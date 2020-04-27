We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-27 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rout Endures, Futures Crash 25% Ahead of GDP
2020-04-27 15:45:00
Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
2020-04-27 06:10:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Confluent Support - FOMC, ECB on the Docket
2020-04-27 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, FTSE 100 Outlooks - Weekly UK Webinar
2020-04-27 12:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Up, Nikkei 225 Down After BOJ Expands Policy Support
2020-04-27 04:00:00
Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?
2020-04-27 01:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Federal Reserve Board Announces An Expansion Of The Scope And Duration Of The Municipal Liquidity Facility https://t.co/448…
  • Fed expands municipal facility to smaller counties and cities. Says changes will allow substantially more entities to borrow #Fed
  • RT @byHeatherLong: BREAKING: Federal Reserve will now buy debt of cities with at least 250,000 residents and counties w/500,000+ residents.…
  • #Gold prices initially fell by almost -15% in March as that shock was being priced-in; but as volatility calmed bulls came back into Gold to push prices up to fresh seven-year-highs. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/5xxKQDA9oQ https://t.co/GLy0Z4l3nL
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.61%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jNSXR5W41c
  • Gold Forecast - via @DailyFX: #Gold Price Outlook Remains Bullish as Global Governments & Central Banks Flood Markets with Liquidity to Combat Coronavirus Recession Risk; Can the Precious Metal Keep Extending its Topside Breakout? Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2020/04/26/gold-price-outlook-bullish-as-liquidity-gushes-recession-looms.html
  • US Equity Close: $SPX +1.45% $DJI +1.51% $NDX +1.11%
  • Gold Price Outlook: XAU Confluent Support - FOMC, ECB on the Docket https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/04/27/Gold-Price-Outlook-XAU-Confluent-JS-Support-FOMC-ECB-on-the-Docket.html $Gold https://t.co/2qpyoljRuo
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.49% FTSE 100: 0.48% France 40: 0.40% US 500: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2dZHfHUFyw
  • Fresh high for $SPX back to March 6th. Not a roaring break though and a run of important earnings tomorrow (CAT, UPS, Google and Ford among them)
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Confluent Support - FOMC, ECB on the Docket

Gold Price Outlook: XAU Confluent Support - FOMC, ECB on the Docket

2020-04-27 20:00:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Gold, XAU Price Analysis:

  • The end of April is fast approaching and headlining this week’s DailyFX economic calendar are the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank rate decisions. Also – some very big US corporates report earnings this week, adding to the potential for large-scale market movements.
  • A major shocked showed across global markets in March, but that’s been offset, to varying degrees, by aggressive Central Bank action.
  • Gold prices initially fell by almost -15% in March as that shock was being priced-in; but as volatility calmed bulls came back into Gold to push prices up to fresh seven-year-highs. Will this week’s Fed and ECB meetings serve to continue the highly volatile backdrop in Gold prices?

Gold Prices Digest After 20% Run Leads to Fresh Seven-Year-Highs

Gold prices made another run at fresh seven-year-highs last week; but this time buyers shied away ahead of the re-test at the high watermark. And while bulls haven’t thrown in the towel, the past two weeks have largely been back-and-forth price action as the yellow metal has digested a really strong string of gains that built in the first two weeks of April trade. That impasse may not last for long, however, as this week’s economic calendar is rife with potential, including Central Bank rate decisions from the two largest economies on Earth in the US and Europe, set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

Gold Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Taking a step back, it was the bearish move in mid-March that proved so befuddling. While many often look at gold as a ‘safe haven’ type of asset that can be attractive during a ‘flight to quality,’ gold prices can certainly drop during a cash crunch or when a backdrop of potential deflation presents itself. Similarly, Gold prices dropped by about 34% during the heaviest periods of the Financial Collapse, from March-October of 2008: And in mid-March, as fears and risks from coronavirus-driven shutdowns were getting priced into markets, gold prices dropped by almost 15% in a week.

{{GUIDE| BUILDING_CONFIDENCE_IN_TRADING}}

As noted around that inflection, gold prices encountered a key zone of support in this area that, eventually, helped to cauterize the lows, with price action remaining above the November swing. Since then – it was largely a one-way show from March 20th into April 14th, with price action gaining as much as 20.2% in less than a month’s time.

Gold Eight-Hour Price Chart

Gold Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Near-Term, Ready to Run on Central Bank Drivers

Given the posturing over the past couple of weeks, gold prices can make a big move in a very short period of time, especially given the drivers that await on this week’s economic calendar. The bullish side may remain as attractive given the collection of drivers combined with both recent short and long-term trends. It’s worth mention, however, that we’re still in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic and governments may need to do even more to stem off the near-certain economic declines that will show through in the data in the coming months. This additional softening or loosening in the both monetary and fiscal backdrops can further contribute to gains in gold prices, but, as was seen by the near -15% decline in a week during March, price movements are unlikely to show in a linear fashion.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 28
( 17:04 GMT )
James Stanley's Tuesday Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

From a short-term perspective, gold prices are taking on the shape of an inverted head and shoulders pattern, with a neckline around those prior seven-year-highs. At this point – support is being tested at a confluent area that would constitute the right shoulder of the formation, which is also around the 14.4% retracement of the March-April trend, as well as a trend-line projection taken from swing-highs in mid-April. This can keep the near-term focus on topside breakout potential.

To learn more about the head and shoulders pattern, the newly revamped DailyFX education section looks into this along with a number of other candlestick formations and chart patterns.

DailyFX Education, The Head and Shoulders Pattern

Gold Two-Hour Price Chart

Gold Two Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Drop Before FOMC Meeting May Not Last
US Dollar Drop Before FOMC Meeting May Not Last
2020-04-27 07:00:00
Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After Dismal PMI Cascade
Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After Dismal PMI Cascade
2020-04-24 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Price Analysis: Can AUD/USD Bulls Take on .6500?
Australian Dollar Price Analysis: Can AUD/USD Bulls Take on .6500?
2020-04-23 19:35:00
Euro Volatility Likely on EU Leaders Summit, Markit PMI Data
Euro Volatility Likely on EU Leaders Summit, Markit PMI Data
2020-04-23 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.