News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Outlook Teeters On a Technical Breakdown after CPI, Much More Ahead
2021-07-14 02:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2021-07-13 20:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Hinges on BoC Decision
2021-07-13 22:10:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Retreats after US Inflation Data, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-07-14 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?
2021-07-13 18:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Gold Price Fails to Test 200-Day SMA amid Talks of Fed Exit Strategy
2021-07-13 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Edge Lower Near-Term
2021-07-13 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rebound Takes Shape Ahead of Fed Chairman Powell Testimony
2021-07-13 19:00:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
More View more
Breaking news

New Zealand Dollar gaining as RBNZ leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged, but announcing an end to QE this month, reducing stimulus

Real Time News
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/XlgNGGXGuq
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.16% Silver: 0.08% Oil - US Crude: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BwvtjXRLFz
  • Looks like US #CPI data delivered for USD as expected. Testimony from #Fed chair #Powell is next on tap next. Full write-up incoming ~7 GMT, so stay tuned. I will share once it is published. https://t.co/WhArzQc7DN
  • $AUDNZD tumbling to lowest since early June after the #RBNZ With the central bank now looking to end QE with RBA still going at it (albeit at a reduced pace), yield differential potential working in the New Zealand Dollar's favor https://t.co/YdptXCrbq5
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.75% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4yK4W0sviD
  • Not terribly shocking to hear from the central bank about housing prices, **reminder that the government added a remit to include housing prices in setting policy https://t.co/iQd8XG2T3d
  • RBNZ: LSAP remains important tool if need, sees need for some ongoing monetary support. Recent rate of growth in house prices unsustainable -BBG
  • RBNZ: More persistent inflation pressure expected to build, stimulus could be cut to reduce risk of not meeting mandate -BBG
  • The New Zealand Dollar is gaining after the #RBNZ rate decision $NZDUSD #NZD Key rate was left unchanged...but the central bank opened the door to reducing monetary stimulus, halting LSAP asset purchases by July 23rd https://t.co/ACnwA0PVKo https://t.co/9Kmp2qh3AP
  • RBNZ: Monetary stimulus could now be reduced, will halt LSAP asset purchases by July 23 -BBG #NZD $NZDUSD #RBNZ
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Euro Outlook:

  • Strength in the US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has translated into fresh monthly lows for EUR/USD rates.
  • Meanwhile, both EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY rates have lost significant momentum, pointing to fresh monthly lows as well.
  • Per the IG Client Sentiment Index, the Euro’s bias is shifting from neutral to bearish.

Euro on its Back Foot

A weak US 30-year bond auction (tailed by 2.4-bps) following the red-hot June US inflation report has sparked a late-day rally in the US Dollar (via the DXY Index) – much at the Euro’s expense. While the divide between Federal Reserve and European Central Bank policy hasn’t been pronounced, schisms are starting to appear that suggest divergence disfavoring the Euro.

With fresh monthly lows transpiring in EUR/USD rates, the entire EUR-complex has been seemingly dragged down; both EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY rates have dropped to fresh monthly lows as well. The technical structure for the three major EUR-crosses is bearish as the calendar moves into the ides of July.

EUR/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to July 2021) (CHART 1)

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

EUR/USD rates dropped below last week’s low of 1.1782, setting a fresh monthly low in the process. Momentum is turning more bearish anew after a few days of reprieve. The pair is extending its drop below its daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which remains in in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is falling again while in bearish territory,and daily Slow Stochastics are turning lower after failing to return above their median line. As noted at the start of July, “having broken the June low, it’s possible that a deeper setback towards the March low at 1.1704 may be around the corner.”

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/USD Rate Forecast (July 13, 2021) (Chart 2)

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 57.87% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.37 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.86% higher than yesterday and 5.15% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.54% lower than yesterday and 3.86% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

EUR/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (April 2020 to July 2021) (CHART 3)

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

In the prior update, it was noted that “it soon may be the case that the pair makes another attempt at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2014 high/2015 low range at 134.29; the technical structure remains bullish.” This was wrong, as the bullish symmetrical triangle failed soon after, losing the uptrend from the May 2020, November 2020, and June 2021 swing lows. EUR/JPY rates are below their daily EMA envelope, which is in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is falling while below its signal line, and while daily Slow Stochastics are not in oversold territory, they are still below their median line. Although technically not a high, an evening star candle cluster may be forming, a hint at more weakness to come; support comes into play below 129.00.

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/JPY Rate Forecast (July 13, 2021) (Chart 4)

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.20% lower than yesterday and 8.25% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.22% higher than yesterday and 11.94% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/JPY trading bias.

EUR/GBP RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (February 2020 to July 2021) (CHART 5)

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

EUR/GBP rates have been extremely choppy in recent weeks, with little thrust in either direction. We’ve been open to opportunities on both sides: in mid-June, it was noted that “losing this area (0.8561/69) would suggest that the next leg lower is imminent”; at the start of July, it was noted that “the pair never found much acceleration below this support region, and now it appears a turn higher is transpiring.” Choppy markets have shredded the July bullish scenario, returning focus to the bearish perspective garnered in June.

EUR/GBP rates remain in a descending channel since the start of May, and we now be finding some follow through to the downside below the June low at 0.8530 and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 low/high range at 0.8569.

EUR/GBP rates are below their daily EMA envelope, which has shifted into bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is turning lower while below its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics are entering oversold territory. These may be early indications that a return to the April low at 0.8472 is beginning to take shape.

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/GBP Rate Forecast (July 13, 2021) (Chart 6)

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 74.91% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.99 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.95% higher than yesterday and 11.70% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.48% lower than yesterday and 8.94% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: Westpac Data May Underpin AUD/USD as Jobs Report Nears
Australian Dollar Outlook: Westpac Data May Underpin AUD/USD as Jobs Report Nears
2021-07-13 23:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Fallout, Delta Strain Clouding Market Fundamentals
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Fallout, Delta Strain Clouding Market Fundamentals
2021-07-13 04:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Be Vulnerable to a Higher US CPI Print
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Be Vulnerable to a Higher US CPI Print
2021-07-13 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Chinese Trade Data Eyed as Covid Wave Worsens
Australian Dollar Forecast: Chinese Trade Data Eyed as Covid Wave Worsens
2021-07-12 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
EUR/JPY
Mixed
EUR/GBP
Mixed