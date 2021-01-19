News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Euro Awaits Italian Vote, Yellen to Urge Lawmakers to Act Big - US Market Open
2021-01-19 14:15:00
Market Sentiment Turning Positive Again After Correction Lower | Webinar
2021-01-19 12:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-01-19 05:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-01-19 09:15:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Outlook: Earnings May Bring Positive Surprises
2021-01-19 04:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold Price Forecast: November Low on Radar as RSI Snaps Upward Trend
2021-01-19 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Russell 2000, S&P 500, Gold, USD, Biden Stimulus, Earnings, ECB
2021-01-18 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP May Rise as Covid-19 Cases Begin to Fall
2021-01-19 07:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes
2021-01-16 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
Real Time News
  • #Gold has been mostly consolidating slightly around $1,840 this week, trading slightly lower than last week's levels. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/YwNC79nl9c
  • Treasury Sec. nominee Yellen: - I believe in market-determined exchange rates - The US does not seek a weaker currency to gain a competitive advantage - Intentional targeting of exchange rates to gain an advantage is unacceptable $USD
  • Treasury Sec. nominee Yellen: - China is our most important strategic competitor - Need to work with allies and strengthen our own economy to compete - We need to take on China's abusive, unfair, and illegal practices $USD $CNH
  • Treasury Sec. nominee Yellen: - I believe in a fair and progressive tax code - Wealthy corporations and individuals should pay their fair share $SPY $USD
  • Treasury Sec. nominee Yellen: - Will work over time for a second relief package - We need to invest in infrastructure, R&D, and workforce development $USD
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.44% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.37% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/W8OBXK9HJs
  • Treasury Sec. nominee Yellen: - Economic damage is sweeping and our response must be too - The smartest thing we can do is act big $USD
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.29% Wall Street: 0.25% Germany 30: 0.08% FTSE 100: 0.05% France 40: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/o8ovDaUAzE
  • Italy's Premier closing in on majority as Senate support grows - BBG. $EUR
  • The Bank of Canada is widely expected to stand pat on monetary policy with the overnight rate to remain at 0.25% alongside no change in the current pace (CAD 4bn/week) or composition of QE purchases. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/JloztbHzB4 https://t.co/qt26J1fLot
Euro Awaits Italian Vote, Yellen to Urge Lawmakers to Act Big - US Market Open

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD, AUD/USD Analysis & News

  • Yellen to Urge Lawmakers to Act Big
  • Euro Awaits Italian Outcome
  • Netflix Reports After the Close

Primer: Yellen to Talk up Biden’s Stimulus Plan

The advanced release of incoming US Treasury Secretary Yellen’s speech suggests that Yellen will not want her nomination hearing (scheduled for 1500GMT) to be notably market moving. According to the Wall Street Journal, Yellen will urge lawmakers to “act big” to avert a protracted downturn, adding that without further action, there is a risk of a longer and more painful recession now and thus talking up the President-Elect Joe Biden’s recently announced $1.9trillion stimulus plan. The report by WSJ also comes after recent leaks that Yellen will affirm commitment to market-determined dollar value, making clear that the US does not seek a weak dollar in order to gain a competitive advantage. As such, with much of the statement already announcement, the hearing is unlikely to be market moving.

QUICK TAKE: Equities Climb Higher Ahead of Yellen

Equities: Risk appetite firms ahead of Janet Yellen’s speech, while equity markets are also braced with the upcoming US corporate earnings with Netflix reporting after the closing bell. Nonetheless, US futures are tracking higher ahead of the Wall Street open.

Euro Stoxx 50 Sector Breakdown

Outperformers: Healthcare (2.1%), Consumer Staples (0.5%), Materials (0.4%)Laggards:, Consumer Discretionary (-0.9%), Financials (-0.4%), Real Estate (-0.1%)

US Futures: S&P 500 (0.4%), DJIA (0.5%), Nasdaq 100 (0.6%)

Intra-Day FX Performance

The move higher in equity markets has unsurprisingly seen safe-havens the notably laggards with cross-JPY hovering around intra-day highs. The Euro has recovered the 1.2100 handle with the currency given a gentle nudge following better than expected ZEW data. However, Italian politics are will be in focus today as PM Conte faces a difficult test in winning a confidence vote at the Senate.

  • Should PM Conte lose the vote, if the margin is small, he could perhaps continue if support is found from independent parties, however, the government will likely remain increasingly fragile going forward (BTPs will provide a signal on sentiment).
  • If support is not found, Italy could once again be heading to the polls, which would be the most negative outcome for the Euro and BTPs.

How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets

EUR Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q1 2021EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

US CORPORATE EARNINGS FOR THE WEEK

Euro Awaits Italian Vote, Yellen to Urge Lawmakers to Act Big - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, BBG, Refinitiv

DailyFX Economic Calendar

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

