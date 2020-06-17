We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rallies Infeebled by Virus Headlines - Key Levels
2020-06-17 15:00:00
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD, JPY, CHF | Webinar
2020-06-16 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise Capped By Fed's Powell, Chart Warns of Topping
2020-06-17 02:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Stages Rebound as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Climbs, Dow Slumps
2020-06-17 17:00:00
Dow and S&P 500 Gap Higher on Stimulus Hopes, Waver as COVID Cases Rise
2020-06-17 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Holds Below Key Resistance, Range Remains
2020-06-17 18:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: Consolidation Keeps Bulls Alive - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-17 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steady Ahead of Bank of England Meeting
2020-06-17 08:00:00
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Reacts at Resistance
2020-06-16 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Okay, US markets are closed and the MC-ARS game is getting interested. We'll let you know if anything happens in FX so you can watch. Over 2.5 hours until NZ GDP if you're trading Kiwi
  • Fed's Mester: - Inflation will fall short of target for some time - Uncertain recovery through 2H 2020 - Jobless rate of 9% at end of year - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.31% France 40: -0.43% FTSE 100: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/x2v8cMUPmh
  • US Trade Rep Lighthizer: -Energy purchases have been a problem with china trade deal $USD $CNH $SPX
  • Trump signs Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act $USDCNH
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Mester Speech due at 20:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-17
  • RT @NickTimiraos: Powell: The Fed is considering adding non-agency RMBS into TALF.
  • Nikola's founder reportedly exaggerated the capability of his debut truck What is it about the electric car market that makes CEOs take over-promise and under-deliver to the next level?
  • S&P 500 price action weakens into the closing hour of trade, now down 0.50% with 30 minutes left until market close $SPX $SPY https://t.co/oQoDt3zncN
  • US Dollar has gained about 1.5% on balance since the latest bottom notched by the DXY Index. Get your $USD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/jvfIdnnQqr https://t.co/PhAA5qG3X1
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Holds Below Key Resistance, Range Remains

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Holds Below Key Resistance, Range Remains

2020-06-17 18:35:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Analysis

  • Gold prices have been moving rather slowly thus far this week.
  • Last week brought a quick rush of momentum in Gold after the FOMC rate decision, but this soon stalled when prices tested a key point of resistance.

Gold Prices Remain in Range, For Now

Gold prices have now been battling a key point of resistance for two months. This comes fresh on the heels of a 20% pop as the yellow metal surged following a support test at a very important area on the chart. That same area had helped to hold the lows in Q4 of last year and quickly came back into play in mid-March as Gold prices were spiraling-lower as the world prepared for fallout from shutdowns related to the coronavirus.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

This fright brought a near -15% sell-off to Gold prices, until that support could come into play, at least; after which buyers came in and helped to push price action back-up to fresh seven-year highs just a few weeks later. Since then, however, little trend has shown as Gold prices have ranged back-and-forth between a couple of longer-term Fibonacci levels.

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Price action in Gold has been particularly slow over the past few trading days. There was a bit of momentum that showed in the aftermath of the FOMC rate decision. But, as looked at on Thursday, that merely pushed prices up to the same Fibonacci level that had functioned as resistance earlier in June, after which the topside push stalled and prices reverted back into a range-like backdrop.

Gold price levels appear to be of particular import given this now two months of range. The resistance side is showing around the 1742.50 Fibonacci level, which is the 14.4% marker of the post-Financial Collapse move in Gold. There was one instance of prices testing above this key point on the chart over the past two months, and that was when Gold traders got excited by the comment from FOMC Chair, Jerome Powell, when he said that there was ‘no limit’ to what the Fed could do with the liquidity programs available to them. Gold prices quickly perched up to a fresh high but, soon fell back below this key point on the chart and continued to find resistance at this level afterwards.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 23
( 17:06 GMT )
James Stanley's Tuesday Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

The support side of that recent range is showing around another 14.4% Fibonacci retracement, but this one is derived from the longer-term major move spanning from the 2009 low up to the 2011 high.

Gold Eight-Hour Price Chart

Gold Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/JPY Eyes Monthly Low as COVID-19 Concerns Fuel Risk Aversion
GBP/JPY Eyes Monthly Low as COVID-19 Concerns Fuel Risk Aversion
2020-06-17 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bucks Trend, Can Bulls Drive?
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bucks Trend, Can Bulls Drive?
2020-06-16 18:41:00
EUR/USD Rally In Danger Despite Fresh Stimulus Injection
EUR/USD Rally In Danger Despite Fresh Stimulus Injection
2020-06-16 07:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Start Week with Pullbacks and Support Tests
S&P 500, Dow Start Week with Pullbacks and Support Tests
2020-06-15 14:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.