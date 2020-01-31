US Dollar Suffers, EUR/USD & GBP/USD Rise on Brexit Day - US Market Open

I guess Amazon isn't the global market savior it once was. Blue is $AMZN surging to record highs and candle chart is $SPX in retreat looking more and more like a right shoulder on an H&S pattern https://t.co/L2tyPcn8f3

$AUDUSD is testing range support stretching back to large tails back starting in August. The pair is already on track for its lowest daily/weekly close in over a decade https://t.co/sYZL6nOHJp

RT @NickTimiraos: Consumer price growth held steady in December, and core inflation ran at 1.6% from a year earlier, using the Fed's prefer…

Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.56% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.40% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1Mk7D3IdNr

Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.88% US 500: -1.04% Germany 30: -1.06% Wall Street: -1.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XX1WsR1vs3

January bounce looking more and more like a bear flag in the $usd https://t.co/QdW2nOyt4j

Inflation continues to fall despite monetary support from the #ECB while $EURUSD continues to show signs of weakness. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/SqGfULOzjP https://t.co/e5bp4sjM1o

Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.55% Silver: 0.45% Oil - US Crude: -0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8i4AWReBUT