News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Pressured by Widening Rate Differentials
2022-03-03 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Flies on Booming Commodity Prices. Will AUD/USD Make New Highs?
2022-03-03 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Crash from Highs if Russia, Ukraine Crisis Ebbs
2022-03-03 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Flies on Booming Commodity Prices. Will AUD/USD Make New Highs?
2022-03-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders Boost Long Bets Despite Ukraine Tensions
2022-03-03 04:00:00
Dow Jones Soars as Wall Street Takes Solace in Powell’s Remarks. Now What?
2022-03-02 22:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of US NFP Report
2022-03-03 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-02 19:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-02 19:35:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-03-02 18:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-03 05:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Breakouts and Reversals.
2022-03-03 03:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Prices May Crash from Highs if Russia, Ukraine Crisis Ebbs

Crude Oil Prices May Crash from Highs if Russia, Ukraine Crisis Ebbs

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

CRUDE OIL OUTLOOK:

  • Crude oil prices soar to 14-year high as global markets shun Russian supply
  • All sides of the conflict may be keen for hostilities to end relatively quickly
  • Markets at sentiment extremes may overshoot on the downside as crisis ebbs

Crude oil prices continue to race higher as mounting sanctions against Russia punishing it for the invasion of Ukraine make its vast energy exports inaccessible on global markets. The Eastern giant accounts for just over 13 percent of worldwide crude supply, making it the second-largest producer after the United States.

Headlines tracking the ongoing conflict remain in focus. With Kremlin and Kyiv making little progress in initial talks and Russian forces attempting to press on despite mounting difficulties at home and on the ground, the specter of still-more biting Western countermeasures is keeping supply disruption fears alive.

Dramatic backwardation – reflecting outsized remand for crude deliveries sooner versus later – speaks to potent upward pressure that is unlikely to give way until signs of de-escalation start to appear. As argued previously, parallels between this episode and the 2008 Russo-Georgian War hint this may happen quickly.

CRUDE OIL PRICES MAY CRASH AS RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS EBBS

Moscow’s actions thus far suggest its appetite might be limited to a buffer zone in the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine. Capturing territory beyond these areas may be aimed at having something to trade in the inevitable ceasefire negotiations.

Ukraine’s impressive effort to frustrate the Russian advance, as well as a series of operational miscalculations by the invaders, may have somewhat prolonged hostilities by denying Moscow the strong negotiating position it is likely seeking. The pain from sanctions is mounting however, so time to regroup is running out.

With that in mind, Russian President Vladimir Putin could be searching for a way to disengage in the relatively near term. It may be mutually acceptable for Russia to pull back to its pre-war borders in exchange for Ukraine and Western powers agreeing to discuss the status of Luhansk and Donetsk “later”, at least for now.

Crude oil prices and other commodities buoyed by crisis-driven supply fears – like wheat, corn, nickel, zinc and aluminum – may rapidly retreat if echoes of such a thing begin to circulate. The likelihood that markets overshoot “fair value”, swinging from one sentiment extreme to another, may translate into an eye-watering collapse.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The WTI contract is testing long-standing range resistance in the 107.68-114.83 zone. Securing a break above this barrier may set the stage for a test above the $120/bbl figure. Neutralizing upward pressure in earnest probably demands retreat back below 95.34, a move breaking the near-term uptrend from early December 2021.

WTI crude oil price chart - weekly

Weekly WTI crude oil price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin and Ethereum Rally Stalls as the West Considers Crypto Sanctions
Bitcoin and Ethereum Rally Stalls as the West Considers Crypto Sanctions
2022-03-03 00:00:00
NZD/USD Upside Limited Ahead of US State of the Union Address as Crude Oil Prices Surge
NZD/USD Upside Limited Ahead of US State of the Union Address as Crude Oil Prices Surge
2022-03-02 00:00:00
Bitcoin Surges as Sanctions Bite Russian Ruble. Traders Eye China PMI, RBA Decision
Bitcoin Surges as Sanctions Bite Russian Ruble. Traders Eye China PMI, RBA Decision
2022-03-01 00:00:00
Gold Prices Fizzle Along with Severe Russia Sanction Woes, Ukraine Remains Volatile
Gold Prices Fizzle Along with Severe Russia Sanction Woes, Ukraine Remains Volatile
2022-02-25 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude