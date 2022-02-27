News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Sinks, US Dollar and Yen Surge as S&P Cuts Russia Rating to “Junk”
2022-02-27 23:09:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
2022-02-27 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Outlook Clouded by Russian SWIFT Ban, APAC Stocks Steady
2022-02-28 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Ukraine, Powell Testifies, NFPs
2022-02-27 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Ukraine, Powell Testifies, NFPs
2022-02-27 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Post-panic Rally in Play
2022-02-26 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Ukraine, Powell Testifies, NFPs
2022-02-27 16:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: World War 3 or Bust
2022-02-27 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
2022-02-27 08:00:00
Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week
2022-02-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Sinks, US Dollar and Yen Surge as S&P Cuts Russia Rating to “Junk”
2022-02-27 23:09:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with US Inflation Report on Tap
2022-02-24 21:00:00
More View more
Euro Sinks, US Dollar and Yen Surge as S&P Cuts Russia Rating to “Junk”

Euro Sinks, US Dollar and Yen Surge as S&P Cuts Russia Rating to “Junk”

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

EURO, US DOLLAR, YEN, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, SANCTIONS, S&P – TALKING POINTS:

  • Euro sinks as Western powers dial up sanctions against Russia
  • S&P cuts Russia credit rating to “junk”, Moody’s set to follow
  • Aussie Dollar down, Yen and Franc up in risk-off trading open

The Euro sank at the weekly trading open, shedding over 1 percent against the anti-risk US Dollar and Japanese Yen, after Western powers sharply stiffened sanctions against Russia to punish it for the invasion of Ukraine. A partial ban on Russian entities’ use of the SWIFT bank correspondence system was accompanied by the far more dramatic freezing of the assets of the Central Bank of Russia.

These actions dramatically disrupt Russia’s access to the global financial system, disabling the CBR from defending the freefalling Ruble as well as cutting off the government from cross-border purchases and financing. Russia’s credit rating was promptly cut to “junk” by S&P Global Ratings, citing the “strong” sanctions. Moody’s Investor Service – another top ratings agency – put Russia on review for a downgrade.

Risk appetite understandably collapsed as markets grappled with uncertainty about what is to come next. The Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona suffered outsized losses given their home countries’ proximity to the crisis as well as their position in the regional economy. The similarly sentiment-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars also fell.

Euro Sinks, US Dollar and Yen Surge as S&amp;P Cuts Russia Rating to “Junk”

USD, CHF, JPY vs. AUD, EUR - chart created with TradingView

A quiet Monday on the Asia-Pacific economic data docket offers little to disrupt the risk-off drive. Bellwether S&P 500 futures are tellingly pointing down close to 2 percent, implying a panicked mood. How markets fare from here seems to hinge almost entirely on Ukraine-related headlines. While the backdrop seems dire, traders ought to be on the lookout for de-escalation on the horizon.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS MAY END QUICKLY, JOLTING MARKETS UPWARD

As noted previously, the current conflict draws close parallels to the 2008 Russo-Georgian War. Then too, Moscow sought put in a buffer zone between it and a former Soviet border state with its eyes on realignment to the West. That Russia has destroyed Ukrainian military infrastructure rather than capture it hints that it is not planning to stay, but rather to prevent Kyiv from trying to retake Luhansk and Donetsk after it has left.

The assault on broader Ukraine (that is, outside the eastern Donbas region) – including the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv – seems to fall within this narrative. Russia needs something to give up in the negotiations with the West once a ceasefire is agreed. Its current maneuvers set it up to trade withdrawal and de-escalation for an easing of sanctions, contingent on mutual agreement to negotiate Luhansk and Donetsk “later”.

Such a result seems likely to be acceptable for all parties involved, at least in the near term. Moscow will have its buffer areas (for the time being), Kyiv will have been able to face down a Russian invasion without losing hold of power, and the West will be able to credibly assert that Putin was successfully repelled without NATO becoming involved militarily. Risk appetite may snap back quickly as such a scenario takes shape.

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head of Greater Asia at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Outlook Clouded by Russian SWIFT Ban, APAC Stocks Steady
S&P 500 Outlook Clouded by Russian SWIFT Ban, APAC Stocks Steady
2022-02-28 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Down on Russia Sanctions, Ignores Retail Sales Data. RBA Eyed Ahead.
Australian Dollar Down on Russia Sanctions, Ignores Retail Sales Data. RBA Eyed Ahead.
2022-02-28 00:30:00
USD/ZAR Forecast: US Dollar Goes to War with Resilient Rand
USD/ZAR Forecast: US Dollar Goes to War with Resilient Rand
2022-02-25 15:04:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Invasions Have Often Been Bullish
S&P 500 Forecast: Invasions Have Often Been Bullish
2022-02-25 12:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Mixed
USDOLLAR