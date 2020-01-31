US Dollar Suffers, EUR/USD & GBP/USD Rise on Brexit Day - US Market Open
MARKET DEVELOPMENT US Dollar, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Analysis
USD: Month-end rebalancing flows has driven the US Dollar lower with notable selling seen against the Pound. Alongside this, the Euro has also found support from month-end dollar selling, which in turn has seen the Euro push above 1.1050.
FX option expiries: Vanilla options expire at the 10am New York Cut
EURUSD 1.0990-1.1000 (1.9bln), 1.1040-50 (1bln)
EURGBP 0.8450 (700mln)
USDJPY 108.50 (1.1bln), 109.00-10 (700mln), 109.40-50 (700mln), 109.55 (1.2bln)
Today is Brexit Day, But What Next?
CAD: While the Canadian Dollar remains soft, it has pulled off session lows following better than expected GDP data. However, given the rising concerns over the coronavirus outbreak the Canadian Dollar remains vulnerable to falling oil prices, which nears a bear market. Alongside this, following the recent dovish shift from the Bank of Canada, eyes will be on next week’s labour market report, where a weak report will see near-term dovish repricing of rate expectations.
Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv
Economic Calendar (31/01/20)
Source: DailyFX,
