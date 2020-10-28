News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Bid on Safe Haven Flows vs EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2020-10-28 09:45:00
EUR/USD Slumps as COVID-19 Resurgence Roils the Euro Ahead of the ECB Rate Decision
2020-10-28 09:05:00
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Virus Cases, Hang Seng Vulnerable to a Pullback
2020-10-28 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Second Viral Wave Dampens Demand Outlook
2020-10-27 06:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Virus Cases, Hang Seng Vulnerable to a Pullback
2020-10-28 02:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-27 18:30:00
Gold Price Coils Up in Tight Range. Will US Election Trigger Breakout?
2020-10-28 06:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Virus Cases, Hang Seng Vulnerable to a Pullback
2020-10-28 02:00:00
US Dollar Bid on Safe Haven Flows vs EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2020-10-28 09:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Hovering Close to 1.30 Amid Brexit Talks
2020-10-28 08:20:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Wait-and-See Bank of Japan May Bolster JPY
2020-10-28 04:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
US Dollar Bid on Safe Haven Flows vs EUR/USD and GBP/USD

2020-10-28 09:45:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
US Dollar, GBP, EUR Price Analysis & News

  • Eurozone Heading for Lockdown
  • USD Bid Modest as Markets Remain Watchful of US Election
Eurozone Heading for Lockdown

Another wave of risk aversion this morning with European equities under notable pressure. This came after reports that France are mulling a possible month-long national lockdown, which shouldn’t entirely be a surprise given the trajectory of virus cases in Europe in recent weeks. French President Macron will also address the nation today at 20:00 local time. Elsewhere, concerns in the Eurozone were further compounded by Germany discussing a two-week lockdown from roughly November 4th until the end of November.

USD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD Bid Modest as Markets Remain Watchful of US Election

However, all things considered, while the USD has been underpinned by safe-haven flows, the moves across FX have been largely rather modest given that markets remain cognisant of the US election next week. As I have mentioned previously, positive drivers for the Eurozone have been fading for some time now. While this would normally leave a market that is extremely long the Euro vulnerable to a deeper setback, given that markets continue to price in a democrat sweep (a USD negative outcome), the Euro appears likely to find some demand down towards 1.17. Although, it is important to point out that Trump has been gaining ground in key states in recent days, casting a doubt to the certainty over a democrat sweep.

EUR/USD BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% -12% -6%
Weekly 9% -15% -8%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Trump Gaining Ground in Key States

US Dollar Bid on Safe Haven Flows vs EUR/USD and GBP/USD

Alongside this, the weakness observed in the Euro has also seen GBP/USD dragged lower as the pair breaks below 1.3000. While my base case is for a trade agreement between the UK and EU, with negotiations in the tunnel phase, Brexit headlines are been quiet in recent sessions and given that the deadline is not for another two more weeks, short-term risks for GBP/USD are for a 1.2900 test.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% -2% -5%
Weekly 20% -12% 1%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

