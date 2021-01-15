News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EURUSD Outlook: Will Biden Stimulus Plan Trigger Head-and-Shoulders or S&P 500 Break?
2021-01-15 05:21:00
2021-01-15 05:21:00
US Dollar Builds for Break as EUR/USD Slips Below Key Support
2021-01-14 16:47:00
2021-01-14 16:47:00
Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
2021-01-15 15:00:00
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Market Risk Appetite Sours
2021-01-15 06:00:00
2021-01-15 06:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-15 12:30:00
2021-01-15 12:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-15 04:30:00
2021-01-15 04:30:00
Consumer Confidence Dips, Reflects Growing Concerns Regarding Coronavirus
2021-01-15 15:00:00
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Gold Price & Silver May be Weak Near-term, but Remain Long-term Bullish
2021-01-15 13:30:00
2021-01-15 13:30:00
British Pound Latest - Sterling Underpinned by GDP Data, US Announce USD1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package
2021-01-15 09:03:00
2021-01-15 09:03:00
British Pound Forecast: Bullish Breakouts on Pace, or At Least on Precipice - Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates
2021-01-14 20:05:00
2021-01-14 20:05:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell's Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
2021-01-15 12:53:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Ranges Ahead of Biden Aid Plans
2021-01-14 22:30:00
2021-01-14 22:30:00
US Dollar and Japanese Yen in Demand, AUD Weak as Markets Sour - US Market Open

US Dollar and Japanese Yen in Demand, AUD Weak as Markets Sour - US Market Open

2021-01-15 14:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD, AUD/USD Analysis & News

QUICK TAKE: US Dollar and Japanese Yen in Demand as Market Sours

Equities: With Biden’s stimulus package announcement and Fed Chair Powell now out the way, upside in the equity market looks somewhat exhausted (possibly a sell the news pullback). European bourses are posting modest losses which extended slightly following weaker than expected US retail sales, which also comes on the back of yesterday’s soft initial jobless claims data. That said, US futures have been heading lower into the Wall Street open.

Euro Stoxx 50 Sector BreakdownOutperformers: Healthcare (+0.2%), Financials (-0.1%) , Utilities (-0.3%) Laggards:, Consumer Discretionary (-1.4%), Real Estate (-1.4%), Industrials (-1.2%)

US Futures: S&P 500 (-0.3%), DJIA (-0.40%), Nasdaq 100 (flat)

Intra-Day FX Performance

US Dollar and Japanese Yen in Demand, AUD Weak as Markets Sour - US Market Open

FX: Overall, price action in the FX space has been somewhat uninspiring with major pairs continuing to trade in choppy fashion. That said, with a slight risk-off tone, safe-haven flows have benefitted the Japanese Yen, alongside the US Dollar. In turn, the latter is nearing weekly highs at 90.73, however, with Fed Chair Powell yesterday re-enforcing the accommodative stance and downplaying talk (ignited by Bostic) of tapering QE purchases, the move higher in the USD may see market participants look to fade the move.

Chart to Watch

AUD/USD Chart: Daily Timeframe

US Dollar and Japanese Yen in Demand, AUD Weak as Markets Sour - US Market Open

As risk sentiment dips, AUD/USD has edged lower to test key support, in which a break below the 0.7680-0.7700 zone opens to door towards 0.7640. More on the Australian dollar here

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q1 2021AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX Economic Calendar

US Dollar and Japanese Yen in Demand, AUD Weak as Markets Sour - US Market Open

