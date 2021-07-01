Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook

Advertisement

Euro Outlook:

Euro Not Struggling Everywhere

Much of the talk around the Euro these days is negative because of the USD-centric bias among market participants. As attention focuses on the gains in the DXY Index, EUR/USD rates have come under scrutiny as it appears a significant technical breakdown may be gathering pace. But the narrative of a weak Euro starts and ends with EUR/USD; both EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY rates appear to have more immediate upside potential given technical studies right now.

EUR/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to July 2021) (CHART 1)

As the largest component of the DXY Index, technical weakness in EUR/USD rates reinforces the view that the DXY Index may have more upside left in the tank. EUR/USD rates continue to struggle below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 low/2021 high range (1.2033) as momentum turns more bearish.The pair is extending its drop below its daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which remains in in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is falling in bearish territory while daily Slow Stochastics are holding in oversold territory. Having broken the June low, it’s possible that a deeper setback towards the March low at 1.1704 may be around the corner.

EUR/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (April 2020 to July 2021) (CHART 3)

EUR/JPY rates hit their yearly high at the start of June but have since been trading to slightly lower lows; in context of the uptrend from the May 2020, November 2020, and June 2021 swing lows, it would appear that the pair is consolidating into a symmetrical triangle. The early stages of a bullish turn are emerging. EUR/JPY rates are above their daily EMA envelope, which is in bearish sequential order otherwise. Daily MACD is starting to change course (albeit below its signal line still), and daily Slow Stochastics are turning higher while above their median line. It soon may be the case that the pair makes another attempt at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2014 high/2015 low range at 134.29; the technical structure remains bullish.

EUR/GBP RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (February 2020 to July 2021) (CHART 5)

It’s been previously noted that “EUR/GBP rates have carved out a clearly defined descending channel since the start of May. But the past two weeks, there has been a noticeable lack of follow through lower, insofar as the area between the May low at 0.8561 and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 low/high range at 0.8569 has served as support. Losing this area (0.8561/69) would suggest that the next leg lower is imminent.” The pair never found much acceleration below this support region, and now it appears a turn higher is transpiring.

EUR/GBP rates have turned higher through the descending channel resistance from the May and June swing highs. The pair is above its daily EMA envelope, which is quickly shifting into bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is turning higher nearing a move above its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics are close to achieving overbought territory. Ultimately, a move back towards 0.8700 may develop over the coming weeks.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist