing Data
2020-11-02 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Election; Watch VIX & Real Yields
2020-11-02 17:50:00
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
EUR/USD Net Longs Slashed, USD Bottoms as Bears Unwind - COT Report
2020-11-02 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: JPY Gains Steam as Risk Appetite Chills
2020-11-01 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1894.68 (+0.85%), #Aluminum 1848.50 (+2.52%), and #Copper 6718.50 (-0.16%) [delayed]
  • $EURUSD, $AUDUSD & $USDCAD Technical Setups- #Election Levels - https://t.co/3RFPjT4mkx https://t.co/1TKV4QtCQ5
  • Join @JMcQueenFX and @ZabelinDimitri for a live discussion on #Elections2020 only on @DailyFX YouTube live on November 3rd at 11:00 AM ET here: https://t.co/d9OFY1qKnw https://t.co/PD6929rVgS
  • Gold Price Outlook Mired by Election; Watch VIX & Real Yields -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/11/02/gold-price-outlook-mired-by-election-watch-vix-real-yields.html $GC_F $XAUUSD $GLD #Commodities #PreciousMetals https://t.co/aMVp2pMSct
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.73% Gold: 0.82% Oil - US Crude: 0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/6YqGEUQPLI
  • Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, GBP/CAD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/11/02/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Forecast-USDCAD-USD-CAD-AUDCAD-AUD-CAD-GBPCAD-GBP-CAD.html https://t.co/l7GWeEUrNQ
  • Poll: After the results of the US #Elections2020 are clear and the market can move on to the most pressing, global fundamental issue driving sentiment; what do you think will take the top spot? #markets
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.51%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 60.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CJx8OlsFZs
  • The lead up to the presidential #Elections2020 on November 3 may exacerbate market volatility. Get your $USD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/SoilQdMS1E https://t.co/pT8biPs9mF
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.76% US 500: 0.21% FTSE 100: -0.46% France 40: -0.48% Germany 30: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZoZiK6P8W1
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, GBP/CAD

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, GBP/CAD

2020-11-02 19:30:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast, USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, GBP/CAD

  • USDCAD caught a quick run of strength last week after the Bank of Canada rate decision.
  • USD/CAD ran into resistance at a familiar spot on the chart, and that stopped the bullish move in its tracks.
  • USD/CAD could be noisy this week with all of the event risk out of the US. AUD/CAD or GBP/CAD may provide more amenable pastures to CAD bulls and/or CAD bears.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

It’s been a net outlay of strength in USD/CAD over the past week, helped along by a Bank of Canada rate decision on Wednesday that propelled the pair back-up to a key area of resistance. That resistance runs from 1.3319-1.3357 and are the 76.4 and 78.6% Fibonacci retracements of the 2020 major move in the pair. This price zone came into play in early-June as support and again in late-July. It was soon turned into resistance in early-August and then came in as the same in late-September/early-October.

After the BoC-fueled rally pushed prices up for a re-test, this resistance zone held the highs on Thursday and Friday of last week, with sellers making an appearance after this week’s open.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

USDCAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

As looked at just a couple of weeks ago, bearish setups in USD/CAD can be difficult to work with given the pair’s proximity to the 1.3000 psychological level. This highlights a recent tendency for selling pressure to dry up when the psych level gets closer, evidenced by the higher-low that build in the pair in late-November.

Taking current context into account and there’s another variable of importance: A loaded calendar of event risk out of the US. Tomorrow brings the election but, even outside of that, Thursday brings an FOMC rate decision (not a mistake – FOMC announcement is on Thursday this week) followed by Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday.

On top of that loaded docket is the potential for a prolonged election vote count, which may mean that we don’t have a decisive winner on the night of the election; or perhaps for week(s) after. So there’s a lot of fluid variables around the US and the US Dollar at the moment and for those looking at trends in the currency, there may simply be more amenable pastures elsewhere.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

AUD/CAD Breaks Down from Descending Triangle

When faced with a similar situation of noise in USD/CAD a few weeks ago, I had taken a look at AUD/CAD for CAD-strength scenarios; largely on the basis of a technical formation that had built-in.

The descending triangle is marked by a horizontal level of support to go along with a series of lower-highs, often on the basis of a bearish trendline. I had looked into this setup on October 14th, and the day saw sellers break-through to the other side. That bearish theme continued down-and-through the .9272 support level before putting in a bounce that lasted through most of last week.

But that bounce found resistance at the same floor of support that had previously helped to build the descending triangle; and after five consecutive days of resistance at that level last week, sellers have begun to push with a bit more aggression this week, and this can keep the door open for short-side scenarios in the pair.

To learn more about descending triangles, check out our DailyFX Education section.

AUD/CAD Daily Price Chart

AUDCAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDCAD on Tradingview

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by James Stanley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/CAD Nearing Support

On the short-side of CAD, I had looked at GBP/CAD a few weeks ago. And while initially firing higher to create a fresh seven-week-high, the pair has pulled back and is re-approaching the same zone of support that was in-play last month. This zone runs from 1.6945 up to the 1.7000 psychological level, and a revisit here could re-open the door for bullish strategies in the pair, and short-side scenarios in the Canadian Dollar.

To learn more about psychological levels, check out our DailyFX Education section.

GBP/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

GBPCAD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Outlook: Covid-19 Lockdowns to Weigh on EUR/USD, EUR/JPY
Euro Price Outlook: Covid-19 Lockdowns to Weigh on EUR/USD, EUR/JPY
2020-11-02 07:30:00
IBEX 35, CAC 40 In Jeopardy Amid Stringent Covid-19 Restrictions
IBEX 35, CAC 40 In Jeopardy Amid Stringent Covid-19 Restrictions
2020-10-30 06:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Sinks to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Sinks to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-10-29 18:30:00
EU Stoxx 50 May Fall Further on European Lockdowns Ahead of ECB
EU Stoxx 50 May Fall Further on European Lockdowns Ahead of ECB
2020-10-29 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
AUD/CAD
GBP/CAD