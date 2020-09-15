News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Remains Underpinned as German ZEW Sentiment Improves in September
2020-09-15 09:32:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 High as RSI Threatens Downward Trend
2020-09-15 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Big Support Holds Ahead of FOMC
2020-09-15 17:11:00
Dow Jones Futures Climb With Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng, LDP Election in Focus
2020-09-14 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
Gold Price Eyes Bullish Breakout as USD Drops Ahead of FOMC
2020-09-14 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Stabilizing, Focus on Brexit
2020-09-15 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-09-15 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch
2020-09-15 11:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Join DailyFX at the Virtual Expo, along with IG and Nadex Today through Thursday!

Real Time News
  • EU-UK disagreements on fisheries, level playing field, governance and animal checks all solvable on technical level if there is political green light, according to a diplomatic source $GBP
  • USD/CAD responded to key Fibonacci support early in the month and while further topside may be likely near-term, the broader risk remains weighted to the downside while below 1.3364.Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/n8hOIhMZJQ https://t.co/b32aSCpcZ1
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.82% Wall Street: 0.35% Germany 30: -0.05% France 40: -0.08% FTSE 100: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WLADHHLqx6
  • Canada is set to drop threat to place retaliatory measures against US aluminum, according to sources $CAD https://t.co/lLCVYTfTRT
  • Apple announces $AAPL watch Fitness+ workouts service, presumably taking aim at companies like $PTON
  • U.S. drops tariffs on Canadian aluminum. $cad
  • Dow Jones Price Forecast: Big Support Holds Ahead of FOMC https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/09/15/Dow-Jones-DJIA-Nasdaq-Price-Forecasts-Ahead-of-the-Fed.html (img 1: Dow, img 2: Nasdaq 100) $DJIA $Nasdaq $qqq https://t.co/xcHMr7ak9X
  • Gold and oil are building pressure ahead of the FOMC rate decision tomorrow. Good time to join day 1 of our virtual expo discussing these assets live now: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/09/14/dailyfx-education-summit-trade-your-market.html https://t.co/M2VdjvwPof
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.17%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 74.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1tPyFP3VGg
  • $USDCNH's tumble is accelerating. The question is whether this is more market driven or 'determined' as a statement is open to interpretation. It should be said though that the Dollar is fairly restrained most other areas https://t.co/JSo0da7NYp
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Big Support Holds Ahead of FOMC

Dow Jones Price Forecast: Big Support Holds Ahead of FOMC

2020-09-15 17:11:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast:

  • US equities continue to show hues of recovery from the early-September slump.
  • Tomorrow’s economic calendar is loaded – with heavy emphasis on the FOMC rate decision.
  • The analysis in this article heavily utilizes price action and chart patterns. To learn more about price action, check out our DailyFX Education section, where it’s taught amongst a host of other candlestick patterns and formations.

Stocks Hold Support, Fed on the Way

Tomorrow brings the next installment of the Federal Reserve’s tangle with the coronavirus and related effects. The big item out of the Fed in August was the commentary from Jerome Powell to kick off the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, in which the head of the FOMC shared the bank’s strategy shift. While the Fed maintains a dual mandate, marked with monitoring both inflation and employment, the FOMC is now taking a more watchful eye towards employment while being a bit more passive with inflationary pressure, should it show. While the bank has long targeted 2% inflation, the bank will now target ‘average inflation,’ with a bit more subjectivity in rate policy should inflation near that 2% number.

Given the blistering trends seen through the summer, one might imagine that such a shift would prod the topside of stocks to further fresh highs. And while the initial announcement did give a quick bit of run in the immediate aftermath, the September open has ushered in a different backdrop and US equities are currently lower than they were when Powell made that proclamation.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

The high-flying Nasdaq 100 appeared to get hit the hardest, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking down to a zone of potential support as taken from prior resistance. This zone also offers a bit of confluence, as a trendline projection intersects this area on the chart, which spans between two Fibonacci levels of interest at 27,160 and 27,529.

Dow Jones Daily Price Chart

Dow Jones Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Dow Jones on Tradingview

When I had looked at support potential across the major US indices a couple of weeks ago, the above zone was marked in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. What hadn’t yet appeared was the zone of support currently helping to hold the lows in the Nasdaq.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by James Stanley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

In the Nasdaq 100, a spot of support around the 11k area has helped to hold the lows for a week now; and this comes in around the 23.6% retracement of the March-September major move. Near-term resistance appears around the 11,584-11,626 area, which has held the highs of recent, and if buyers are able to burst above, the possibility of fresh new highs will likely look a lot more attractive. If, on the other hand, sellers take control, the 38.2% retracement of that same major move, plotted down to the 10k level on the chart can be an attractive spot to seek out that next bit of support.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Nasdaq 100 on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Index At Risk Of Reversal as German Bunds Eye Monthly High
DAX 30 Index At Risk Of Reversal as German Bunds Eye Monthly High
2020-09-15 07:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Index May Rise Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Index May Rise Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2020-09-14 07:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY May Extend Losses Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
US Dollar Outlook: DXY May Extend Losses Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2020-09-11 07:00:00
EURUSD Forecast: EUR/USD Jumps as ECB Appears Unphased by Strong Euro
EURUSD Forecast: EUR/USD Jumps as ECB Appears Unphased by Strong Euro
2020-09-10 15:34:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
US Tech 100